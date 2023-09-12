Google exploited exclusive search engine deals to maintain its advantage over rivals, DOJ argues
WASHINGTON (AP) — Google is confronting a threat to its dominant search engine as federal regulators launch an attempt to dismantle its internet empire in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century. Over the next 10 weeks, federal lawyers and state attorneys general will try to prove Google rigged the market in its favor by locking its search engine in as the default choice in a plethora of places and devices. On Tuesday, prosecutors opened their case by saying it's about the future of the internet and whether Google’s search engine will ever face meaningful competition. Google is arguing that competition from Microsoft's Bing, Amazon and Yelp keep the marketplace fair.
Apple’s new iPhones get faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones — a lineup that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model. The showcase at Apple’s Cupertino California, headquarters comes as the company tries to reverse a mild slump that has seen its sales drop from last year in three consecutive quarters, partly because iPhones haven't been selling as well. The iPhone 15, due in stores Sept. 22, will adopt a USB-C charging standard that Apple had to adopt to comply with a mandate by European regulators.
AP Sources: UAW may strike at small number of factories if it can't reach deals with automakers
DETROIT (AP) — Leaders of the United Auto Workers union are considering targeted strikes at a small number of factories run by each of Detroit’s three automakers if they can’t reach contract agreements by a Thursday night deadline. The union’s leadership discussed smaller-scale strikes at a meeting on Friday, and local union leaders were told about the strategy on Tuesday afternoon, two people with knowledge of the moves said. The people didn’t want to be identified because they weren’t authorized to disclose details until President Shawn Fain updates workers Wednesday afternoon in a Facebook Live appearance. At the Tuesday meeting, Fain didn’t say whether the union would target vehicle assembly plants or component factories, one of the people said. The UAW wouldn’t comment Tuesday on its strategy.
Helping mothers and babies survive childbirth is a personal goal, says Melinda French Gates
NEW YORK (AP) — Several low cost and low tech interventions would increase the chances of mothers and their babies surviving childbirth, according to a new report released Tuesday by The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The report tracks progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals set at the United Nations in 2015. Those include changes to the protocol for treating serious bleeding, treating anemia with a fast-working IV drip, and preventing infections with a specific antibiotic. Co-founder and co-chair of the foundation, Melinda French Gates, says she takes personally the deaths of hundreds of thousands of women and babies during child birth each year and believes more people should join the fight for improving maternal health care.
BP chief Bernard Looney resigns over past relationships with colleagues
LONDON (AP) — The CEO of British energy giant BP has resigned after he accepted that he was not “fully transparent” in his disclosures about past relationships with colleagues. Bernard Looney, who's 53, took on the role in February 2020. He will be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss on an interim basis, BP said. The firm said its board reviewed allegations relating to Looney’s conduct in May last year. The executive disclosed a small number of past relationships prior to becoming CEO and no breach of company rules was found. But the company received further similar allegations, and the statement said Looney “now accepts he was not fully transparent.”
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts lower as oil prices rise and Oracle weighs on tech stocks
NEW YORK (AP) — A slide for technology stocks weighed on Wall Street as it prepped for a highly anticipated report on inflation due the next day. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% Tuesday. The Dow slipped 17 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 1%. Oracle weighed on tech stocks after the software giant reported revenue that fell short of analysts' expectations. Stocks broadly have see-sawed in recent weeks amid uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates. Reports coming up on Wednesday and later this week on inflation and retail sales could sway the Fed’s thinking. Treasury yields were relatively steady.
Smurfit Kappa, WestRock combining to create a global packaging company with a value of almost $20B
Smurfit Kappa and WestRock are combining to create a global packaging company with a value of almost $20 billion. Smurfit Kappa has a stronghold in Europe with its corrugated and containerboard offerings, while WestRock is dominant in the U.S. with its corrugated and consumer packaging and has a footprint in Brazil and Mexico as well.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn't actually relieve congestion, FDA advisers say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Government advisers say the leading decongestant used by millions of Americans to treat nasal congestion doesn't actually work. The Food and Drug Administration convened an expert panel to review the latest data on phenylephrine. That's found in over-the-counter versions of Sudafed, Dayquil and other cold medicines sold on pharmacy shelves. Drugmakers reformulated their pills and solutions with the ingredient after a 2006 law required an older drug to be moved behind the counter. But researchers have long questioned the ingredient's effectiveness. The FDA advisers say new studies show oral phenylephrine was no better than a placebo at relieving congestion.
Union Pacific's new CEO won't forego cuts as he works to improve safety and service at the railroad
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific's new CEO came into the job last month with a reputation for cost-cutting. Jim Vena said Tuesday that he won't shy away from that, but no one should expect the kind of sweeping changes he made when he first oversaw the railroad's operations a few years ago. Vena told investors he's focused on improving safety and service and making sure Union Pacific's operations are steadily improving. Right now that means Vena is looking closely over the shoulder of UP's chief operating officer as he tries to rid the railroad of past mistakes. Regulators will likely welcome Vena's focus on safety.
Looking for a refill? McDonald's is saying goodbye to self-serve soda in the coming years
NEW YORK (AP) — Say goodbye to refilling that Coke. McDonald’s is planning to eliminate self-service soda machines at its U.S. restaurants by 2032. McDonald’s USA says the goal of is to create consistency for customers and crew members across the chain’s offerings — from in-person dining to online delivery and drive-thru options. The company did not specify if any additional factors — such as finances or sanitation — impacted the decision to part ways with its self-serve machines. For years, McDonald’s customers have used the machines to fill and refill their beverages without additional trips to a cashier. But behind-the-counter soda machines already exist at some other fast food chains — and a handful of McDonald’s locations across the country have also begun the transition.
