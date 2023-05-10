G7 finance ministers tackle global economic challenges as Yellen seeks to reassure on debt standoff
NIIGATA, Japan (AP) — The financial leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations are meeting in Japan as a standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling looms as one of the biggest potential threats to the global economy. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one of her priorities in the meetings would be to emphasize the importance of resolving the standoff over the national debt. Yellen is bound to be seeking to reassure her counterparts over the debt feud and also over recent large bank failures. The finance ministers and central bank governors are meeting in the port city of in Niigata ahead of a G-7 summit in Hiroshima.
US prices stay high, showing inflation pressures persist
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer prices in the United States rose again in April, and measures of underlying inflation stayed high, a sign that further declines in inflation are likely to be slow and bumpy. Prices increased 0.4% from March to April, up from a 0.1% rise from February to March. Compared with a year earlier, prices climbed 4.9%, down slightly from March’s year-over-year increase. The April data provided some evidence of cooling inflation, a sign that sent stock prices higher in morning trading. Grocery prices fell for a second straight month. And the cost of many services, including airline fares and hotel rooms, plunged.
Google is giving its dominant search engine an artificial-intelligence makeover
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google has disclosed plans to infuse its dominant search engine with more advanced artificial-intelligence technology. The effort is in response to one of the biggest threats to its long-established position as the internet’s main gateway. The gradual shift in how Google’s search engine runs is rolling out three months after Microsoft’s Bing search engine started to tap into technology similar to that which powers the artificially intelligent chatbot ChatGPT. Google will begin its AI transition in search cautiously, starting with a waitlist available only in the U.S. to people who want to test the new approach. Other AI improvements are coming to Gmail, Photos and the conversational chatbot, Bard.
Mass event will let hackers test limits of AI technology
No sooner did ChatGPT get unleashed than hackers started “jailbreaking” the artificial intelligence chatbot – trying to override its safeguards so it could blurt out something unhinged or obscene. But now its maker, OpenAI, and other major AI providers such as Google and Microsoft, are coordinating with the Biden administration to let thousands of hackers take a shot at testing the limits of their technology. Some of the things they’ll be looking to find: How can chatbots be manipulated to cause harm? Will they share the private information we confide in them to other users? And why do they assume a doctor is a man and a nurse is a woman?
Fed's Barkin: Inflation still 'stubbornly high' and isn't easing fast enough toward 2% target
Inflation remains “stubbornly high” and is no longer making much progress toward the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, a top Fed official said Wednesday, hours after price data for April were released. In an interview, Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said he is also seeing some signs that banks in his region — which includes Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia — are slowing their lending. It isn’t yet clear, he said, what consequences that trend might have on the economy and inflation. For now, Barkin said, inflation remains unacceptably high.
The US has approved $42 billion in loan forgiveness for public service workers. Here's what to know
The U.S. has approved more than $42 billion in federal student loan debt forgiveness for more than 615,000 borrowers over the past 18 months. It's part of a program aimed at getting more people to work in public service jobs. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is open to teachers, librarians, nurses, public interest lawyers, military members and other public workers. It cancels a borrower’s remaining student debt after 10 years of public interest work, or 120 monthly payments. Stringent rules meant that many applicants were rejected, but a recent waiver made it easier for people to apply and get their debt forgiven.
Stock market today: Wall Street edges higher after inflation report
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed slightly higher after a report showed inflation is making strides toward easing, even if it remains too high. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Wednesday after swinging between gains and losses through the day. The Dow ended just barely lower, while the Nasdaq composite gained ground. Bond prices climbed after the highly anticipated report said inflation at the consumer level slowed last month. That pushed investors to bolster bets that the Federal Reserve will stop hiking interest rates in June and give the economy some breathing room. Gains for tech stocks and others that benefit from easing rates did the heaviest lifting.
Disney posts higher second-quarter earnings and revenue thanks to strong theme parks business
Ongoing strength at its theme parks and an improving streaming business propelled The Walt Disney Co. to higher profits and revenue in its fiscal second quarter. For the three months ended April 1, Disney earned $1.27 billion or 69 cents per share. That compares with $470 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago. After adjusting for one-time items, Disney earned 93 cents per share, matching industry analysts’ expectations. The entertainment giant has been working on trimming about 7,000 jobs as part of a targeted $5.5 billion cost savings across the company.
Beyond Meat revenue falls in first quarter due to weak demand, but company confident in turnaround
Beyond Meat says its first-quarter revenue fell nearly 16% due to lower demand in most markets for its plant-based meat. But the company expressed confidence that a marketing campaign and new products coming this summer will help bring consumers back to the category. Beyond Meat’s U.S. retail sales fell 35% as shoppers weary from inflation turned to cheaper alternatives. One bright spot was international food-service sales, which nearly doubled. Beyond Meat and McDonald’s introduced plant-based McNuggets in Germany in February. El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat reported revenue of $92.2 million for the January-March period. That was slightly higher than Wall Street forecast.
Senate panel OKs rail-safety bill; railroad vows to help homeowners affected by Ohio derailment
A Senate panel has approved a rail-safety measure in response to the train derailment earlier this year in East Palestine, Ohio. The Senate Commerce Committee voted to send the bill to the full Senate. The vote was mostly along party lines, with only two Republicans favoring it, which raises questions about whether the bill will ever get to President Joe Biden's desk. Some Republicans complain that the measure could restrict shipments of coal and oil. The vote came after the CEO of Norfolk Southern railroad promised to compensate East Palestine residents whose homes have declined in value since the derailment in February.
