Biden will announce how billions of dollars for expanding broadband internet are being distributed
President Joe Biden will announce how much money each state is set to receive from the largest-ever federal investment in broadband expansion. The amount each state, territory and Washington, D.C., will receive from the $42.5 billion program depends primarily on the number of unserved locations in each jurisdiction. Congress approved the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program along with several other internet expansion initiatives through the infrastructure bill the Democratic president signed in 2021. Biden will announce on Monday how the money will be distributed. States will have until the end of the year to submit initial proposals outlining how they plan to use the money.
Tenants say a 3-year ban on evictions kept them housed. Landlords say they're drowning in debt
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Some landlords have gone without rental income for more than three years after Oakland, California, approved an eviction moratorium in March 2020. Earlier this year, small-property landlords took to City Hall to demand an end to the eviction ban. They said they were going into debt or facing foreclosure while tenants with jobs skipped out on rent. Eviction moratoriums were set in place across the U.S. at the start of the pandemic and most have expired. But not in the Bay Area cities of Oakland, San Francisco and Berkeley, where rents and rates of homelessness are both high. Housing advocates say low-income tenants still need protections. Oakland's eviction ban ends July 15.
H&M workers strike for higher pay across Spain, shutting down stores
MADRID (AP) — Hundreds of retail workers have walked off the job across Spain in a new round of strikes against the fashion giant H&M Group. The move Monday is extending a series of store closures in the middle of the summer sales season. Spanish store workers at the Swedish multinational’s brands including H&M, Other Stories and Cos are seeking pay rises in line with the higher cost of living. They also are protesting increased workloads linked to layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The walkout is the third day of strikes by employees of H&M Group and more are expected in July. Flagship stores in Madrid have closed.
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts to start what could be a quiet wek
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting in their first trading since a big rally for Wall Street hit its first roadblock in six weeks. The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher Monday. It remains close to its highest level in a year, which it reached a couple weeks ago. The Dow was down 11 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%. Trading was relatively quiet in financial markets around the world as investors mostly shrugged off the weekend's short-lived armed rebellion in Russia. Crude oil prices were relatively steady, unlike the first days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine when they shot higher.
Supreme Court dismisses case in which Democratic lawmakers sued over Trump hotel lease
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has dismissed a case about limits on lawsuits filed by members of Congress against the federal government. The case involved a dispute over the former Trump International Hotel in Washington — now a Waldorf Astoria. The justices on Monday threw out a federal appeals court ruling that had allowed a lawsuit by Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee to continue. The court’s decision Monday had been sought by the Biden Justice Department. Justice officials had worried that the appeals court ruling, if let stand, could lead to a flood of lawsuits from individual members of Congress against the current and future administrations.
No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity
Losing significant amounts of weight may soon be as easy as taking a daily pill. New research released Sunday shows high-dose oral versions of the medication in the blockbuster drugs Ozepmic and Wegovy may work as well as the popular injections — even in hard-to-treat people with diabetes. Drugmaker Novo Nordisk said it intends to seek approval for a weight-loss pill in the U.S. later this year. The company didn't say how much the new pills would cost or how widely available they'll be.
Flight canceled amid bad weather? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and more
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of air travelers faced flight cancellations and delays this weekend as thunderstorms rolled in across the U.S. East Coast and Midwest. In addition to bad weather, a technology failing also contributed to to airline disruptions in the Washington, D.C., area. Nearly 2,000 U.S. flights were canceled on Saturday and Sunday combined, according to flight tracking service FlightAware, and more than 850 U.S. flights had been canceled as of 11:15 a.m. ET Monday. Thousands of additional travelers experienced delays. Staying calm — and knowing your rights — can go a long way if your flight is canceled, experts say.
Oil spill from Shell pipeline fouls farms and a river in a long-polluted part of Nigeria
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — An oil spill at a Shell facility in Nigeria has contaminated farmland and a river. It's upended livelihoods in the fishing and farming communities in part of the Niger Delta, which has long endured environmental pollution caused by the oil industry. While spills are frequent in the region, activists call this “one of the worst in the last 16 years.” Activists describe water surfaces blighted by oil sheens and dead fish mired in sticky crude. Regulators say the spill has been contained but a further response to control its impact has been stalled, blaming protesting residents. Shell says it's taking “actions that may be necessary for the safety of environment, people and equipment.”
New Zealand leader's plane so prone to breakdowns he takes a backup on China trip
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States has Air Force One. New Zealand has Betty. The aging Boeing 757 plane is so prone to breakdowns that New Zealand government officials acknowledged on Monday that they had sent a backup to ensure Prime Minister Chris Hipkins didn’t get stranded in China where he is leading a trade delegation. Officials were quick to point out they had sent the plane’s empty twin only as far as Manila. That's about 80% of the distance from Wellington to Beijing. The twin Royal New Zealand Air Force planes that transport the prime minister are nearly 30 years old and are due to be replaced by 2030.
Prince William launches 5-year project to end long-term homelessness in the UK
LONDON (AP) — Prince William is launching a five-year project to end long-term homelessness in the United Kingdom. He says he wants to make sure that instances of people being left without a roof over their heads are “rare, brief and unrepeated.” The heir to the throne will announce details of the program over the next two days as he visits six pilot projects around the country that have received grants each of up to 500,000 pounds, or about $637,000, from the Royal Foundation, the charity that supports the work of William and his wife. The prince said tackling homelessness has been important issue for him since he visited a shelter with his mother, Princess Diana, as a schoolboy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.