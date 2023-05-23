Car seats and baby formula are regulated. Is social media next?
The U.S. surgeon general is warning there is not enough evidence to show that social media is safe for young people. Dr. Vivek Murthy is calling on tech companies, parents and caregivers to take “immediate action to protect kids now.” With young people’s social media use “near universal” but its true impact not fully understood, Murthy is asking tech companies to share data and increase transparency with researchers and the general public. He asks policymakers to address the harms of social media the same way they regulate things like car seats, baby formula and other products children use.
8 tips for parents and teens on social media use — from the US surgeon general
The U.S. surgeon general is calling for tech companies and lawmakers to take “immediate action” to protect kids’ and adolescents’ mental health on social media. But after years of middling and insufficient action by both social media platforms and policymakers, parents and young people still bear most of the burden. They're having to navigate the fast-changing, often harmful world of secretive algorithms, addictive apps and extreme and inappropriate content found on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy's tips include creating “tech-free zones” — such as meal times and nighttime.
UPS strike looms in a world grown reliant on everything delivered everywhere all the time
WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time UPS workers walked of the job more than two decades ago, it crippled the shipping company. An emboldened union is threatening to do the same and this time the disruption would be far greater. The 24 million packages UPS ships on an average day amounts to about a quarter of all U.S. parcel volume, according to the global shipping and logistics firm Pitney Bowes. UPS says they deliver the equivalent of about 6% of nation’s gross domestic product. The Teamsters, representing about 350,000 UPS workers, say they'll strike if there's no deal by the time the current contract expires July 31.
CDC investigating salmonella outbreak in 6 states linked to Papa Murphy's cookie dough
SEATTLE (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies are investigating reports of 18 salmonella infections linked to Papa Murphy's cookie dough. The CDC said Tuesday that interviews with sick people show that raw cookie dough sold at Papa Murphy's Take ‘N’ Bake pizza stores may be contaminated. The CDC says people have been sickened in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, California and Missouri. Two people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. The number of sick people is likely higher than the number reported, and could extend to other states. People who have Papa Murphy's raw chocolate chip cookie dough and s’more bars dough should throw it away.
Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans say there's a 'lack of urgency' from White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Debt ceiling talks showed few signs of outward progress as negotiators for President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are trading more budget-cutting ideas. Republicans warn there’s a “lack of urgency” at the White House to resolve the budget standoff in time to avert a potentially chaotic federal default. Democrats say Republicans are responsible for the holdup. Failure to strike a deal would be unprecedented, and certain to throw U.S. financial markets into turmoil, inflicting economic pain on households at home and abroad. Negotiators are trying to strike a budget deal to lower spending in exchange for a vote to raise the borrowing limit.
China presses Dutch minister for access to chipmaking tech blocked on security grounds
BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister has pressed his Dutch counterpart for access to advanced chipmaking technology that has been blocked on security grounds and warned against allowing what he said were unfounded fears of Beijing to spoil relations. Chinese frustration with curbs imposed by the Netherlands, Washington and Japan on chip technology has added to political strains at a time when Beijing is threatening to attack Taiwan and is increasingly assertive toward other Asian neighbors. There was no indication the Netherlands changed its restriction on the supply of lithography machines available only from a single Dutch company that etch tiny circuits on next-generation processor chips. Lack of that tool is holding back Chinese efforts to develop advanced chips.
Netflix to charge an additional $8 month for viewers living outside US subscribers' households
Netflix has outlined how it intends to crack down on the rampant sharing of account passwords in the U.S. It's an attempt to reel in more subscribers to its video streaming service amid a slowdown in growth. To combat password sharing, Netflix will limit viewership of its programming to people living in the same household. Those who subscribe to Netflix’s standard or premium plans — which cost $15.50 to $20 per month — will be able to allow another person living outside their household to use their password for an additional $8 per month. That's a $2 discount from the company’s standard stand-alone plan. The company based in Los Gatos, California has 70 million U.S. accountholders.
White House unveils new efforts to guide federal research of AI
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced new efforts to guide federally backed research on artificial intelligence. The moves announced Tuesday come as the Biden administration is looking to get a firmer grip on understanding the risks and opportunities of the rapidly evolving technology. Among the moves unveiled by the administration was a tweak to the United States’ strategic plan on artificial intelligence research to add greater emphasis on international collaboration with allies. White House officials on Tuesday were also hosting a listening session with workers on their firsthand experiences with employers’ use of automated technologies. And the Education Department issued a new report focused on the risks and opportunities related to AI.
Medicaid plans to audit the prices of costliest drugs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it is planning to conduct a yearly audit to verify the prices drug makers charge on a handful of the costliest prescriptions covered by Medicaid. Under the proposal, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would require as many as 10 drug makers every year furnish the government with proprietary and non-proprietary information as evidence to support the price it charges states, which administer Medicaid. Drugs that cost Medicaid the most money — some as much as $2 million per treatment — will be selected for the survey.
How raising the nation's debt limit could reduce spending of some coronavirus relief funds
Proposals to raise the nation's debt limit include spending cuts to coronavirus relief funds that haven't been used. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that $30 billion of “unobligated” pandemic funds could be canceled as part of a debt-limit deal. That could include leftover funds for vaccines, public health initiatives and a program that provides wireless internet access for students. But the Treasury Department says the cuts would have little effect on $350 billion of aid for state and local governments. That's because the money already has been distributed, even though local officials are still deciding how to spend it.
