On debt ceiling, Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday as negotiators 'keep working' to resolve standoff
WASHINGTON (AP) — Another round of debt talks has wrapped up at the U.S. Capitol. White House and House Republican staff met for 2 1/2 hours Sunday evening. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plan to meet Monday in search of a deal to avert an economy-wrecking federal default. They are upbeat about a possible debt ceiling compromise as Washington races to raise America’s borrowing limit before the funds could be depleted early next month. The leaders spoke by phone Sunday while president was returning home from Japan. McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol that the call was “productive.” Biden back in Washington said it “went well.”
China tells tech manufacturers to stop using Micron chips, stepping up feud with United States
BEIJING (AP) — China has stepped up a feud with Washington over security by telling users of computer equipment deemed sensitive to stop buying products from the biggest U.S. memory chipmaker, Micron Technology Inc. The country's cyberspace agency says Micron products have unspecified “serious network security risks” that threaten China’s information infrastructure and affect national security. The United States, Europe and Japan are reducing Chinese access to chipmaking and other technology they say might be used in weapons. President Xi Jinping’s government has criticized the curbs and warned of unspecified consequences but appears to be struggling with how to retaliate without hurting China’s smartphone producers and other industries and efforts to develop processor chips.
Warner CEO booed at Boston University as supporters of writers' strike picket outside
BOSTON (AP) — Scores of Boston University students turned their backs on the head of one of Hollywood’s biggest studios as he gave the school’s commencement address in a stadium where protesters supporting the Hollywood writers’ strike picketed outside. About 100 protesters chanted, waved signs and were accompanied by an inflatable rat outside Nickerson Field as David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, gave his address on Sunday. About 11,500 members of the Writers Guild for America walked off the job at the beginning of May, after talks on a new contract broke down. It’s the first writers’ strike in 15 years.
South Korean, German leaders agree to cooperate on supply chains, North Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Germany have pledged more cooperation in building stable supply chains and addressing the challenges posed by nuclear-armed North Korea. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Seoul on Sunday after flying in from the Group of Seven meetings in Japan. Yoon said a stronger supply chain partnership would help them cope with global economic instability and conflicts. He said the countries will work to advance trade relations in high-tech industries and clean energy, including semiconductors and hydrogen projects, and pursue opportunities in defense cooperation. Yoon said they also discussed North Korea, which has test-fired around 100 missiles since last year and accelerated its push to expand its nuclear arsenal.
Sinn Fein wins in Northern Ireland local elections, urges return of government
LONDON (AP) — Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein has made sweeping gains in Northern Ireland’s local elections. The party repeated its success from last year’s assembly elections. The vote counting in the local election was completed late Saturday. Sinn Fein took 144 of 462 local government seats. The Democratic Unionist Party captured 122 seats while the centrist Alliance Party had 67. Sinn Fein’s vice president Michelle O’Neill said the results were “momentous.” She added that her party’s success was a message from voters that Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government must get back to business. The semi-autonomous Belfast government has been suspended since the DUP walked out more than a year ago to protest a post-Brexit customs border.
Conservative party of Greek prime minister in big election lead, to seek outright majority
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The conservative party of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has won a landslide election victory but without enough parliamentary seats on Sunday to form a government outright. The prime minister has indicated he will seek a second election in a bid to consolidate his victory without need of a coalition partner. Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party was 20 percentage points ahead of its main rival, the left-wing Syriza party, with nearly complete election results late Sunday. But under the current electoral system of proportional representation, his 40% vote share was still not enough to secure a majority of the 300 seats in parliament.
Animal rights activists protest octopus farm plans in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Animal rights activists have gathered in Madrid to protest plans for the construction of a large-scale octopus farm. They said Sunday that there are no laws in the country or the European Union to guarantee the welfare of octopuses in captivity. The farm is scheduled to be built next year in Spain's Canary Islands. Protesters showed concern for jailing these solitary clever animals in pools. But the company behind the project claims their scientific research guarantees the welfare of the octopuses whose meat is considered a delicacy in many countries.
Kinsey Institute experts study sex, gender as misconceptions block state dollars
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Unfounded claims about Indiana University’s sex research institute, its founder and child sex abuse have been so persistent over the years that when the Legislature prohibited the institute from using state dollars, one lawmaker hailed the move as “long overdue.” Now, funding from the university remains unclear, but the largely symbolic move does not halt the Kinsey Institute’s work, which ranges from studies on sexual assault prevention to contraception use among women. Researchers tell The Associated Press the Republican-dominated Legislature’s February decision is based on an enduring, fundamental misunderstanding of their work. They say it's a false narrative they cannot shake despite efforts to correct such misinformation.
Will Biden's hard-hat environmentalism bridge the divide on clean energy future?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Perhaps the most unlikely feature of high-stakes budget negotiations going on in Washington is a debate over permitting. That's essentially the regulatory process for deciding what gets built where. It could be power plants, transmission lines or other projects. For decades, industry and labor have chaffed at what they describe as overly strict rules that limit development. Now environmentalists also view red tape as a problem because it limits the construction of projects necessary for a clean energy future. Reaching a compromise won't be easy, but it's critical to achieving President Joe Biden's vision of slashing greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years.
Estonia, Latvia plan joint purchase of German medium-range IRIS-T air defense systems
HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia and Latvia are jointly planning to acquire German air defense systems for the protection of the airspace of the two NATO nations in what would be the biggest defense cooperation deal between the Baltic neighbors that border Russia, the Estonian and Latvian defense ministers said on Sunday. According to the provisional deal, deliveries of the medium-range IRIS-T SLM air defense system - manufactured by weapons maker Diehl Defence of Germany - could begin next year and the systems be operational in 2025. The value of the deal and detailed information about the numbers of the system weren’t disclosed as talks with the supplier are still ongoing, defense ministries of the two countries said.
