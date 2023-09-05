Information theft is on the rise. People are particularly vulnerable after natural disasters
NEW YORK (AP) — Information theft is on the rise. Over 1.1 million people reported the crime to the Federal Trade Commission in 2022. When a thief opens accounts in your name or otherwise uses your personal data, you might feel powerless. But there are steps you can take to prevent the worst outcomes. Frauds and scams often emerge during specific emergencies such as the COVID pandemic, and in the wake of climate-related catastrophes. Signs include bills for things you didn’t buy or debt collection calls for accounts you didn’t open. If you realize your data has been stolen, you should first contact the Federal Trade Commission.
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
DETROIT (AP) — A 46% pay raise. A 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay. A restoration of traditional pensions. The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14. The automakers, which are making billions in profits, have dismissed the UAW’s wish list. They argue that its demands are unrealistic at a time of fierce competition as the world shifts from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. The wide gulf between the sides could mean a strike against one or more of the automakers, which could send already-inflated vehicle prices even higher.
Stock market today: Wall Street wavers following two weeks of gains
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wavered on Wall Street as traders return from a long holiday weekend. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% in morning trading Tuesday. The index is coming off its second weekly gain. The Dow slipped 43 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%. Crude oil prices rose. Markets are looking ahead to a quieter week with company earnings reports winding down and just a trickle of government economic reports expected, including data on manufacturing, layoffs and trade. DocuSign, GameStop, Dave & Buster’s and Kroger are set to report their most recent quarterly financial results this week.
Saudi Arabia, Russia plan to extend 1.3 million barrel a day oil cut through the end of the year
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of the year. The dual announcements from Riyadh and Moscow on Tuesday said the two countries would trim 1.3 million barrels of crude out of the global market. Their move pushed benchmark Brent crude above $90 a barrel in afternoon trading, a price unseen in the market since November. It likely will increase costs for motorists at gas stations and put new pressure on Saudi Arabia’s relationship with the United States. President Joe Biden warned Saudi Arabia last year there would be unspecified “consequences” for the kingdom partnering with Russia on cuts as Moscow wages war on Ukraine.
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden says he doesn’t think an auto workers union strike is going to happen and tells a crowd gathered in Philadelphia for a Labor Day parade he’s celebrating union jobs. The Democratic president was at the Tri-State Labor Day Parade on Monday. This Labor Day comes against the backdrop of increasingly emboldened U.S. unions and a potential strike by 146,000 United Auto Workers union members. Biden tells reporters he doesn’t think the UAW members will strike. Biden likes to say he’s the most pro-union president ever. The president has used executive actions to promote worker organizing and has authorized federal funding to aid union members’ pensions.
The US government is eager to restore powers to keep dangerous chemicals out of extremists' hands
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Congress returns this week, Homeland Security officials and those in the chemical industries will be watching to see if a program regulating the chemical sector will be on its agenda. The Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards program lets Homeland Security officials regulate security at high-risk chemical facilities. The goal is tracking chemical materials and keeping them away from extremists or other bad actors who want to steal them and turn them into weapons. The program expired July 28 after Congress failed to renew its authority. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told the Chemical Security Summit in Virginia the risk extremists could access and weaponize dangerous chemicals produced at the facilities “increases by the day.”
Nonprofits Candid and Council on Foundations make a rare deal the way corporations do
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s a transaction that would be commonplace for a corporation or a sports team, but it’s the kind of deal that is practically unheard of in the nonprofit sector. The philanthropy research organization Candid will send control of its CF Insights website and the staff that gathered information about community foundations to the Council on Foundations, the association of nearly 900 nonprofit members, on Friday. Candid CEO Ann Mei Chang says the shift will allow her nonprofit to focus more sharply on priority areas – including diversity, transparency and effectiveness in the sector – while providing its CF Insights information a larger audience and the potential to expand at the Council on Foundations.
Security in Ecuador has come undone as drug cartels exploit the banana industry to ship cocaine
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador's location is increasingly putting it at the confluence of two global trades: bananas and cocaine. The country is the world's largest exporter of bananas, shipping about 6.5 million metric tons a year by sea. It is also wedged between the world's largest cocaine producers, Peru and Colombia. Traffickers' infiltration of the industry that's responsible for about 30% of the world's bananas has contributed to unprecedented violence across the once-peaceful nation. Shootings, killings, kidnappings and blackmail have become a part of daily life, particularly in the banana-shipping port city of Guayaquil.
Trial starts in Sweden of 2 oil executives accused of complicity in war crimes in Sudan
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two executives of a Swedish oil exploration and production company have gone on trial in Stockholm for securing the company’s operations in Sudan through their alleged complicity in war crimes 20 years ago. Swedish prosecutors claim that former Lundin Oil Chairman Ian Lundin and the company’s former CEO, Alex Schneiter, supported the Sudanese government of former dictator Omar al-Bashir. Swedish prosecutors accuse the two executives of being involved in the Sudanese government’s military campaign to clear an area in southern Sudan for oil operations. Lundin told reporters at the Stockholm District Court on Tuesday that the accusations are “completely false.”
Nigerian workers walk off the job again to protest rising costs after removal of gas subsidies
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Some employees in government offices in Nigeria walked off their jobs in protest of the growing cost of living due to the removal of gas subsidies, threatening to “shut down” Africa’s largest economy if their demands for improved welfare are not met. Made up of hundreds of thousands of members, the Nigeria Labor Congress workers association began Tuesday a two-day “warning strike,” their second in over a month. The government says a strike will worsen the condition of Nigerians and requested more time to find ways to resolve the economic crisis. Local media reported that across the country, compliance with the call to strike was minimal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.