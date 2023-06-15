Retail sales rose 0.3% in May despite pressure from higher inflation and interest rates
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their spending at retailers last month despite pressure from still-high inflation and rising borrowing costs. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that retail sales rose 0.3% from April to May, , helped by stronger sales of auto dealers. Economists were expecting a decline for the month. Retail sales have been bumpy this year after surging nearly 3% in January. Sales tumbled in February and March but then recovered in April.The retail sales report offers only a partial look at consumer spending; it doesn’t include many services, including healthcare, travel and hotel lodging. Nor is U.S. retail sales data adjusted for inflation.
Energy Department among federal agencies breached by Russian ransomware gang
U.S. officials say the Department of Energy is among a small number of federal agencies compromised in a Russian cyber-extortion gang’s global hack of a file-transfer program popular with corporations and governments. They say the impact is not expected to be great. Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told reporters that the hacking campaign was short, opportunistic and caught quickly. A senior CISA official said neither the U.S. military nor intelligence community was affected. Known victims to date include Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles and Oregon's Department of Transportation.
Biden hopes Su's role in dockworker deal can sway Democratic holdouts to confirm her as labor chief
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is hoping that Julie Su’s role in brokering a deal between West Coast dockworkers and shippers will provide fresh momentum for the Senate to act on her long-stalled nomination to be labor secretary. Su flew to San Francisco to help seal the tentative agreement after a lengthy dispute that had led to sporadic disruptions at some of the nation’s largest ports. President Joe Biden asked Su, a civil rights lawyer who was deputy labor secretary when tapped for the Cabinet job in February, to join the negotiations, according to a White House official. That was part of an effort to stave off potential work stoppages as the bargaining sessions grew tense.
European Central Bank hikes rates again and vows more after US Fed hits pause
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has pressed ahead with another interest rate hike and is making clear more are on the way. The quarter-percentage point increase Thursday aims to crush inflation that’s driving up the cost of groceries, utility bills and summer vacations. It comes a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve took a break from its own string of increases. In Europe, it was the eighth straight rise since July 2022 as the bank seeks to bring down inflation from 6.1%. ECB President Christine Lagarde says the bank “will continue to hike at our next meeting" in July and it's "not thinking about pausing.”
Donald Trump scores rare legal win as DA drops golf course tax probe
NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor has closed a multiyear investigation into whether former President Donald Trump, or his company, misled authorities to reduce taxes on properties they own in the New York City suburbs. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a statement Thursday that her office conducted the probe “objectively, and independent of politics, party affiliation and personal or political beliefs.” Rocah, a Democrat, started investigating Trump in 2021, seeking to determine if the former presdient or the Trump Organization provided officials with misleading valuations in an effort to shrink the tax bill on his Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor, about 29 miles (46 kilometers) north of midtown Manhattan.
Governor signs public funding bill for new A's stadium in Vegas, growing global sports destination
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has signed into law a $380 million public financing package to help build a Major League Baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics on the Las Vegas Strip. He signed the bill Thursday in Carson City a day after the Democrat-controlled legislature approved the plans. Hours earlier, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred outlined a months-long approval process for the A’s proposed move there. The $1.5 billion stadium with a retractable roof is planned near the homes of the NFL’s Vegas Raiders and the NHL’s Golden Knights, who won the Stanley Cup this week in just their sixth season.
Stock market today: Wall Street jumps, and its winning streak kicks into a higher gear
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street staged a broad-based rally, with the S&P 500 notching the biggest gain yet in its recent winning streak. The benchmark index rose 1.2% Thursday. The Dow was up 428 points, and the Nasdaq gained 1.1%. Treasury yields fell after mixed reports on retail sales, manufacturing and unemployment claims raised hopes the Federal Reserve may end up hiking interest rates only once more this year. The Fed signaled a day earlier that it may raise them twice this year. The S&P 500’s gain was its sixth straight, its longest winning streak since 2021. Oil gained more than 3%.
China's factory, consumer activity weakens in May, youth unemployment rises
BEIJING (AP) — China’s factory and consumer activity weakened further in May and surging unemployment among young people in cities broke the previous month’s record as an economic rebound following the end of anti-virus controls slowed. The government reported surveys found more than a fifth of potential workers in cities aged 16-24 were unemployed, up slightly from April. China’s economic activity rebounded after the ruling Communist Party in December lifted controls that cut off access to major cities for weeks at a time and blocked most international travel. But consumers, uneasy about the economic outlook and possible job losses, returned to shops and restaurants less quickly than expected. The government said the recovery is “not yet solid.”
Twitter is the worst major social media platform when it comes to LGBTQ+ safety, says GLAAD
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — All major social media platforms do poorly at protecting LGBTQ+ users from hate speech and harassment — especially those who are transgender, non-binary or gender non-conforming, the advocacy group GLAAD said on Thursday. But Twitter is the worst. In its annual Social Media Safety Index, GLAAD gave Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter low or failing scores, saying the platforms don’t do enough to keep their users safe. That said, most mainstream platforms improved from a year earlier. Twitter, which was taken private by Tesla CEO Elon Musk last October, was the only exception.
Sam Bankman-Fried could face 2 criminal trials, with prosecution on some charges delayed until 2024
NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried may face two criminal trials after a federal judge granted a request by prosecutors to delay a trial on some of the charges until next year. Bankman-Fried faces trial in October on charges brought against him last year. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan set a March 11 trial date for him on newer charges filed earlier this year. Earlier in the day, Bankman-Fried was in court as his lawyers argued for the dismissal of charges against him. Kaplan was skeptical about some of their arguments, telling one attorney he'd made an “extraordinarily imaginative argument.” Prosecutors say the man once praised as a cryptocurrency visionary cheated investors and looted customer deposits. Kaplan did not immediately rule.
