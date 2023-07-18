As UK housing costs soar, anxiety grips homeowners and renters: 'I'm in meltdown'
LONDON (AP) — For millions in the U.K., the cost-of-living crisis just never seems to ease. First, it was skyrocketing energy and food costs stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now, it's soaring housing costs as interest rates spike to 15-year highs. Those rates have risen to 5% after being under 1% for the past decade. That has ratcheted up mortgages and rents in Britain. Around a million households are expected to face a 500-pound, or $655, monthly increase in their average mortgage repayments in the next few years. More rate hikes are expected as the Bank of England tries to bring down the highest inflation in the Group of Seven major economies.
Americans bump up spending in June as inflation eases in a strong jobs market
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their spending last month as inflation eased in many areas, and the job market remained remarkably strong. Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. The figure matched the pace of consumer inflation in June from the prior month, underscoring that shoppers are just about keeping up with pricing pressures. While the headline number of 0.2% was a bit weaker than expected, economists focused on the number that excludes volatile autos, gas, building materials and food services, which rose a solid 0.6% in June. That 0.6% figure is what is fed into the government’s measure of economic growth, and it’s a fairly strong spending number.
Top US firms supplied equipment to keep Russian oil flowing after Ukraine invasion
America's top oilfield services companies sold millions of dollars in vital oil equipment to Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. The largest, SLB, maintained and even grew its business after others eventually departed. SLB announced late last week it would stop exporting equipment to Russia as The Associated Press prepared to publish a report on the companies' Russian operations. Customs data vetted by AP showed Russia imported more than 5,500 items worth more than $200 million from the American companies. The technology helped keep some of the world's most challenging oilfields operating in a sector that accounts for almost half of Russia's revenue. An SLB spokeswoman said the company operated within evolving international sanctions.
Stock market today: Big financial companies lead Wall Street higher after mixed economic data
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks of several financial titans are leading Wall Street higher following some mixed reports on the economy. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% higher Tuesday. The Dow was up 357 points, or 1%, and the Nasdaq was 0.1% lower. Bank of America, Charles Schwab and several other big financial companies reported stronger profits for the spring than expected. Treasury yields bounced around after reports showed that growth in spending at U.S. retailers slowed and that industrial production unexpectedly contracted. The data seemed to reinforce expectations that a rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week could be the last of this cycle.
Bank of America 2Q net income jumps 19%, extending the rally for big banks
Bank of America said its profits grew 19% last quarter, the latest of the big banks to see its bottom line boosted by higher interest rates. On a per-share basis, BofA earned 88 cents, topping Wall Street's forecast. Bank of America’s net interest income rose 14% to $14.2 billion in the second quarter thanks to higher interest rates and larger loan balances. Separately, regional bank PNC Financial said it's paying out more interest on deposits as banks compete for customer funds. Investment banking giant Morgan Stanley saw profit fall in the latest quarter, but the result still beat expectations.
Spain fines Apple and Amazon $218 million for elbowing out small retailers
MADRID (AP) — Amazon and Apple have been fined a total of $218 million after Spanish regulators say they colluded to box out competitors by favoring sales of Apple products directly from the online retail giant. Spain’s National Markets and Competition Commission said Tuesday that Amazon and Apple reached agreements in 2018 that limited the free competition of third-party sellers who hawk Apple goods via Amazon’s platform for smaller retailers. Regulators say the tech giants also limited the capacity for third parties to advertise Apple products on Amazon.
House Republicans propose planting a trillion trees as they move away from climate change denial
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are searching for solutions to climate change without restricting American-produced energy that comes from burning oil, coal and gas. Scientists overwhelmingly agree that heat-trapping gases released from the combustion of fossil fuels are pushing up global temperatures. But Republicans remain opposed to government action to force emissions reductions. Instead, they have embraced the idea of planting a trillion trees. A 2019 study suggested that planting trees to suck up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere could be one of the most effective ways to fight climate change. But environmental scientists call the idea a distraction from cutting emissions from fossil fuels.
Divisions over the Ukraine war cause a rift at EU-LatAm summit that was supposed to be a love-in
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union and Latin American leaders have concluded a summit that was supposed to be a love-in after eight years of separation with a second full day of aggravation over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Europe’s fervent support of Ukraine clashed with the more distant approach pervasive in the 33-nation Community of Latin American and Caribbean States. What should have been a detail of a landmark summit became its emcompassing theme. In the end, the shadow of Russian President Vladimir Putin hovered over the two-day meeting because Nicaragua refuses to join 59 other nations, including Cuba and Venezuela, in a common criticism of the war.
Cybersecurity labeling for smart devices aims to help people choose those less vulnerable to hacking
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and major consumer tech players are launching an effort to put a nationwide cybersecurity certification and labeling program in place. The program announced Tuesday is to help consumers choose smart devices that are less vulnerable to hacking. Officials liken the new U.S. Cyber Trust Mark initiative to the Energy Star program, which rates appliances’ energy efficiency. The initiative will be overseen by the Federal Communications Commission. Industry participation is voluntary. Amazon, Best Buy, Google, LG, Logitech and Samsung are among industry participants. The labels are for products including baby monitors, home security cameras, fitness trackers, TVs and smart climate control systems. The labels could be ready by next year.
G20 finance chiefs end their meeting in India without consensus on the war in Ukraine
NEW DELHI (AP) — A meeting in India of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies has ended without consensus because of differences over the war in Ukraine. Following two days of talks between financial leaders and policymakers, there was no final communique. Instead, India, as the host nation, was forced to issue the G20 Chair’s summary and an outcome document. Speaking to reporters after the meeting concluded, India's finance minister said the reason for the chair statement was “because we still don’t have a common language on the Russia-Ukraine war”. According to the chair summary, China and Russia objected to paragraphs condemning the war, which was drawn from last year's G20 declaration.
