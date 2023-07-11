Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules
A federal judge has handed Microsoft a major victory by declining to block its looming $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard. Regulators are seeking to ax the deal because they say it will hurt competition. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said in a ruling that the Federal Trade Commission “has not shown a likelihood it will prevail.” The case was an important test for the FTC’s heightened scrutiny of the technology industry under Chairperson Lina Khan, who was installed by President Joe Biden in 2021 because of her tough stance on what she sees as monopolistic behavior by tech giants such as Amazon, Google and Facebook parent Meta.
Bank of America hit with $250M in fines and refunds for 'double-dipping' fees and fake accounts
NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America must reimburse customers more than $100 million and pay $150 million in fines for “double-dipping” on overdraft fees, withholding reward bonuses on credit cards and opening accounts without customer consent. It is one of the highest financial penalties in years against Bank of America, which has largely spent the last 15 years trying to clean up its reputation and market itself to the public as a bank focused on financial health and not on overdraft fee income.
Amazon pushes back against Europe's pioneering new digital rules
LONDON (AP) — Amazon is disputing its status as an online platform subject to stricter scrutiny under European Union digital rules taking effect next month. It's the first Silicon Valley tech giant to push back on the pioneering new standards by filing a legal challenge with a top European Union court. The online retailer argues it’s being treated unfairly by being designated a “very large online platform” under the 27-nation bloc’s Digital Services Act. The law imposes new obligations on the biggest tech companies to keep users safe from illegal content and dodgy products. The rules will help Europe maintain its place as standard setter in global efforts to rein in the power of social media companies and other digital platforms.
Iraq moves toward easing its energy crisis with $27B TotalEnergies deal, but challenges remain
BAGHDAD (AP) — A multibillion-dollar agreement signed with France’s TotalEnergies could help resolve Iraq’s longstanding electricity crisis. It might also attract international investors and reduce Iraq's reliance on gas imports from neighboring Iran. But that’s only if the parties implementing the agreement can overcome the corruption and political instability that has undermined Iraq’s oil sector for more than two decades. The $27 billion agreement signed in Baghdad on Monday after years of negotiation is the largest foreign investment in Iraq’s history. Iraq, an OPEC member with some of the world's largest oil reserves, nevertheless endures widespread power outages, especially in the scorching summer.
Stock market today: Asian shares follow Wall Street higher; Activision Blizzard jumps
BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher after stocks advanced on Wall Street. Investors are watching for an update on US inflation that will hopefully show a smaller increase in pain for everyone. Benchmarks climbed in Hong Kong, Sydney and Seoul but fell in Tokyo and Shanghai. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Tuesday. The week’s main event arrives Wednesday when the government offers the latest update on inflation in consumer prices. The hope on Wall Street is that a continued easing in inflation will convince the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates soon. Shares of Activision Blizzard jumped after a judge ruled Microsoft could move forward on its takeover of the video game maker.
Play, swim and eat: Europe's largest casino resort opens its doors in Cyprus as tourism rebounds
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A new casino resort touted as the largest of its kind in Europe has opened its doors in Cyprus, aiming to transform the eastern Mediterranean island nation into a year-round destination for luxury tourism. The City of Dreams Mediterranean is one of the largest development projects ever undertaken in Cyprus and boasts a 14-story, 500-room hotel. The complex includes a casino, sporting facilities, a family adventure park, an outdoor amphitheater, eight restaurants and bars, and a conference center. Lawrence Ho, chief executive of Hong Kong-based Melco Resorts and Entertainment, told reporters Tuesday the resort allowed Cyprus to unlock new markets.
EPA sets stricter limits on hydrofluorocarbons used in refrigerators, air conditioners
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is enforcing stricter limits on hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners that contribute to global warming. A rule announced Tuesday will impose a 40% reduction in HFCs below historic levels starting next year, part of a global phaseout designed to slow climate change. The rule aligns with a 2020 law that calls for an 85% reduction in production and use of the climate-damaging chemicals by 2036. More than 130 countries, including the United States, have signed a 2016 global agreement to greatly reduce use and production of HFCs, which produce greenhouse gases thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide.
Amazon union is sued by organizers and former leaders seeking a new election for union officers
New York (AP) — The union that successfully organized an Amazon warehouse in New York is being sued by a splinter group that includes some former leaders. The organizers are claiming the union is violating its own constitution. The complaint, filed Monday in U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of New York, comes as the upstart Amazon Labor Union struggles to recapture the momentum that led to its surprise victory last year following a series of setbacks. In the complaint, the group calling itself A.L.U. Democratic Reform Caucus argues the union amended its constitution in December to make changes that would delay when officer elections would be held. It's asking the court to step in and force an election on or before August 30. An attorney for the union has called the claims frivolous.
Threats of a strike heating up even before UAW begins negotiations with automakers
DETROIT (AP) — Whenever the United Auto Workers union begins negotiating a new contract with Detroit’s three automakers, threats of a strike are typically heard among union members. This year, the talk is a little louder. Besides the usual haggling over wages, pensions and health care, the union has set its sights on a more consequential goal: It's determined to secure a foothold in the plants that will manufacture electric vehicle batteries in the years ahead. As the industry undergoes a historic transition from internal combustion engines to EVs, the automakers will likely need many thousands of workers to staff electric-battery plants. The UAW sees this year’s contract as an opportunity to ensure representation in the industry’s jobs of the future.
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion will headline Global Citizen Festival
NEW YORK (AP) — Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion will headline this year’s Global Citizen Festival, as the anti-poverty nonprofit looks to focus attention on increasing inequality for girls and young women around the world. Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said the Sept. 23 event at New York’s Central Park will be the centerpiece of his group’s campaign to encourage supporters, especially those in Gen Z, to take action on gender inequality, climate change and other issues. Studies show that half of Gen Z “feel disillusioned and powerless to make a positive impact,” Evans told The Associated Press in an interview.
