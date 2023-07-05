Ransomware criminals are dumping kids' private files online after school hacks
Ransomware gangs have been stealing confidential documents from schools and dumping them online. The documents describe student sexual assaults, psychiatric hospitalizations, abusive parents — even suicide attempts. Rich in digitized data, the nation’s schools are prime targets for far-flung criminal hackers, who are assiduously locating and scooping up sensitive files that not long ago were committed to paper in locked cabinets. Districts are ill-equipped to respond. Three months after an attack on the Minneapolis district that dumped sexual assault case files online, administrators have not delivered on their promise to inform individual victims. Unlike for hospitals, no federal law exists to require this notification from schools.
Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads
LONDON (AP) — Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter, marking a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. It's billed as a “text-based conversation app” that's linked to Instagram. The listing teases a Twitter-like microblogging experience. Instagram users will be able to keep their user names and follow the same accounts on the new app. Threads could be the latest headache for Musk, who has faced backlash over new daily limits on the number of tweets that users can read.
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as markets worldwide pull back
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting following a rally that sent it roaring 16% higher for the year so far. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in morning trading and edging down from its highest level since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 58 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.1%. Other markets around the world fell more sharply following the latest discouraging signal from China’s economy. Growth in China's services industry slowed by more than expected last month. The U.S. economy, meanwhile, has remained stronger than feared. The Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its latest meeting later Wednesday.
Retailers, beware: Resumption of student loan payments could lead some buyers to pull back
WASHINGTON (AP) — The reprieve is over. Just as the American economy is struggling with high inflation and interest rates, the coming resumption of student loan payments poses yet another potential challenge. The restart of those payments will force many people to start paying hundreds of dollars in loans each month — money they had been spending elsewhere for the past three years. Their pullback in spending on goods and services won’t likely make a serious dent in the $26 trillion U.S. economy, the world’s largest. Any pain instead will likely be concentrated in a few industries, notably e-commerce companies, bars and restaurants and some major retailers.
Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other
Contract negotiations between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of the company’s workers broke down early Wednesday morning with each side blaming the other for walking away from talks. In recent days, the Teamsters had imposed several deadlines for United Parcel Service negotiators to make their “last, best and final” offer to its unionized workers. Union officials said that UPS “walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable offer." UPS told a different story. The package delivery company said it was the Teamsters who abandoned negotiations, “despite UPS’s historic offer that builds on our industry-leading pay.”
Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie due to an illustration showing China's territorial claim
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — State media have reported that Vietnam has banned distribution of the popular "Barbie" movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. The newspaper Vietnam Express reported that posters advertising the movie, which was supposed to open in Vietnamese theaters on July 21, were removed from websites of Vietnamese movie distributors after Monday's decision. It cited Vi Kien Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department, as saying the National Film Evaluation Council made the decision. It said a map in the film shows China's “nine-dash line,” which extends Beijing's territorial claims far into waters that fall within areas claimed by Vietnam and other countries.
A troubled new power plant leaves Jordan in debt to China, raising concerns over Beijing's influence
ATTARAT, Jordan (AP) — Jordan has built a giant power plant meant to fulfill great hopes for energy independence. But the oil shale station in the kingdom’s desert has pushed the country into mounting debt to China. The $2.1 billion Attarat power plant — the biggest private sector project in Jordan — has fueled tensions between Beijing and the resource-poor kingdom, caused grief for the Jordanian government and set off an international legal battle. The station officially began operating on May 26. At a time of economic crisis, the Jordanian government faces losses to China of over $280 million a year. The power plant characterizes China’s wider model in poorer states and serves as a cautionary tale for the region.
German Cabinet approves a lower 2024 budget as it eyes a return to financial 'normality'
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Cabinet has approved a draft 2024 budget that foresees lower spending with defense among the exceptions. It comes as Europe’s biggest economy sticks to rules limiting borrowing that were suspended during the coronavirus pandemic. The government’s plan calls for spending of 445.7 billion euros ($486 billion), down 6.4% from the 476.3 billion euros it expects to spend this year. Defense spending is set to rise by 1.7 billion euros to some 51.8 billion euros, some way short of what the defense minister initially sought. Germany plans to reach a NATO target of spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense next year with help from a special 100 billion-euro fund to modernize the German military.
China restricts exports of high-tech metals in a slap at Washington ahead of Yellen's visit
BEIJING (AP) — China has imposed export curbs on two metals used in computer chips and solar cells, expanding a squabble with Washington over high-tech trade ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing this week. The Commerce Ministry said the restrictions on gallium and germanium are intended to “safeguard national security." It said exports will require official permission once the rules take effect Aug. 1 but did not say what restrictions might be applied. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government is frustrated by U.S. restrictions on access to advanced processor chips and other technology on security grounds but has been slow to retaliate, possibly to avoid disrupting China’s fledgling tech industries.
Facebook faces legal setback in EU court decision on data privacy and ads
LONDON (AP) — Facebook has lost a legal challenge at the European Union’s top court over a groundbreaking German antitrust decision that limited the way the company uses data for advertising. The European Court of Justice said Tuesday that competition watchdogs can consider whether companies like Facebook comply with the continent’s strict privacy rules, which are normally enforced by national data privacy regulators. The court ruled that antitrust authorities can take into account any violations of data privacy rules as they investigate whether tech giants are abusing their dominance in the market by boxing out competitors. Facebook parent Meta says it's evaluating the decision.
