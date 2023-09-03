UAE creates federal authority for 'commercial gaming' as casino giants flock to Gulf Arab nation
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has created a federal authority to potentially run a national lottery and what it describes as “commercial gaming,” likely a sign that it is on the verge of allowing gambling as major casino operators flock to the Gulf Arab nation. The state-run WAM news agency carried an announcement late Sunday on the creation of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, without offering many details about its structure or operations. It named Kevin Mullally as its CEO. Mullally once served as the executive director of the Missouri Gaming Commission, which oversaw that U.S. state’s riverboat casinos.
For small biz reliant on summer tourism, extreme weather is the new pandemic -- for better or worse
NEW YORK (AP) — For small businesses that rely on summer tourism to keep afloat, extreme weather is replacing the pandemic as the determining factor in how well a summer will go. The pandemic had its ups and downs for tourism, with a total shutdown followed by a rush of vacations due to pent-up demand. This year, small businesses say vacation cadences are returning to normal. Tourism-related businesses have always been at the mercy of the weather. But with heat waves, fires and storms becoming more frequent and intense, small businesses increasingly see extreme weather as their next long-term challenge.
Students transform their drab dorm rooms into comfy living spaces
NEW YORK (AP) — A studded headboard for your dorm bed? Or how about a custom-made cabinet that covers your mini-fridge? Over the past couple of years, furnishing a dorm room has become a competitive sport for those college students willing to spend thousands of dollars to outfit their 12 feet by 20 feet of space. Some are even hiring interior designers, inspired by social media platforms like TikTok, where students showcase their dorm room redesigns. But the soaring costs for college tuition are dividing a larger wedge between those who are willing to spend the big bucks and those who can’t afford to splurge. Retailers like Dormify are taking note of the difference and responding.
Stock market today: Asian shares surge after Wall St gains on signs the US jobs market is cooling
Stocks are higher in Asia after Wall Street was boosted by a report that signaled the U.S. jobs market, while still healthy, is showing some signs of cooling. That supported investors' hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon ease up on its campaign to slow the economy by raising interest rates. On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.2%. It is coming off its first monthly loss since February. The Dow rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite ended little changed. Oil prices edged higher. U.S. markets will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
Aspiring Taiwan presidential candidate Terry Gou resigns from board of Apple supplier Foxconn
BEIJING (AP) — Aspiring Taiwanese independent presidential candidate Terry Gou has resigned from the board of Foxconn, the Apple supplier he founded nearly a half-century ago. The company, officially registered as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., issued a news release late Saturday saying Gou had resigned for personal reasons. It wasn’t clear what, if any, immediate effect Gou’s decision would have on the operations of Foxconn. The company is ranked 20th in the 2023 Fortune Global 500 and considered one of the world’s largest technology companies. It's headquartered in Taiwan, but does the vast majority of its manufacturing in China. It employs hundreds of thousands making iPhones in vast factory-dormitory complexes that have sometimes seen frictions over employment conditions.
What's at stake when Turkey's leader meets Putin in a bid to reestablish the Black Sea grain deal
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Vladimir Putin in a bid to persuade the Russian leader to rejoin the Black Sea grain deal that Moscow broke off from in July. Monday's meeting in Sochi on Russia’s southern coast comes after weeks of speculation about when and where the two leaders might meet. The Kremlin refused to renew the grain agreement six weeks ago. The deal was brokered by the United Nations and Ankara in July 2022. It had allowed nearly 33 million metric tons of grain and other commodities to leave three Ukrainian ports safely despite the war. Russia pulled out after claiming that a parallel deal promising to remove obstacles to Russian exports of food and fertilizer had not been honored.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar lawmaker. Zelenskyy made the announcement on his official Telegram account, writing that new leadership was needed after Reznikov went through "more than 550 days of full-scale war.” Later in his nightly address, Zelenskyy said he believes “that the Ministry needs new approaches and different formats of interaction both with the military and with society.” Umerov, 41, a politician with the opposition Holos party, has served as head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine since September 2022.
US employers added a solid 187,000 jobs in August in sign of a still-resilient labor market
WASHINGTON (AP) — American employers added 187,000 jobs in August, evidence of a slowing but still-resilient labor market despite the high interest rates the Federal Reserve has imposed. Last month’s job growth marked an increase from July’s revised gain of 157,000 but still pointed to a moderating pace of hiring compared with the sizzling gains of last year and earlier this year. The unemployment rate rose from 3.5% to 3.8%, the highest level since February 2022 though still low by historical standards. But the rate rose for an encouraging reason: A sizable number of people began looking for work last month, the most since January, and not all of them found jobs right away.
Pakistani traders strike countrywide against high inflation and utility bills
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani traders have staged strikes across the country against the soaring cost of living, including higher fuel and utility bills and record depreciation of the rupee against the dollar. The traders on Saturday pulled their shutters down across the country, while protesters burned tires in anger. The country’s commercial and economic hub, Karachi, was almost completely closed and vehicular traffic thin on roads, Likewise Lahore was completely closed while other towns and cities responded partially to the strike call. A lifeline bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund required Pakistan to reduce subsidies that had been in place to cushion the impact of rising living costs.
Walgreens CEO exits less than 3 years after taking over drug store chain
NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of Walgreens Boots is stepping down after less than three years at the helm of the drug store chain. Walgreens Boots Alliance confirmed Rosalind Brewer’s exit Friday. According to the Illinois company, the board of directors and Brewer “mutually agreed” to her resignation effective Thursday. According to the Illinois-based company, the board of directors and Brewer “mutually agreed” to her resignation. Ginger Graham, who currently serves as Walgreen Boots Alliance’s lead independent director, has been named interim CEO. Brewer's departure comes as Walgreens attempts to help its customers focus on their overall health.
