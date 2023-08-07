Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles
NEW YORK (AP) — Trucking company Yellow Corp. has declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt. It marks a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filed Sunday arrives just three years after Yellow received $700 million in pandemic-era loans from the federal government. But the company was in financial trouble long before that. Industry analysts have pointed to poor management and strategic decisions dating back decades. Experts say former Yellow customers and shippers will face higher prices as they take their business to competitors, including FedEx or ABF Freight. Yellow historically offered the cheapest price points in the industry.
Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco reports $30B in Q2 profits, down nearly 40% from last year
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi state-run oil giant Aramco made $30 billion in profit in the second quarter, a nearly 40% decline from the same period the previous year. It attributed the decline to lower crude oil prices. The company said Monday that total sales were about $106 billion, down from $150 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Aramco is one of the biggest companies in the world, and Saudi Arabia is looking to oil revenues to fund ambitious plans to overhaul its economy. The company reported a profit of over $160 billion in 2022, the largest ever recorded by a publicly traded firm.
Stock market today: Wall Street rises to regain some momentum after last week's lull
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising as Wall Street regains some momentum after its big rally for the year took a pause last week. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher Monday, coming off its first losing week in the last four. The Dow was up 258 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.3%. Berkshire Hathaway rose after the company run by Warren Buffett reported stronger results than analysts expected. Besides profit reports from some media giants like The Walt Disney Co. and Fox, this week will also offer some highly anticipated reports on inflation.
More people are opting for early dinners since the pandemic, says OpenTable CEO Debby Soo
When OpenTable CEO Debby Soo joined the restaurant reservation company in 2020, the industry was struggling through the pandemic. These days, she is focused on growing the 25-year-old company, which was acquired by Amsterdam-based Booking Holdings in 2014. OpenTable manages reservations for 55,000 restaurants worldwide and seats more than 1 billion diners per year. Soo has noticed some shifts in dining trends over the years. For instance, there had been a surge of early dinner dining during the pandemic that still remains today, with more people opting to make dinner reservations at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. instead of the previously more popular 7 p.m. slot.
Attacks at US medical centers show why health care is one of the nation's most violent fields
Shootings and other attacks are increasing at hospitals across the U.S., contributing to health care becoming one of the nation's most violent fields. Numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show American health care workers are now far more likely to suffer nonfatal injuries by violence than workers in any other profession, including law enforcement. They racked up 73% of all such injuries in 2018, the most recent year for which figures are available. Hospitals have armed security officers with handguns, stun guns or batons. Some states allow hospitals to create their own police forces, including Indiana, Ohio and Georgia.
People are losing more money to scammers than ever before. Here's how to keep yourself safe
NEW YORK (AP) — Business for scammers is booming. The most recent Federal Trade Commission data from 2022 shows that reported consumer losses to fraud totaled $8.8 billion. That's a 30 percent increase from 2021. The biggest losses were to investment scams, including cryptocurrency schemes, which cost people more than $3.8 billion. Younger adults ages 20-29 reported losing money more often than older adults ages 70-79. But when older adults did lose money, they lost more. With the rise of the digital economy, scammers now reach targets by social media and text, as well as phone and email. Online payment platforms, apps, and marketplaces have also increased opportunities for fraudsters.
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
Tyson Foods Inc. is closing four chicken processing plants as it looks to lower costs. The company said Monday that the plants being closed are located in North Little Rock, Arkansas; Corydon, Indiana; Dexter, Missouri and Noel, Missouri. Tyson said that it will shift production to other facilities and halt operations at the four plants in the first two quarters of fiscal 2024. The company also reported its fiscal third-quarter financial results. Tyson posted a loss of $417 million, or $1.18 per share, for the period ended July 1. A year earlier it earned $750 million, or $2.07 per share. Sales fell 3% to $13.14 billion.
Troubled Toshiba announces buyout offer led by Japan businesses
TOKYO (AP) — Toshiba has announced a 2 trillion yen, or $14 billion, tender offer in a move that would take it private, as the scandal-tarnished Japanese electronics and energy giant seeks to turn itself around. The tender offer led by a buyout fund of major Japanese banks and companies called Japan Industrial Partners starts Tuesday and is priced at 4,620 yen, or about $32, a share. Chairperson Akihiro Watanabe asked shareholders to back the proposal, saying it is the only option for Toshiba Corp. to return to its former strength. Tokyo-based Toshiba also reported a 25 billion yen, or $176 million, loss for the April-June quarter.
At least 12 people were injured in a blast at a port in northwest Turkey
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish officials say at least 12 people have been injured in an explosion at a port in the country's northwest. The blast at a grain depot at the port of Derince on the northern shore of the Gulf of Izmit on Monday sent up plumes of thick smoke and dust. The governor of Kocaeli province said an initial investigation showed the explosion was due to “wheat dust compression during the transfer of wheat from a ship to the silo.” Kocaeli Mayor Tahir Buyukakin said three of the injured were hospitalized in serious condition.
Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed live on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face-off in late June. Must wrote in a post Sunday that the “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X.” He added that “all proceeds will go to charity for veterans.” Zuckerberg is trained in mixed martial arts. Whether or not Musk and Zuckerberg actually make it to the ring in Las Vegas has yet to be seen, especially as Musk often tweets about action prematurely or without following through.
