Car-obsessed California seeks to follow New York's lead and save public transit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's transit agencies are asking Democrats who control the state's government to rescue them like Democrats in New York recently did. It's proving to be a much tougher sell in California. The nation's most populous state is far more automobile-reliant than much of the Northeast. The state is projected to have a $31.5 billion budget deficit. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has also proposed slashing another $2 billion from transit infrastructure funding to help balance the books. Bay Area Rapid Transit has warned that they could be forced to stop running after 9 p.m. and on weekends without additional funding.
Why Turkey's currency is crashing after Erdogan got reelected
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed an internationally respected former banker as finance and treasury minister after winning reelection. The appointment is a sign that the longtime Turkish leader whose unconventional economic policies have been blamed for a cost-of-living crisis might change. But lingering uncertainty over Erdogan’s economic direction and an apparent move to loosen government controls over foreign currency exchanges have led the Turkish lira to plunge to record lows against the U.S. dollar this week. It's raised fears of even higher prices for people already struggling to afford basics like food and housing amid high inflation and even more financial uncertainty.
Erdogan's new central bank chief signals hope for Turkey's economic turnaround
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's president has appointed a former U.S.-based bank executive to head the central bank. The appointment Friday is sending the strongest signal yet that Recep Tayyip Erdogan might pivot from his unusual economic policies that many blame for a worsening cost-of-living crisis. The 41-year-old Erkan is Princeton-educated and will become the first woman to lead the Turkish central bank. Erdogan won a third presidential term last month as the country grapples with high inflation that's made it difficult for people to afford food and housing. He also has named a respected former banker as finance minister. Both appointments indicate the possibility that Erdogan may abandon policies on interest rates that run counter to traditional economic thinking.
Stock market today: Wall Street edges higher; Big Tech climbs
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged higher on Wall Street as more gains for Big Tech companies helped bolster the broader market. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in morning trading Friday and is on track for its fourth weekly gain in a row. A day earlier the benchmark index closed 20% above its October low, entering a new bull market. The Nasdaq composite added 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 94 points, or 0.3%. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 2%. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed higher overnight.
The S&P 500 is in a bull market. Here's what that means and how long the bull might run
The S&P 500 is now in what Wall Street refers to as a bull market, meaning the index has risen 20% or more from its most recent low. The S&P 500 closed Thursday at 4,294, and the bull market is considered to have begun on Oct. 13, 2022, a day after the index closed at 3,577. The rally was driven by a small group of mostly high-valued technology stocks. Wall Street’s nickname for a surging stock market is a bull market because bulls charge. In contrast, bears hibernate, so bears represent a market that’s retreating.
Speaker McCarthy eyes new commission to tackle nation's debt, but many Democrats are wary
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is studying history and considering the appointment of a mix of lawmakers and business leaders to a new commission to tackle the nation’s soaring debt. McCarthy is fresh off his biggest political victory since becoming speaker. He got the White House to agree to a debt limit suspension that also contained some $1.5 trillion in deficit savings. Now, he's studying whether to ask CEOs who have streamlined business operations to work with lawmakers. He says, “I think that combination would work well, but right now I’m spending a lot of time on how to put that together.” A Democratic senator calls the effort a “prescription for trouble.”
Ford to bring Mustang back to Le Mans under company rebranding
LE MANS, France (AP) — Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance that is aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer “into the racing business.” The new Mustang Dark Horse-based race car was unveiled at Le Mans. Mustang will enter the GT3 category next year with at least two cars in both IMSA and the World Endurance Championship. The project is part of an overall rebranding of Ford Performance that was done by renowned motorsports designer Troy Lee and is aimed at making Ford a lifestyle brand with a sporting mindset.
Biden heads to North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order aiming to bolster job opportunities for military and veteran spouses whose careers are often disrupted by their loved ones’ deployments. Biden is to use a visit to the recently renamed Fort Liberty in North Carolina to highlight the order. The order directs agencies to develop a federal government-wide plan on hiring and job retention for military spouses, bolster child care options, and take more than a dozen additional actions. Earlier Friday, Biden will visit students at Nash Community College in Rocky Mount. The college received $23.7 million to train students for clean energy jobs. The money is from the Democratic president’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
Cyprus labors to shield reputation amid new US, UK action on Russian 'sanctions evasion network'
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — For Cypriots, it was a collective "here we go again" moment: In April, the U.S. and the U.K. included a handful of Cypriot nationals and Cyprus-registered companies on a list of “enablers” helping Russian oligarchs skirt sanctions. It was an unwelcome reminder of the lingering perception that the island nation somehow remains Moscow’s financial lackey. For years, authorities in this tiny European Union member country have tried to shake the reputation they gained from a 2013 financial crisis and a defunct investment-for-citizenship program. The crackdown targeting a “sanctions evasion network” in 20 countries supporting Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov and others sent the Cypriot government scrambling to offer assurances that the country is now firmly on the straight and narrow.
Smoke from wildfires, a fact of life in the West, catches outdoor workers off guard in the East
NEW YORK (AP) — The hazardous haze from Canada’s wildfires is taking its toll on outdoor workers along the Eastern U.S. who carried on with their daily jobs even as dystopian orange skies forced the cancelation of sports events, school field trips and Broadway plays. Delivery workers, construction workers, railroad and airport employees, farm laborers and others and faced risks with echoes of the pandemic and familiar to their counterparts in the West Coast. But smoky skies were a new threat in the East Coast, catching many workers and employers by surprise and uncertain about what to do. Some left their jobs in the middle of the day, unable to carry on as the air quality worsened. Most pushed through in the hopes the crisis would quickly pass with little lasting damage.
