US inflation hits its lowest point since early 2021 as prices ease for gas, groceries and used cars
WASHINGTON (AP) — Squeezed by painfully high prices for two years, America’s households have gained some much-needed relief with inflation reaching its lowest point since early 2021 — 3% in June compared with a year earlier — thanks in part to easing prices for gasoline, airline fares, used cars and groceries. Inflation was down sharply from a 4% annual rate in May, though still above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate. The Fed is still considered all but sure to boost its benchmark rate when it meets in two weeks. But with price increases slowing — or even falling outright — many economists say they think the Fed might hold off on what had been expected to be another rate hike in September.
3 tax prep firms shared 'extraordinarily sensitive' data about taxpayers with Meta, lawmakers say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some congressional Democrats say three large tax preparation firms sent “extraordinarily sensitive” information on tens of millions of taxpayers to Facebook parent company Meta over at least two years. Their Wednesday report urges federal agencies to investigate and potentially go to court over the information H&R Block, TaxAct and TaxSlayer shared with Meta. The lawmakers tell the IRS, the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and the IRS watchdog the findings “reveal a shocking breach of taxpayer privacy.” The tax prep companies say they take the privacy of their customers seriously. Meta says its system is designed to filter out potentially sensitive data it's able to detect.
Inflation drops to 3% and Biden hopes to turn a weakness with voters into a strength
WASHINGTON (AP) — The politics of inflation took a sharp turn with a new report showing consumer prices rose at the slowest pace since the early months of Joe Biden’s presidency. Republicans have hammered Biden over the cost of groceries, gasoline, utilities and more. They say Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and push for electric vehicles are responsible for pushing inflation to a four-decade high. The GOP argument has resonated with voters. But the report on consumer prices for June suggests that inflation has eased dramatically without any of the job losses that some economists and Republican leaders said would occur.
Hollywood actors agree to mediation, but strike may be unavoidable
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators. The actors’ union said in a statement that it is committed to exhausting every opportunity to make a deal with studios and streaming services before their contract expires late Wednesday. But it says they are not confident studios have any intention of reaching an agreement and avoiding a strike. The group representing the studios in the negotiations declined comment. If no deal is reached the actors could join already striking screenwriters in a work walkout that would grind Hollywood production to a halt.
Former Mozambique finance minister is extradited to the US to face trial over $2 billion scandal
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang has been extradited to the U.S. to face a fraud and corruption trial over a $2 billion scandal involving fraudulent government loans. That's according to the South African government on Wednesday. Chang has been held in a South Africa prison since December 2018, when he was arrested on a U.S. warrant on his way to the United Arab Emirates. He is accused of receiving bribes of up to $17 million during a scheme that secured loans for Mozambican state-owned companies from foreign banks and financiers for maritime projects. The money was looted through kickbacks and other corrupt dealings, according to U.S. prosecutors.
Russia's threat to pull out of Ukraine grain deal raises fears about global food security
LONDON (AP) — Concerns are growing that Russia won't extend a United Nations-brokered deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger. Ships are no longer heading to the war-torn country’s Black Sea ports, and shipments have dwindled. The deal originally reached last summer to ease a global food crisis is up for renewal Monday, and Russian officials say there are no grounds for extending it. They’ve threatened it before, insisting an agreement to facilitate their food and fertilizer shipments hasn’t been applied. But data shows Moscow has been exporting record amounts of wheat. The U.N. is striving to keep the fragile deal intact, with Ukraine to benefit Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia.
El Nino is threatening rice crops while grain supplies already are squeezed by the war in Ukraine
NEW DELHI (AP) — Experts are warning that rice production across South and Southeast Asia is likely to suffer with the world heading into an El Nino. Climate change is causing stronger El Ninos, which alter global weather patterns and heat up an already warming planet. Thirsty crops like rice are particularly vulnerable, especially when they are rainfed and not irrigated. Experts say this will worsen food insecurity at a time when supplies of grain and fertilizer are recovering from disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine. Global demand is soaring, while yields globally have been stagnating for decades because of climate change and limits to productivity gains.
IMF approves much-awaited $3 billion bailout for Pakistan, saving it from defaulting on debt
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has approved a much-awaited $3 billion bailout for Pakistan that likely will save the nation from defaulting on its debt repayments. The IMF said Wednesday its executive board approved an agreement to release the funds over nine months to support Pakistan’s economic stabilization program. The announcement comes less than two weeks after Pakistan and the IMF agreed to the plan following a series of meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other officials. Sharif quickly welcomed the IMF decision as a major step forward in the government’s efforts to stabilize the economy and achieve macroeconomic stability.
Stock market today: Asian shares jump on Wall Street's return to its highest level in over a year
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have opened higher, boosted by Wall Street’s return to its highest level in more than a year after a report showed U.S. consumer inflation cooled a bit more than expected last month. Benchmarks surged in Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, Hong Kong and Shanghai. U.S. futures and oil prices also gained. Investors are watching for China’s trade data for signs of how the world’s second largest economy is faring after the country ended pandemic controls. Stocks have risen on hopes central banks, including the Federal Reserve, may end rate hikes. But analysts say they still expect U.S. rates to remain high for a while.
Sarah Silverman and novelists sue ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for ingesting their books
Ask ChatGPT about comedian Sarah Silverman’s memoir “The Bedwetter” and the artificial intelligence chatbot can come up with a detailed synopsis of every part of the book. Does that mean it effectively “read” and memorized a pirated copy? Or it scraped so many customer reviews and online chatter about the bestseller or the musical it inspired that it passes for an expert? The U.S. courts may now help sort that out after Silverman sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for copyright infringement this week, joining a growing number of writers who say they unwittingly built the foundation for Silicon Valley’s red-hot AI boom.
