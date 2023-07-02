Are you confronting a big medical bill? Attack it with a plan — and these tips
An enormous medical bill can trigger a wave of panic, but experts say patients should attack the problem with a plan. That startling invoice that arrived in the mail may not be what you wind up paying. Errors or slow insurance payments may have inflated that total. If it’s accurate, financial aid or other assistance might be available to pare it. Steps to take include double checking the numbers, potentially seeking outside help and thinking hard about a payment plan. Sometimes a simple phone call can clear up questions. Don't ignore the bill.
Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk has limited the number of tweets that Twitter users can view each day. He described the restrictions as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform. The site is now requiring people to log on to view tweets and profiles. That's a change in its longtime practice to allow everyone to peruse the chatter. The restrictions could result in users being locked out of Twitter for the day after scrolling through several hundred tweets. Thousands of users complained Saturday of not being able to access the site. Musk said after facing backlash that he would raise the thresholds on how many tweets accounts can read per day.
After several turbulent days, flight disruptions ease despite worries about 5G signals
Airline passengers who have endured tens of thousands of weather-related flight delays this week got a welcome respite from the headaches Saturday, despite concerns about possible disruptions being caused by new wireless 5G systems rolling out near major airports. Data compiled by tracking service FlightAware shows the number of flight delays and cancellations have declined from the spikes recorded earlier in the week. Another tracking service shows the cancellation rate works out to about 1% in the U.S. as of Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson from the U.S. Transportation Department says flight travel has returned to “near-normal” levels.
How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you
NEW YORK (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debt, effectively killing the $400 billion plan. The court’s decision means, barring an act of Congress, those Americans are on the hook for payments starting in October. Still, borrowers who are worried about their budgets do have options. For instance, the government has other loan forgiveness programs that are still in effect, even if Biden’s plan was struck down.
Russia launches the first drone strike on Kyiv in 12 days and all are shot down
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia has launched a drone attack on the capital Kyiv. It was the first such attack of the war in 12 days. The head of the Kyiv city administration said Sunday that all of the Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones were detected and shot down. The surrounding Kyiv region was also targeted. The Kyiv regional reported that one person was wounded by falling debris from a destroyed drone. Officials in the Ukrainian capital didn’t provide an exact number of drones that attacked the city. But Ukraine’s air force said that eight Shaheds and three Kalibr cruise missiles were launched by the Russians across the country.
Apple is now the first public company to be valued at $3 trillion
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple is now the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value, marking another milestone for a technology juggernaut that has reshaped society with a line-up of products that churn out eye-popping profits. Apple shares finished up 2.3% at $193.97 Friday, bringing its market value to $3.04 trillion. Apple is one of a handful of technology companies, including Microsoft and chipmaker Nvidia, that helped drive the S&P 500 to a gain of nearly 16% in the first half of the year.
Nokia renews patent license agreement with Apple, covering 5G and other technologies
HELSINKI (AP) — Network infrastructure and 5G-technology provider Nokia has signed a new long-term patent license agreement with Apple to replace the current deal between the two companies that is set to expire at the end of the year. The deal, which enables Apple to use the Finnish company’s technology in its products, covers Nokia’s inventions in 5G and other technologies. The terms of the agreement remain confidential. Nokia expects to recognize revenue related to the agreement starting January 2024, and the company said the deal is consistent with its long-term outlook disclosed in the first quarter.
UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests
LONDON (AP) — New, and expanded powers for U.K. police have taken effect. The measures include targeting activists who stop traffic and building works with protests. Authorities have repeatedly condemned environmental protest groups including Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion. The groups have staged high-profile protests at the busiest highways and roads. Police in the U.K. will have powers from Sunday to move static protests. Critics argue the toughened laws are a threat to the right to protest. But U.K. officials say the measures aim to stop “disruption from a selfish minority.” Authorities say that protesters found guilty of “tunnelling" or digging underground tunnels to obstruct the building of new infrastructure works could face three years in prison.
Sánchez visits Kyiv on the day Spain starts EU presidency to underline bloc's support for Ukraine
MADRID (AP) — Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has started Spain’s six-month presidency of the European Union with a lightning visit to Kyiv to underline the bloc’s support of Ukraine in the face of the invasion by Russia. Sánchez arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train from Poland early Saturday. The Spanish government said he would address Ukraine’s parliament at 0830 GMT (4:30 a.m. EDT) and then meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two will give a news conference around 1030 GMT (6:30 a.m. EDT). Zelenskyy announced the visit Thursday in an address to European leaders gathered for a summit in Brussels. He highlighted the symbolism of the visit and the importance of the next six months for Europe.
King of the Netherlands apologizes for country's role in slavery on 150th anniversary of abolition
AMSTERDAM (AP) — King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands has apologized for his country’s role in slavery and asked forgiveness on the anniversary of the abolition of slavery in Dutch colonies. During an emotional address on Saturday, the king said he commissioned a study into the role of the royal House of Orange-Nassau in slavery. Recent research showed that the king’s ancestors earned the modern-day equivalent of $595 million from it. Willem-Alexander said, “I ask forgiveness for the clear failure to act in the face of this crime against humanity.” Slavery was abolished in Suriname and the Dutch colonies in the Caribbean on July 1, 1863. Most enslaved laborers were forced to continue working on plantations for another decade.
