Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over Threads: report
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter has threatened legal action against Meta over its new, text-based app called Threads, according to a letter obtained by Semafor. In the Wednesday letter addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter attorney Alex Spiro accused Meta of unlawfully using Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property by hiring former Twitter employees to create a “copycat” app. Threads, which was launched Wednesday night, arrives at a time when many are looking for Twitter alternatives to escape Elon Musk’s raucous oversight of the platform. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone responded to the report of Spiro’s letter on Threads Thursday afternoon, writing, “no one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing.”
Meta's new Twitter rival app Threads gets tens of millions of sign-ups in its first day
Tens of millions of people have quickly signed up to Meta’s new app, Threads, as it aims to compete with Twitter. It's a sign that users are looking for an alternative to the social media platform that's undergone a series of unpopular changes since Elon Musk bought it. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that 30 million people had registered for Threads in its first day. There's plenty of excitement about the opportunity to make a fresh start on a new social media app. There also have been glitches, annoyance about the lack of a chronological feed and gripes about missing features. That raises the question of whether it could pose a meaningful challenge to Twitter.
Food delivery services sue NYC over minimum pay rates for app-based workers
NEW YORK (AP) — Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub have sued New York City to block its new minimum pay rules for food delivery workers. The recently announced rules could nearly triple average earnings for app-based delivery workers in the coming years. An increased pay rate of $17.96 an hour is set to take effect July 12. In the lawsuits filed Thursday, food delivery services are seeking a temporary restraining order in state Supreme Court in Manhattan to stop the changes from going into effect on July 12. The companies claim the changes would result in higher costs for consumers. An email seeking comment was sent to city officials.
What is Threads? All your questions about Meta's new Twitter rival, answered
NEW YORK (AP) — Threads, Meta’s text-based app seemingly built to rival Twitter, is live. The app, billed as the text version of Meta’s photo-sharing platform Instagram, became available Wednesday night to users in more than 100 countries and millions signed up within its first hours. Threads, which Meta says provides “a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations,” arrives at a time some are looking for Twitter alternatives amid Elon Musk’s tumultuous ownership of the platform. But Meta’s new app has also raised data privacy concerns, and is notably unavailable in the European Union. Here’s what you need to know about Threads.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to soothe strained relations
BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to tell Chinese officials that Washington wants healthy economic competition but will defend trade curbs imposed by the U.S. on security grounds. She also will express concerns about Beijing’s export controls on metals used in semiconductors and solar panels, according to a senior Treasury official who briefed reporters after Yellen arrived in Beijing as part of efforts to revive strained relations. Treasury officials said earlier she wouldn’t meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Yellen has warned against economic decoupling, or disconnecting U.S. and Chinese industries and markets. Businesspeople say that might harm innovation and growth as both governments tighten controls on trade in technology and strategically important goods.
Nations set to agree on shipping emissions cuts but fall short of aligning with climate goals
Maritime nations have been finalizing a plan Thursday to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by close to 2050 but experts warn the deal falls well short of what’s needed to prevent climate catastrophe. Negotiators at the meeting of the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization in London, seen as key to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, are set to officially agree Friday for shipping emissions to reach net zero “by or around” 2050, rather than setting the date as a hard deadline.
Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi has full FDA approval now and that means Medicare will pay for it
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have granted full approval to a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug for patients with early stages of the disease. The Food and Drug Administration decision clears the way for Medicare and other insurers to begin paying for the drug called Leqembi. The FDA gave it conditional approval in January based on early results suggesting the drug could modestly slow cognitive decline. FDA officials said Thursday that the drug's benefits have now been confirmed. The drug will carry a warning about potentially serious side effects, including brain swelling and bleeding. Patients getting the drug through Medicare will need to enroll in a federal registry tracking the drug's safety and effectiveness.
Berlusconi's final will divvies up 5 billion euros in wealth; eldest children control media empire
MILAN (AP) — Silvio Berlusconi has left control of his media empire to his two eldest children. Italian media reported details of his will on Thursday saying he also bequeathed 100 million euros ($109 million) of his estimated 5-billion-euro ($5.4 billion) fortune each to his companion and his brother. The Fininvest holding company that controls the Mediaset television network, Mondadori publishing house and other assets confirmed in a statement that “no shareholder will exercise overall individual direct control of Fininvest SpA” as Berlusconi himself had. The three-time former premier and media mogul died June 12 at the age of 86 after being hospitalized for treatment of chronic leukemia.
Stock market today: Wall Street falls after hot jobs data raises threat of high rates
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell after reports suggested the U.S. job market remains much more resilient than expected. The S&P 500 dropped 0.8% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 366 points, or 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%. While a sturdy labor market keeps the economy out of a long-expected recession, it could also push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer in its campaign to defeat high inflation. That in turn could mean more pressure down the line on the economy and financial markets. Treasury yields jumped as traders increasingly bet on rates staying higher for longer.
Truck makers pledge to comply with new California rules phasing out gas-powered vehicles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Some of the nation's largest truck makers have pledged to not sell new gas-powered vehicles in California by the middle of the next decade. California regulators earlier this year approved new rules to ban the sale of new gas-powered trucks by 2036. Thursday's agreement means the state's new rules for the trucking industry are less likely be delayed or blocked by lawsuits. California is trying to rid itself of fossil fuels by phasing out gas-powered cars, trucks, trains and lawn equipment. Last month, the railroad industry sued to block new rules that would ban the use of older locomotives and require zero-emission equipment.
