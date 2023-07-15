American boat patrols waters around new offshore wind farms to protect jobs
NEW BEDFORD, Massachusetts (AP) — Off the Northeast U.S. coast, signs of the nascent wind industry are all around. Giant upright steel tubes poke from the water, waiting for ships to attach towers and turbines that will make electricity from the force of the wind blowing. Lately, a battleship gray vessel has been on the prowl to make sure this ramp-up for U.S. offshore wind means business for American marine companies and mariners. The Offshore Marine Service Association documents whether wind developers are using U.S. vessels and labor, and makes reports to U.S. Customs and Border Protection if they find foreign-flagged vessels transporting merchandise in possible violation of the Jones Act.
Students in Pennsylvania school districts plug away while lawmakers dither over funding
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — By pursuing funding equity in court, financially challenged Pennsylvania districts are following a well-traveled school reform path. For decades, school districts around the country that found themselves on the short end of a resource imbalance have gone to court to force states to give them a fair shake. But school equity lawsuits have not been the solution many once thought they would be. Even though the court sided with some of Pennsylvania’s poorest districts, it could take years for students to benefit from funding changes. In the mean time, students are forced to overcome the shortcomings of their districts.
FTC investigating ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI and whether the artificial intelligence company violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information through its chatbot. The agency sent OpenAI a 20-page letter requesting detailed information on its AI technology, products, customers, privacy safeguards and data security arrangements. An FTC spokesperson had no comment on the investigation, which was first reported by the Washington Post, which posted the letter online. OpenAI founder Sam Altman tweeted disappointment that the investigation was disclosed in a “leak” but added that the company will work with the FTC.
Microsoft moves closer to completing $69 billion Activision takeover after court rebuffs regulators
A U.S. appeals court has rejected a bid by federal regulators to block Microsoft from closing its $68.7 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard. The decision paves the way for the completion of the biggest acquisition in tech history after a legal battle over whether it will undermine competition. In a brief ruling Friday, a three-judge panel on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals concluded there were no grounds for issuing an order that would have prevent Microsoft from completing its nearly 18-month-old deal to take over the maker of popular video games such as Call of Duty.
South Korea to expand support for Ukraine as President Yoon Suk Yeol makes a surprise visit
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has made a surprise visit to Ukraine. Yoon’s office says he traveled there with his wife, Kim Keon Hee, following trips to Lithuania for a NATO summit and to Poland. It’s his first visit since Russia invaded Ukraine. Yoon toured Bucha and Irpin, a pair of small cities near Kyiv where bodies of civilians were found in the streets and mass graves after Russian troops retreated from the capital region last year. The South Korean leader was scheduled to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later Saturday. South Korea joined international sanctions against Russia and has provided Ukraine with humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine but not weapons.
The story behind Barbenheimer, the summer’s most online movie showdown
The very online showdown between Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” all started with a date: July 21. It’s not an uncommon thing for studios to counterprogram films in different genres on a big weekend, but the stark differences between an intense, serious-minded picture about the man who oversaw the development of the atomic bomb and a lighthearted, candy-colored anthropomorphizing of a childhood doll quickly became the stuff of viral fodder. It's even got the world's biggest stars promoting other films. The consensus is “Barbenheimer” is good for everyone — the movies, the theaters and the business.
JPMorgan second quarter profit jumps 67% with a boost from First Republic takeover
JPMorgan Chase says its second-quarter profits rose by 67% as the nation’s largest bank made more loans to customers and took advantage of higher interest rates and its recent acquisition of First Republic. JPMorgan said Friday that it earned $14.5 billion in the three months ended June 30, compared to a profit of of $8.65 billion in the same period a year earlier. On a per share basis, the bank earned $4.75 a share. Revenue rose to $42.4 billion. The results beat Wall Street forecasts.
Why allowing Ukraine to ship grain during Russia's war matters to the world
LONDON (AP) — Agreements that the United Nations and Turkey brokered with Ukraine and Russia to allow food and fertilizer to get from the warring nations to parts of the world where millions are going hungry have eased concerns over global food security. But they face increasing risks. Moscow has ramped up its rhetoric, saying it may not extend the deal that expires Monday unless its demands are met. That includes ensuring its own agricultural shipments don’t face hurdles. The Black Sea Grain Initiative has allowed 32.8 million metric tons of grain to be exported from Ukraine since last August, more than half to developing countries.
Stock market today: A raucous week for Wall Street closes with a quiet, mixed finish
NEW YORK (AP) — Another winning week for Wall Street drifted to a quiet close following profit reports from several big U.S. companies that topped expectations. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% Friday, coming off its highest close since April 2022. The Dow rose 113 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.2%. UnitedHealth Group jumped after reporting stronger profit than expected. JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo also rose in the morning following their profit reports but lost momentum like the rest of the market as the day progressed. The S&P 500 still marked its seventh winning week in the last nine.
US sending F-16 fighter jets to protect ships from Iranian seizures in Gulf region
WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior defense official says the U.S. is beefing up its use of fighter jets around the strategic Strait of Hormuz to protect ships from Iranian seizures. The official says the U.S. is increasingly concerned about the growing ties between Iran, Russia and Syria across the Middle East. The official tells reporters the U.S. will send F-16 fighter jets to the Gulf region this weekend to augment the A-10 attack aircraft that have been patrolling there for more than a week. The move comes after Iran tried to seize two oil tankers near the Strait last week, opening fire on one of them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.