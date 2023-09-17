UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?
NEW YORK (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has made CEO pay a central part of their argument for a big worker wage increase. UAW President Shawn Fain has repeatedly said that because Detroit’s three automakers raised CEO pay by 40% over the past four years, workers should get similar raises. Fain’s focus on CEO pay is part of a growing trend of labor unions citing the wealth gap between workers and the top bosses to bolster demand for better pay and working conditions. A detailed look at the CEO pay packages General Motors, Ford and Stellantis shows a more complicated picture. The UAW's claim overstates the figure by some measures and understates it by others.
Auto workers' union calls talks with Ford productive as strike continues
NEW YORK (AP) — The union representing striking auto workers is describing its latest talks with Ford as reasonably productive. The United Auto Workers' statement came Saturday as its limited strike against the Big 3 automakers carried into a second day. Stellantis also gave details about its most recent offer to workers. It raised its wage proposal, bringing it roughly in line with other major U.S. automakers. Stellantis also described a possible solution related to an idled plant in Illinois, one that is a big issue for the union. But the offer left the table after the deadline to avert a strike passed.
Lots of indoor farms are shutting down as their businesses struggle. So why are more being built?
CLEBURNE, Texas (AP) — Across the country, more indoor farms are launching or expanding even as others founder. This summer marked the groundbreaking of a huge vertical farming operation in Virginia by the California-based company Plenty Unlimited. And Kroger announced it would be expanding its availability of vertically farmed produce. Meanwhile, a five-year-old company called Planted Detroit went out of business just months after its chief executive had opened the year with big growth plans, and two other companies fell into bankruptcy. A grower at Texas-based Eden Green Technology said the fact that some people are failing while others succeed is going to happen in any industry.
Chinese police detain wealth management staff at the heavily indebted developer Evergrande
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Police in a southern Chinese city say they have detained some staff at China Evergrande Group’s wealth management unit in the latest trouble for the heavily indebted developer. Evergrande is the world’s most heavily indebted real estate developer, at the center of a property market crisis that is dragging on China’s economic growth. A statement by the Shenzhen police on Saturday said authorities “took criminal coercive measures against suspects including Du and others in the financial wealth management (Shenzhen) company under Evergrande Group.” It's unclear who Du is. Evergrande did not immediately answer questions seeking comment. The group is undergoing a restructuring plan, including offloading assets, to avoid defaulting on $340 billion in debt.
'Nun 2' narrowly edges 'A Haunting in Venice' over quiet weekend in movie theaters
NEW YORK (AP) — “The Nun 2” and “A Haunting in Venice” virtually tied for the No. 1 spot in U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, with a slight edge carrying the horror sequel over the Hercule Poirot mystery. That is according to studio estimates Sunday. In its second weekend of release, Warner Bros.′ “The Nun 2” grossed $14.7 million. If numbers hold, that will give “The Nun 2” the top spot at the box office for the second straight week. Very close behind was “A Haunting in Venice,” Kenneth Branagh’s third Agatha Christie adaptation following 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express” and 2022’s “Death on the Nile.” It opened with $14.5 million. Final box-office figures will be released Monday.
Caught in a lie, CEO of embattled firm caring for NYC migrants resigns
NEW YORK (AP) — The chief executive officer of a firm hired by New York City to house and care for hundreds of migrants has resigned abruptly. Anthony Capone cited “personal reasons” for leaving his post as chief executive officer of DocGo. But the resignation comes the same day as the Albany Times Union reported he had lied about his educational record. Capone had said he had a graduate degree in artificial intelligence but later admitted that was a fabrication. The development comes as DocGo comes under continued scrutiny over its $432 million no-bid contract with the city.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will sign climate-focused transparency laws for big business
NEW YORK (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he plans to sign into law a pair of climate-focused bills intended to force major corporations to be more transparent about greenhouse gas emissions and the financial risks stemming from global warming. Newsom’s announcement came during an out-of-state trip to New York’s Climate Week. Lawmakers last week passed legislation requiring businesses from oil and gas companies to retail giants to disclose their direct greenhouse gas emissions as well as those that come from activities like business travel. The second bill requires companies to disclose what financial risks climate change poses to their businesses and how they plan to address those risks.
Tens of thousands march to kick off climate summit, demanding end to warming-causing fossil fuels
NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in New York City have kicked off a week of demonstrations seeking to end the use of coal, oil and natural gas blamed for climate change. Sunday's so-called March to End Fossil Fuels featured such politicians as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and actors Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton and Kevin Bacon. It was the opening salvo to New York’s Climate Week, where world leaders in business, politics and the arts are gathering ahead of a new special United Nations summit Wednesday. Protester said they were targeting their efforts at many of the leaders of nations that cause the most heat-trapping carbon pollution.
New York employers must include pay rates in job ads under new state law
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Help-wanted advertisements in New York will have to disclose how much jobs pay under a new salary transparency law. The statewide initiative is set to go into effect on Sunday as part of growing efforts to give women and people of color a tool to advocate for the receipt of equal pay for equal work. Employers with at least four workers will be required to disclose salary ranges for any job advertised externally to the public or internally to workers interested in a promotion or transfer. A similar pay transparency ordinance has been in effect in New York City since 2022.
The auto workers strike will drive up car prices, but not right away — unless consumers panic
DALLAS (AP) — If the United Auto Workers strike isn't settled soon, consumers will see higher prices for new cars — and not just the ones from Detroit. On Friday, union members picketed outside a Ford plant, a General Motors plant, and a Stellantis factory. Right now, the automakers have big inventories, so most analysts say there shouldn't be an immediate shortage of cars. But if the strike drags on and dealers lose manufacturer incentives to cut prices, car buyers will be in for another round of sticker shock. If consumers can't find a Ford, GM or Stellantis vehicle, they'll have to turn to nonunion competitors like Toyota, Honda and Tesla, which will be able to raise their prices.
