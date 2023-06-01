Know any airplane mechanics? A wave of retirements is leaving some US industries desperate to hire
WASHINGTON (AP) — Across the U.S. economy, a number of industries are facing the same formidable challenge: Replenishing a workforce that is being diminished by a surge of retirements that began during the pandemic and has continued since. Since 2019, the proportion of retirees in the U.S. population has risen from 18% to nearly 20% — equivalent to about 3.5 million fewer workers. And the trend seems sure to accelerate: The percentage of workers who are 55 or older is nearly 24%, up from only about 15% two decades ago. Among the industries that have encountered frustrating labor shortages, magnified by a steady exodus of older workers, are airline maintenance, construction, manufacturing and nursing, along with some professional industries such as accounting.
Just days to spare, Senate gives final approval to debt ceiling deal, sending it to Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fending off a U.S. default, the Senate has given final approval to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package. It's now on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk to become law before a fast-approaching deadline. The Senate ground through late-night voting Thursday to wrap up work on the hard-fought deal. The compromise package negotiated between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy leaves neither Republicans nor Democrats fully pleased with the outcome. But the result cuts spending for two years and suspends the debt limit until 2025 after the next presidential election. Biden says he will sign it into law as soon as possible.
Debt limit bill gives Republicans IRS cuts, but Democrats say they expect little near-term impact
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are seeking to make good on campaign promises to reduce IRS funding through the proposed debt ceiling and budget cuts package passed by Congress. But Democrats are offering assurances that the spending cuts will have little impact on the federal tax collector. The bill rescinds $1.4 billion given to the IRS in the Democrats’ health and energy package that was approved last year on party line votes. And the White House says the debt deal includes a separate agreement to take $20 billion from the IRS over the next two years and divert those funds to other nondefense programs.
Debt ceiling deal advances pipeline and tweaks environmental rules. But more work remains.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite weeks of negotiations, the White House and House Republicans were unable to reach a comprehensive agreement to overhaul environmental regulations and streamline federal permitting as part of their budget deal. Although the measure falls short of the comprehensive overhaul that the White House has been seeking, it still is expected to speed up infrastructure projects and limit reviews that have bogged down construction. President Joe Biden has sought the changes to clear the way for clean energy initiatives to help reach his climate goals. However, the legislation has frustrated some environmentalists, especially because it advances construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would carry natural gas through Appalachia.
Audit finds National Highway Traffic Safety Administration auto safety defect probes take too long
DETROIT (AP) — A government audit has found that the U.S. agency charged with keeping the roads safe is slow to investigate automobile safety defects, limiting its ability to handle rapidly changing or severe risks. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigation doesn’t have an integrated computer system for its probes. The audit made public Thursday from the Department of Transportation’s Inspector General found that the office has made progress in restructuring and modernizing its data and analysis systems. But it found that weaknesses in meeting the office's own goals for timely investigations increase possible delays in probing important safety issues.
Money stored in Venmo and other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns
NEW YORK (AP) — Customers of Venmo, PayPal and CashApp should not store their money with those apps for the long term because the funds may not be covered by deposit insurance. That's according to a warning from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Thursday. The alert comes several weeks after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. Those institutions experienced bank runs after fearful customers with uninsured deposits pulled their money en masse. Money stored on a payment app is not being held in a traditional bank account. So, if there is an event similar to a bank run with the payment apps, those funds may not be protected.
'Shrink the room': How Biden and McCarthy struck a debt-limit deal and staved off a catastrophe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Perhaps most critical to locking up the debt-limit deal were President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s five handpicked negotiators, three men and two women unknown to most outside government. They were tasked to work out an agreement between Biden and McCarthy — with no direct involvement by any other members of Congress. That advice to “shrink the room” and avoid lawmakers' constant sniping was on the advice delivered in part by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The outcome provides a tale of an underestimated House speaker and a president who tuned out the noise even from his own party to ensure a default would not happen on his watch.
Macy's slashes expectations for the year after a pullback by shoppers in the spring
NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s slashed its outlook for the entire year with sales weakening sales in the first quarter during an increasingly challenging economic environment, including stubbornly high inflation. Quarterly profit and sales dropped to open the year as sales began to flag in March, forcing the New York department store to cut prices on clothes and other discretionary items. Macy’s results wrapped up the retail industry’s fiscal first-quarter earnings season that showed how stubbornly high inflation particularly in food is forcing shoppers to further cut back on discretionary items like clothing to make room for shoppers’ larger grocery bill.
After decades of attempts, major Alabama bill to cut state's 4% grocery tax wins final passage
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama families could soon pay less at the grocery store after lawmakers gave final passage to a landmark bill to gradually remove half of the 4% state sales tax on food by September 2024. Approval of the tax cut plan came Thursday after decades of unsuccessful attempts. The legislation now heads to Gov. Kay Ivey, whose office said she will review it when she receives it. Alabama is just one of three states that tax groceries at the same rate as other purchases. Advocates had long argued taxing food places an unfair burden on families in a poor state where 16% of people live in poverty.
Journalists to strike June 5 at the largest US newspaper chain
Journalists across the U.S. will walk off their jobs next week at publications owned by Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the U.S. Their union said Thursday that the mostly one-day strike will start June 5. It aims to protest the company’s leadership and cost-cutting measures imposed since its 2019 merger with GateHouse Media. It will coincide with Gannett's annual shareholder meeting. Protesters will urge shareholders to express their lack of confidence in CEO Mike Reed, who has overseen the chain since the merger. Gannett shares have dropped more than 60% since that deal closed amid a tumultuous period for the news business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.