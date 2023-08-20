Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed as traders await Fed conference for interest rate update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks are mixed as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve’s summer conference for signs of whether the U.S. central bank thinks inflation is under control or more interest rate hikes are needed to cool inflation. Shanghai and Hong Kong retreated while Tokyo and Seoul advanced Monday. Oil prices rose. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index edged down 0.1% to end the week lower ahead of the Jackson Hole conference. Traders are watching because Fed officials have used the event in the past to indicate changes in policy direction. One analyst's report said there may be "rude hawkish surprises” for investors who assume rate hikes are finished.
A tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil starts offloading near Texas despite Tehran's threats
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker long suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil has begun offloading its cargo near Texas. That's according to tracking data analyzed Sunday. The fate of the cargo aboard the Suez Rajan has become mired in the wider tensions between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic. That's the case even as Tehran and Washington work toward a trade of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea for the release of five Iranian-Americans held in Tehran. U.S. and Iranian officials did not respond to requests for comment Sunday.
Navy shipbuilders' union approves 3-year labor pact at Bath Iron Works
BATH, Maine (AP) — The largest union at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works, located in Maine, has approved a three-year contract, averting another strike like the one three years ago. Machinists Union Local S6 approved the pact with 72% of members backing the deal in online voting that began on Friday and concluded Sunday afternoon. A union spokesperson said the contract negotiations went “smoothly” overall — a far cry from three years ago when the union went on strike for 63 days. The 2020 strike contributed to construction delays.
Emerging economies are pushing to end the dollar's dominance. But what's the alternative?
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Across the developing world, many countries are fed up with America’s dominance of the global financial system — and especially the power of the dollar. Their grievances will be aired next week as Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and other emerging market countries in the BRICS bloc meet in Johannesburg, South Africa. But griping about King Dollar is easier than actually deposing it as the de facto world currency. The dollar is by far the most-used currency in global business and has shrugged off past challenges to its preeminence. Despite repeated talk of the BRICS countries rolling out their own currency, no concrete proposals have emerged in the run-up to the summit.
Libya’s central bank announces reunification after nearly a decade of division due to civil war
CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s central bank has announced its reunification after being split for nearly a decade due to the country’s long-running civil war that resulted in two rival administrations, in the east and the west. The bank said in a statement Sunday that it has become a “unified sovereign institution” following a meeting in the capital, Tripoli, between the central bank governor and his deputy. The announcement came 19 months after the bank started a unification process. In 2014, it splintered along the country’s broader political fault lines. Libya was plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.
Serbia will increase supplies of Russian natural gas to Hungary if Ukraine pulls out of transit deal
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has struck a deal with Serbia that could bring increased shipments of Russian natural gas through the Balkan country if Ukraine ends a gas transit agreement with Moscow. Hungary's foreign minister said Sunday that Serbia’s president, Aleksandar Vucic, had met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest, assuring him that Serbia would be able to supply more Russian gas to Hungary if Kyiv doesn't extend an agreement allowing its transit across Ukrainian territory. Hungary gets roughly 80% of its gas from Russia, and has fought vigorously against sanctions on Russian energy proposed by the European Union. Orbán is hosting the leaders of Turkey, Serbia, Bosnia, Qatar and several Central Asian nations on Sunday as the World Athletics Championships take place in Budapest.
Union for Philadelphia Orchestra musicians authorize strike if talks break down
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Musicians authorized a strike against the Philadelphia Orchestra if bargaining breaks down for an agreement to replace the four-year deal that expires on Sept. 10. Local 77 of the American Federation of Musicians said Sunday that 95% of voting members approved the strike authorization a day earlier. In addition to agreement on compensation and benefits, the union said it wants 15 vacant positions filled. Base salary in 2022-23 was $152,256, including electronic media agreement wages. That is according to the union. Management said it was disappointed in the strike authorization and will continue to negotiate “in good faith towards a fiscally responsible agreement.”
A raid on a Kansas newspaper likely broke the law, experts say. But which one?
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Experts say a central Kansas police chief was on legally shaky ground when he ordered the raid of a weekly newspaper. A former federal prosecutor added Friday that the raid may have been a criminal civil rights violation and he'd probably have the FBI look into it. Some legal experts believe the Aug. 11 raid on the Marion County Record’s offices and its publisher's home violated a federal privacy law that protects journalists from newsroom searches. Some believe it violated a Kansas law that makes it difficult to force reporters and editors to disclose their sources or unpublished material. The police chief has defended it as legal.
Would a Texas law take away workers' water breaks? A closer look at House Bill 2127
Opponents of a sweeping Texas bill blocking local governments from enforcing their laws say it would deprive workers of water breaks during a historic heat wave, among other dangers. Experts and advocates say workers would die, with high temperatures topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit and staying there for much of the past two months. Bill backers say it does no such thing, and its purpose is to streamline regulations across the state. At least one political analyst says the issue is less about worker protections and more about a battle for state control between progressive Democrats and conservative Republicans.
Canada wildfire evacuees can't get news media on Facebook and Instagram. Some find workarounds
Canadian news outlets have been blocked on Facebook and Instagram because of a dispute with the Canadian government. That has made it difficult for people to access accurate information about fast-spreading wildfires that are closing in on Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced earlier this month it would keep its promise to block news content in Canada on its platforms in response to a new law that requires tech giants to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online. The company stood by its decision Friday. But some are finding ways to get around the ban to share news about the evacuations.
