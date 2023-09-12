Google's search dominance challenged in the biggest antitrust trial in decades
WASHINGTON (AP) — Google will confront a threat to its dominant search engine beginning when federal regulators launch an attempt to dismantle its internet empire in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century. Over the next 10 weeks, federal lawyers and state attorneys general will try to prove Google rigged the market in its favor by locking its search engine in as the default choice in a plethora of places and devices. On Tuesday, prosecutors opened their case by saying that this case is about the future of the internet and whether Google’s search engine will ever face meaningful competition.
Apple set to unveil the iPhone 15. Here’s what to expect
Apple is expected to take the wraps off its next iPhone on Tuesday during what has become an annual late summer rite aimed at giving more people more reasons to buy the technology trendsetter’s marquee product. The showcase is coming at a time that Apple has seen its sales fall from the previous year for three consecutive quarters, partly because iPhones haven't been selling as well. The forthcoming iPhone 15 lineup is expected to range from lower-priced basic models to more expensive premium devices. This year's high-end models are expected to boast a better telephoto camera lens and potentially a $100 to $200 price increase from last year's versions.
Dry states taking Mississippi River water isn't a new idea. But some mayors want to kill it
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Diverting Mississippi River water to states struggling with water scarcity isn't a new idea. And many experts have always said it's a long shot that isn't practical and wouldn't be remotely cost-effective. But mayors along the river may soon take a first step toward uniting to block such a diversion. They're expected to vote on whether to support a compact that would make it harder to divert water. Even if the mayors are supportive, a compact would be far off. All 10 states along the river would need to agree in an era of increased political polarization. But fear of water export has ignited political action before.
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts lower as oil prices rise and Oracle weighs on tech stocks
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting as Wall Street waits to see what reports coming up this week on the economy and Big Tech companies say. The S&P 500 slipped 0.5% Tuesday. The Dow fell 51 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%. Oracle weighed on tech stocks after the software giant reported revenue that fell just short of what analysts expected. Stocks broadly have see-sawed in recent weeks amid uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve is done with hiking interest rates. Several highly anticipated reports on the economy coming later this week could sway the Fed's thinking. Treasury yields were relatively steady.
Congo communities forcibly uprooted to make way for mines critical to EVs, Amnesty report says
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The mining of minerals critical to electric vehicle batteries and other green technologies in Congo has led to human rights abuses, including forced evictions and physical assault. That's according to a report Tuesday from Amnesty International and another rights group. Congo is by the world’s largest producer of cobalt, a mineral used to make lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. It's also Africa’s top producer of copper. Rights groups and U.S. officials have long criticized the trade of Congo’s cobalt, copper and other minerals due to abusive labor and the risk of violence. In the report, the groups detail how the search for the minerals has forcibly uprooted people from their homes and farmland, often without compensation.
California lawmakers approve the nation’s most sweeping emissions disclosure rules for big business
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have approved legislation requiring major companies to disclose a sweeping range of greenhouse gas emissions. The bill would make companies making more than $1 billion annually report their direct and indirect emissions. That includes emissions from activities like business travel and waste disposal. The proposed mandate would be the widest in scope of its kind in the country. The federal government is also considering emissions disclosure rules for public companies. Proponents of the California bill say it will offer transparency and encourage companies to evaluate how they can cut emissions. Groups that oppose it worry it will be too burdensome and expensive for companies.
Stellantis reports progress in talks with auto workers and plans to make another offer Monday
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is reporting progress in talks with the United Auto Workers union with just three days left before contracts expire with Detroit’s three automakers. Human resources chief Tobin Williams told employees in an email that the union made counteroffer to its economic proposal on Sunday Stellantis plans to respond to that on Monday morning. He also says both sides have reached agreement in a number of areas including health and safety, and that both sides are on a path to reach a deal without a strike. UAW President Shawn Fain on Friday called counter offers from Stellantis, General Motors and Ford inadequate. He warned of strikes against any company without a deal when contracts expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Sunday night he reported progress but said things are moving slowly.
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before 'Monday Night Football' season opener
NEW YORK (AP) — Disney and Charter Communications announced a deal to settle a dispute that had cut some 15 million cable TV customers off from ESPN and other Disney-owned stations. The two businesses faced a pressing deadline — the year's first ‘Monday Night Football’ game, that would have left a lot of angry football fans if they weren't able to watch the game. It matches the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills, and many of the affected customers with the Charter-owned Spectrum TV are in the New York area. The companies were seeking to nail an agreement for Spectrum to carry Disney's stations, made difficult by cord-cutting that has cut into cable's audience.
Hostess is being acquired by JM Smucker in a deal valued at $5.6B after coming back from the brink
Hostess, the maker of snack classics like Twinkies and HoHos, is being sold to J.M. Smucker in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $5.6 billion. Smucker, which makes everything from coffee to peanut butter and jelly, will pay $34.25 per share in cash and stock, and it will also pick up approximately $900 million in net debt. In addition to Twinkies, Hostess makes CupCakes, DingDongs and Zingers, and also Voortman cookies.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn't actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Government advisers say the leading decongestant used by millions of Americans to treat nasal congestion doesn't actually work. The Food and Drug Administration convened an expert panel to review the latest data on phenylephrine. That's used in over-the-counter versions of Sudafed, Dayquil and most other cold and allergy medicines sold on pharmacy shelves. Drugmakers reformulated their pills and solutions with the ingredient after a 2006 law required an older drug to be moved behind the counter. But researchers have long questioned the ingredient's effectiveness. The FDA advisers say new studies show oral phenylephrine was no better than a placebo at relieving congestion.
