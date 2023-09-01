US employers added a solid 187,000 jobs in August in sign of a still-resilient labor market
WASHINGTON (AP) — American employers added 187,000 jobs in August, evidence of a slowing but still-resilient labor market despite the high interest rates the Federal Reserve has imposed. Last month’s job growth marked an increase from July’s revised gain of 157,000 but still pointed to a moderating pace of hiring compared with the sizzling gains of last year and earlier this year. The unemployment rate rose from 3.5% to 3.8%, the highest level since February 2022 though still low by historical standards. But the rate rose for an encouraging reason: A sizable number of people began looking for work last month, the most since January, and not all of them found jobs right away.
Stock market today: Wall Street opens higher following signal that labor market is cooling
Stocks are higher in morning trading on Wall Street after a closely watched report showed that the job market, while still healthy, has been showing some signs of cooling. That's leading markets to hope that the Federal Reserve can soon ease up on its campaign to slow down the economy by raising interest rates. The S&P 500 was up 0.5%. The index is coming off its first monthly loss since February. The Dow rose 186 points, or 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.3%. The yield on the two-year Treasury note eased back to 4.84%.
Walgreens CEO exits less than 3 years after taking over drug store chain
NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of Walgreens Boots is stepping down after less than three years at the helm of the drug store chain. Walgreens Boots Alliance confirmed Rosalind Brewer’s exit Friday. According to the Illinois company, the board of directors and Brewer “mutually agreed” to her resignation effective Thursday. According to the Illinois-based company, the board of directors and Brewer “mutually agreed” to her resignation. Ginger Graham, who currently serves as Walgreen Boots Alliance’s lead independent director, has been named interim CEO. Brewer's departure comes as Walgreens attempts to help its customers focus on their overall health.
From strikes to new union contracts, Labor Day's organizing roots are especially strong this year
NEW YORK (AP) — Labor Day is right around the corner. And while many may associate the holiday with major retail sales and end-of summer barbecues, Labor Day’s roots in worker-driven organizing feel especially visible this year. In the U.S. and Canada, the early-September tribute to workers has been an official holiday for almost 130 years — but similarities around the world of work remain, from rapid economic transformation to stark inequalities. High-profile efforts seen in recent months — including ongoing strikes in Hollywood and unionized UPS workers’ fight towards a new contract — has also given an arguably stronger spotlight on labor organizing than seen in recent memory, experts say.
After outrage over Taylor Swift tickets, reform has been slow across the US
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Many of the major reforms to ticket sellers in the U.S. have failed to pass this year. The proposals were inspired in part by complaints from fans who were unable to buy tickets last fall to Taylor Swift's summer stadium tour. The outrage prompted Congressional hearings and bills in state legislatures to better protect consumers. A proposal in Congress has failed so far to advance in the U.S. Senate. Legislation in Colorado was vetoed by the governor after drawing concerns from consumer groups. Legislation in California has been narrowed to a single bill that would ban hidden fees.
US will regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than many advocates hoped
NEW YORK (AP) — An association that lobbies for health care facilities says President Joe Biden’s decision to require nursing homes to comply with federal rules on staffing levels will cost them billions of dollars. The American Health Care Association calls the staffing proposal “unrealistic” and says it’ll worsen existing problems. The government says most of the 15,000 U.S. nursing homes would have to add staffers and keep a registered nurse on duty 24 hours a day. The move has been sought for decades by older adults and those with disabilities. But the proposed staffing minimums announced Friday are lower than many advocates had hoped. The nursing home industry opposes staffing minimums.
Fed's preferred inflation gauge shows a modest rise in latest sign of slowing price increases
WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month, adding to signs of cooling price increases and raising the likelihood that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged when it next meets in late September. Prices rose just 0.2% from June to July, the third straight modest increase. Compared with a year earlier, prices rose 3.3% in July, up from a 3% annual increase in June. The year-over-year figure, though, is down sharply from the 7% peak it reached a year ago, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target. It rose partly because of much smaller price increases a year ago.
Visual artists fight back against AI companies for repurposing their work
NEW YORK (AP) — Three visual artists are suing artificial intelligence image-generators to protect their copyrights and careers. A federal judge must soon decide whether to dismiss the case. The lawsuit may serve as an early bellwether of how hard it will be for all kinds of creators to stop AI developers from profiting off their work. The issue could affect Hollywood actors, novelists, musicians and computer programmers, among others. Two of the plaintiffs, Kelly McKernan and Karla Ortiz, say the case is essentially about preserving the human element of artistic creation — and protecting the livelihoods of artists.
Stock market today: Asian shares trade mixed ahead of a key US jobs report
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are trading mixed as investors looked toward a United States jobs report being released later in the day. Shares rose Friday in Tokyo and Shanghai, while falling in Sydney. They were little changed in Seoul. Trading was halted in Hong Kong because of an approaching typhoon. Schools and businesses remained shut as an official warning was issued about Super Typhoon Saola. Later in the day, the U.S. government will report employment data for August. Wall Street closed lower Thursday. Market jitters over the possibility that the Federal Reserve might have to keep interest rates higher for longer led to the pullback over the past month.
Auto workers leader slams companies for slow bargaining, files labor complaint with government
DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it has filed unfair labor practice complaints against Stellantis and General Motors for failing to make counteroffers to the union’s economic demands. President Shawn Fain told workers Thursday that Ford was the only company of the Detroit Three to make such an offer, but it rejected most of the union’s proposals. Contracts between 146,000 auto workers and the Detroit companies expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14, and Fain is once again threatening to strike. He says the union filed the complaints with the National Labor Relations Board. Stellantis says it's shocked by the complaint and Ford said it has offered a fair proposal.
