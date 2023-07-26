Car buyers bear a heavy burden as Federal Reserve keeps raising rates: Auto-loan rejections are up
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s expected move Wednesday to raise interest rates for the 11th time could once again send ripple effects across the economy. Perhaps no one has felt the pain more than car buyers. It’s not just that sticker prices are way up. Or that lenders have tightened credit standards. On top of all that, steadily higher auto loan rates have elbowed many would-be buyers out of the market. A study by the New York Federal Reserve has found that 14% of applicants for auto loans were rejected over the past year — the highest such proportion since the New York Fed began tracking the figure in 2013 — up from 9% in February.
A Fed still wary of inflation is set to raise rates to a 22-year peak. Will it be the last hike?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Even after inflation has steadily eased this year, the Federal Reserve’s policymakers still think prices are rising too fast and are almost certain to lift their key interest rate by a quarter-point on Wednesday. The Fed’s increase would be its 11th hike in 17 months. As with its previous rate hikes, this one would likely further elevate the costs of mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and business borrowing. Another hike is expected despite a run of encouraging news that has sent stock prices higher, boosted consumer confidence and brightened hopes that the Fed can pull off a difficult “soft landing,” in which inflation would continue to slow toward the Fed’s 2% target without sending the economy tumbling into a recession.
Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say will rival Tesla's
DETROIT (AP) — Seven major automakers say they’re joining forces to build a North American electric vehicle charging network that would rival Tesla’s and nearly double the number of fast-charging plugs in the U.S. and Canada.General Motors, BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes and Stellantis said Wednesday that they will share in a multi-billion dollar investment to build “high power” charging stations with 30,000 plugs in urban areas and along travel corridors.The dramatic move is intended to speed the adoption of electric vehicles, allaying fears that chargers won’t be available for long distance travel.
Stock market today: Wall Street is mixed after Big Tech profits, before Fed decision
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting as Wall Street waits to hear what the Federal Reserve will do with interest rates later in the afternoon. The S&P 500 was down 0.3% Wednesday, coming off its highest close in more than 15 months. The Dow was virtually unchanged and the Nasdaq was down 0.7%. Microsoft weighed on the market despite reporting stronger profit and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. Alphabet helped limit the market’s losses after delivering a stronger profit report than expected. Treasury yields were mixed ahead of what's expected to be the last rate increase by the Federal Reserve for a long time.
Boeing loses $149 million in Q2 as the plane maker is pushing ahead with production increases
Boeing is reporting a $149 million loss for the second quarter despite higher revenue, as the plane maker struggles with higher costs in both its airline and defense business. CEO David Calhoun said Wednesday that Boeing has “more work ahead” but is making progress in stabilizing its factories and supply chain. Boeing says it's starting to boost production of its two most popular airline planes, the 737 Max and the 787 Dreamliner, to take advantage of demand for newer, more fuel-efficient planes. However, the company is continuing to see problems with its supply chain, which continued in the second quarter.
Stellantis profits soar 37% in first half of the year as electric vehicle sales rise
MILAN (AP) — U.S.-European carmaker Stellantis has reported a 37% boost in earnings in the first half of the year. The results Wednesday were driven by strong North America income and an increase in electric vehicle sales in Europe. Profit in the first six months of the year was 10.9 billion euros, or $12.07 billion, compared with 7.96 billion euros in the first half of 2022. The carmaker set record net revenue in the first six months of the year of 98.4 billion euros, up 12% over a year earlier. CEO Carlo Tavares called the first-half performance “outstanding,” saying that it “supports our long-term stability.”
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers, potentially dodging calamitous strike
NEW YORK (AP) — UPS has reached a contract with its 340,000-person union, averting a potential strike that would have disrupted deliveries for businesses and households nationwide. The Teamsters called the tentative agreement announced Tuesday “historic” and “overwhelmingly lucrative.” The agreement, which must still be ratified by union members, includes a provision to increase starting pay for part-time workers, which had been a sticking point in the negotiations. A tentative agreement had already been reached on safety issues, including equipping more trucks with air conditioning. Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien says the deal “sets a new standard in the labor movement.”
Gap taps Mattel executive as its next president and CEO. The appointment caps a yearlong search
NEW YORK (AP) — Gap Inc. has tapped a top Mattel executive who re-energized Barbie and Hot Wheels to be its next president and CEO. The San Francisco-based chain, which operates stores under its namesake as well as Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta, said Wednesday that Richard Dickson will join Gap on Aug. 22 from his most recent role as president and chief operating officer of toy giant Mattel. The CEO spot had been vacant since Sonia Syngal left last July. Dickson has been a board member of Gap since November.
Samsung unveils two new foldable smartphones in a bet on devices with bending screens
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics has unveiled two new foldable smartphones in a bet on devices with bending screens. The clamshell-designed Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, a larger device that opens and folds like a book, will be available for pre-orders starting July 26 in certain markets including the United States and South Korea. Built with 6.7-inch and 7.6-inch main screens, the phones have bigger displays than Samsung’s previous folding devices and are equipped with more advanced cameras, providing crisper visuals and more features for work, text and video chats, movies and games, the company said.
Saudi Arabia is spending billions to become a global gaming hub. Some fans don't want to play
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia aims to become the “ultimate global hub” of the $180 billion-a-year video game industry. Over the past year it has earmarked nearly $40 billion for a new gaming conglomerate, become the largest outside investor in Nintendo and hosted an international tournament with $45 million in prize money. Other wealthy Gulf nations like the UAE are also trying to get in on the action. But as with similar forays into soccer and golf, Saudi Arabia has faced pushback from fans who accuse it of “sportswashing” human rights abuses. A number of big names in the video game industry have pulled out of partnerships in recent years, but the money remains a major draw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.