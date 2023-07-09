Yellen says Washington might 'respond to unintended consequences' for China due to tech export curbs
BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says Washington will listen to Chinese complaints about security-related curbs on U.S. technology exports and might “respond to unintended consequences” as she ended a visit to Beijing aimed at reviving strained relations. Yellen defended “targeted measures” on trade on Sunday that China’s leaders complain are aimed at hurting its fledgling tech industries. Yellen said the Biden administration wants to “avoid unnecessary repercussions” but gave no indication of possible changes. Relations are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes about technology, security and other irritants. A key Chinese complaint is limits on access to processor chips and other U.S. technology.
US Treasury chief Yellen appeals to China for cooperation on climate and other global challenges
BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has appealed to China not to let disagreements about trade and other irritants disrupt cooperation on climate change and other global challenges. In a meeting on Saturday with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng, Yellen defended U.S. restrictions on technology exports that irritate Beijing. She said the two governments shouldn’t let such disagreements disrupt economic and financial relations. Yellen is one of a series of U.S. officials who are due to visit Beijing as part of efforts to revive relations that are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over technology, security, Taiwan and other irritants.
Y2K fashion has taken over. And Gen Z is loving it
NEW YORK (AP) — What comes to mind when you hear the phrase Y2K? Here's a hint: It's no longer about a computer glitch that could have made the world go haywire at the end of 1999. Today Y2K is all about fashion, with people trading in their skinny jeans for cargo pants. Retailers say Gen Z is fueling the market for the return of fashion choices from the early 2000s. And there are no signs of it letting up. The latest shift shows how Gen Z adapts to trends on social media, particularly TikTok. That leaves retailers like Walmart hurrying to catch up.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul's energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
NEW YORK (AP) — An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine. Senator Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME. The beverage brand was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI and has become something of an obsession among the influencers’ legions of young followers. Schumer said the drink contains nearly twice as much caffeine as Red Bull and poses a health risk to children. Representatives for PRIME have said the drinks are clearly marked as not recommended for minors. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
As whiskey and bourbon business booms, beloved distillers face pushback over taxes and emissions
MULBERRY, Tenn. (AP) — The whiskey and bourbon makers of Tennessee and Kentucky have long been beloved in their communities, where they provide jobs and the pride of a successful homegrown industry. But the distillers' runaway success in recent years and accompanying rapid growth has led to conflicts. In Kentucky, where 95% of the world’s bourbon is manufactured, counties are revolting after the legislature voted to phase out a tax they have depended on to fund schools, roads and utilities. Neighbors in both states have been fighting industry expansion, lodging complaints over a destructive black fungus coating homes and killing trees, the loss of prime farm land and liquor-themed tourist developments that are more Disneyland than distillery tour.
'Clone' or competitor? Users and lawyers compare Twitter and Threads
In a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week, Twitter threatened legal action against Instagram parent company Meta over the new text-based app, Threads. Threads creators have pushed back. Just how similar are they? The new app has drawn tens of millions of users since launching as the latest rival to Elon Musk’s social media platform. Legal experts say much is still unknown about. But people starting to explore Threads are already making their own observations. Some have called it a “Twitter clone,” but others note key differences between the two apps.
Cooler hiring in June could help the Fed achieve an elusive 'soft landing' for US economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Another month, another solid gain for America’s job market. The pace of hiring by businesses and government agencies in June — 209,000 added jobs — was the smallest monthly gain in 2 1/2 years. Yet it was still a healthy increase, enough to reduce the unemployment rate from 3.7% to 3.6%, barely above a half-century low. And it amounted to further evidence of an economy that has defied persistent forecasts of a recession. The latest sign of economic strength makes it all but certain that the Federal Reserve will resume its interest rate hikes later this month after having ended a streak of 10 rate increases that were intended to curb high inflation.
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts after jobs report comes in warm but hopefully not too hot
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street drifted to a mixed close after data suggested the U.S. job market is still warm enough to keep the economy growing but maybe not so hot that it stokes inflation much higher. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Friday, though slightly more stocks in the index rose than fell. The Dow fell 187 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. A lot is riding on whether the economy can navigate the narrow pathway to avoid a long-predicted recession. Friday’s report showed that employers added fewer jobs in June than in May, not far off economists’ expectations. Treasury yields were mixed.
US Treasury chief Yellen and China's No. 2 aim for improved communication after trade disputes
BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Premier Li Qiang are expressing hopes for better communication as Yellen appeals to Beijing not to let frustration over U.S. curbs on technology exports disrupt economic cooperation. Both governments used positive terms on Friday to describe Yellen’s visit to China’s capital and stressed the importance of U.S.-China economic ties. Several senior U.S. officials are expected to travel to Beijing to encourage Chinese leaders to revive interactions between the governments of the world’s two largest economies. Disputes over technology, security and other respective irritants have disrupted contacts between China and the U.S. Yellen appealed on Friday for “regular channels of communication” and “healthy economic competition.”
Yellen's visit to Beijing aims to heal rifts over a daunting array of China-US antagonisms
BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Beijing as part of efforts to revive U.S.-Chinese relations that are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over technology, security and other irritants. Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in November and agreed to improve relations. But neither government has shown willingness to make major policy changes. China's Finance Ministry on Friday said it was hoping for “win-win results” from Yellen's visit. It follows one by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met with Xi last month in an encounter that lasted just 30 minutes. Here’s a look at some areas of contention.
