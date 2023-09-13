Sharply higher gas prices pushed up inflation in August, yet underlying price measures cooled
WASHINGTON (AP) — A spike in gas prices pushed up inflation in August, yet most other costs rose at a more modest pace, evidence that consumer price increases overall are still cooling. In a set of conflicting data on Wednesday, the Labor Department said the consumer price index rose 3.7% in August from a year ago, up from a 3.2% annual pace in July. Yet excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices rose 4.3%, down from 4.7% in July and the smallest increase in nearly two years. It is still far from the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.
AP Sources: UAW may strike at small number of factories if it can't reach deals with automakers
DETROIT (AP) — Leaders of the United Auto Workers union are considering targeted strikes at a small number of factories run by each of Detroit’s three automakers if they can’t reach contract agreements by a Thursday night deadline. The union’s leadership discussed smaller-scale strikes at a meeting on Friday, and local union leaders were told about the strategy on Tuesday afternoon, two people with knowledge of the moves said. The people didn’t want to be identified because they weren’t authorized to disclose details until President Shawn Fain updates workers Wednesday afternoon in a Facebook Live appearance. At the Tuesday meeting, Fain didn’t say whether the union would target vehicle assembly plants or component factories, one of the people said. The UAW wouldn’t comment Tuesday on its strategy.
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says
PARIS (AP) — A government watchdog agency in France has ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the French market, saying it emits levels of electromagnetic radiation that are too high. The National Frequency Agency on Tuesday called on Apple to “implement all available means to rapidly fix this malfunction” for phones already being used. It says it will monitor corrective updates to the iPhone 12 and that Apple will have to recall phones that were already sold if they don't work. Apple disputed the findings and said the device complies with all regulations governing radiation. The French agency said it recently checked 141 cellphones for electromagnetic waves capable of being absorbed by the body.
What is USB-C, the charging socket that replaced Apple's Lightning cable?
LONDON (AP) — Apple is ditching its in-house iPhone charging plug and falling in line with the rest of the tech industry by adopting USB-C, a more widely used connection standard. A big part of the reason is a European Union common charging rule that’s coming soon for the 27-nation bloc. The USB-C's slim and elongated oval shape is symmetrical and reversible, eliminating one of the common gripes about previous USB versions because there’s no wrong way to plug it in. It also enables faster data transfer speeds, while at the same time supplying power to connected accessories and pumping out a video signal to a monitor.
BP leader is the latest to resign over questions about personal conduct
LONDON (AP) — Global energy giant BP is scurrying to find a new chief executive after CEO Bernard Looney became the latest corporate leader to step down amid questions about his personal conduct. Among the most crucial questions facing the board of one of Britain’s biggest and most recognizable companies is whether to recruit a leader who will maintain BP’s goal of eliminating net carbon emissions by 2050 as the oil industry struggles to meet climate commitments. Looney resigned Tuesday after he accepted that he was not “fully transparent” in his disclosures about past relationships with colleagues.
EU boosts green fuels for aviation: 70% of fuels at EU airports will have to be sustainable by 2050
BRUSSELS (AP) — EU lawmakers have approved new rules requiring airlines to use more sustainable fuels across the bloc in a bid to help decarbonize the sector. Under the new standards, 2% of jet fuel must be sustainable as of 2025, with this share increasing every five years to reach 70% by 2050. The Parliament says that sustainable fuels will include “synthetic fuels, certain biofuels produced from agricultural or forestry residues, algae, bio-waste, used cooking oil or certain animal fats.” Recycled jet fuels produced from waste gases and waste plastic, as well as renewable hydrogen, will be considered green, while food crop-based fuels and fuels derived from palm and soy materials won’t.
Stock market today: Wall Street churns after highly anticipated inflation data
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are churning in place on Wall Street after a highly anticipated report showed inflation accelerated across the country last month, but not by much more than expected. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in early trading Wednesday. The Dow was up 34 points, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.2%. Financial markets initially swung up, down and back again after the inflation report's release, but several professional investors said they don't expect it to change the Federal Reserve's expected track much. The expectation is still for the Fed to keep interest rates steady at its meeting next week.
Tech titans are giving senators advice on artificial intelligence in a closed-door forum
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been talking for months about trying to pass bipartisan legislation that encourages the rapid development of artificial intelligence and mitigates its biggest risks. On Wednesday, he convened a meeting of some of the country’s most prominent technology executives to ask them how Congress should do it. The closed-door forum includes Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk of X and Tesla, as well as former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates. All 100 senators were invited, but the public wasn't. Schumer opened the session by saying that “today, we begin an enormous and complex and vital undertaking: building a foundation for bipartisan AI policy that Congress can pass.”
Auto workers strike would test Biden's assertion he's the 'most pro-union president in US history'
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The prospect of an auto workers strike could test Joe Biden’s treasured assertion he’s the most pro-union president in U.S. history. A work stoppage against the Big Three U.S. automakers has the potential to reshape the political landscape in the battleground state of Michigan. It could unleash economic shockwaves that might eventually reverberate nationwide. The Democratic president says he hopes negotiations can lead to a win-win for both sides. The United Auto Workers union says a strike will occur if tentative contract agreements aren't reached by just before midnight Thursday. Donald Trump has seized the opening to urge rank-and-file members to break with their union and back his 2024 Republican presidential bid.
4-H teams with Netflix's 'Spy Kids: Armageddon' to launch new learning platform Clover
NEW YORK (AP) — The National 4-H Council is growing in a new direction – online – by launching its e-learning platform Clover with a collaboration with Netflix and its new movie “Spy Kids: Armageddon.” Jill Bramble, who took over as president and CEO of The National 4-H Council in July, said she wants the new platform to be the digital equivalent of the in-person experience that 4-H has provided to young people for more than 120 years. Clover features more than 220 online educational activities for students, ages 5 to 18, developed by 4-H’s partners in the Cooperative Extension System and its network of land grant universities.
