Victoria's Secret overhauls its racy fashion catwalk in its latest moves to be more inclusive
NEW YORK (AP) — Victoria’s Secret has been trying to reverse its image built on a man’s vision of sexiness that eventually backfired. The company overhauled its once biggest marketing spectacle of more than 20 years, the annual Victoria’s Secret catwalk. After a four-year hiatus, the lingerie brand came back with what is now a part fashion show and part preview of a documentary-style film featuring 20 global creatives. It celebrated all different body shapes. It's a dramatic change from the super models that used to sashay in Swarovski crystal-covered angel wings but ended at the height of the #MeToo movement. The embattled lingerie giant has been revamping its marketing to include fuller-size women in ads and store mannequins amid languishing sales. But the company faces an uphill battle.
Online gig work is growing rapidly, but workers lack job protections, a World Bank report says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A World Bank eport says online gig work is growing globally and is creating an important source of employment for women and young people in poorer countries where jobs are scarce. The report estimates there are as many as 435 million online gig workers globally. It says demand for gig work rose 41% between 2016 and the first quarter of 2023. The study's author says online gig work provides women and underprivileged youth an important opportunity to participate in the labor market. But the employment boost is generating concern among worker rights advocates about the lack of strong job protections for gig workers.
China's exports and imports fall in August as weak global demand keeps its economy under pressure
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese exports and imports both fell in August, reflecting tepid global demand that is adding to pressures on its slowing economy. Customs data released Thursday showed exports for August slumped 8.8% from a year earlier, while imports slid 7.3%. The total trade surplus for the world's No. 2 economy shrank to $68.4 billion from $80.6 billion in July. China's trade has been slowing for two years, sapped by a weakening global economy and by a lackluster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. But the declines in August were less severe than in July. China's exports to the U.S. fell 17% in August from a year earlier, while exports to Southeast Asia dropped 13%.
Foreign Relations chair seeks answers from US oil firms on Russia business after Ukraine invasion
The head of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee has asked America's top three oilfield services companies to explain why they continued doing business in Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, cited an Associated Press report in July that the companies — SLB, Baker Hughes and Halliburton — helped keep Russian oil flowing even as sanctions targeted the Russian war effort. There’s no evidence the firms violated sanctions by continuing to send equipment to Russia. Halliburton quit Russia less than six months after the invasion, while Baker Hughes sold its oilfield services business in Russia about nine months after. SLB announced it would stop exporting technology to Russia in July, two days after AP sought final comment for its first report.
Stock market today: Big Tech stocks drag Wall Street down again
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is slipping on worries a too-warm economy will push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Thursday, on track for a third straight loss. Big Tech stocks were particularly weak, and the Nasdaq composite was down 1%. The Dow was holding up better, rising 112 points, because it has less of an emphasis on tech. Reports showing the economy and job market are still humming mean traders forecast a coin flip's chance the Fed will raise rates again this year. High rates hurt all kinds of stocks, particularly tech and other high-growth ones.
With strike looming, General Motors makes wage offer, which auto union leader calls 'insulting'
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors made its first wage-and-benefit offer to the United Auto Workers that falls far short of the union’s initial demands. The offer Thursday comes just a week before the UAW’s national contracts with GM, Stellantis and Ford are set to expire. UAW President Shawn Fain called the offer insulting, but it's a sign of movement on economic issues. The union is threatening to strike any automaker that hasn’t reached an agreement by the time contracts expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14. GM says it’s offering a 10% wage increase during a new four-year contract, plus two more 3% one-time payments. It’s also offering a $6,000 inflation payment, $5,000 more in lump sums over the life of the contract, and a $5,000 contract ratification bonus.
Donors pledge half a billion dollars to boost the struggling local news industry
NEW YORK (AP) — The MacArthur Foundation is leading a group of donors who have pledge $500 million to help the struggling local news industry. They hope to provide seed money for news outlets that can make up for those that have closed or been hollowed out over the past 20 years, or boost companies teetering on the brink. Thousands of newspaper journalists have lost jobs, leaving a growing number of “news deserts,” or communities where there are no independent sources of news. The new Press Forward initiative is notable because organizations that haven't traditionally funded journalism now see the need to address the issue.
US applications for unemployment benefits fall to lowest level in 7 months
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week fell to the lowest level in seven months, another sign that the labor market remains largely unaffected by higher interest rates. U.S. applications for jobless claims fell by 13,000 to 216,000 for the week ending Sept. 2, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out some of the week-to-week volatility, fell by 8,500 to 229,250. Jobless claim applications are seen as representative of the number of layoffs in a given week. Overall, 1.68 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended August 26, about 40,000 fewer than the previous week.
Pets are our faithful companions, but the costs to care for them can add up
NEW YORK (AP) — Pets provide joy and companionship, but costs can add up quickly, especially if you’re a first-time owner and don’t know what to expect. Many prospective dog or cat owners only focus on the positive aspects of bringing a furry friend into their lives. And there are countless reasons why pets are great. But it’s also important to have realistic expectations so you don’t face sudden expenses that could hurt your financial stability. If you are considering getting a pet, you'll want to research basic costs and also take a look at your lifestyle to see if a pet makes sense for you.
Russian man with Kremlin ties gets 9 years in US prison for hacking and insider trading scheme
BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Boston has sentenced a wealthy Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin to nine years in prison for his role in a nearly $100 million insider trading scheme that relied on stolen company earnings information hacked through U.S. computer networks. U.S. District Judge Patti Saris sentenced Vladislav Klyushin during a hearing Thursday. Klyushin, who ran an information technology company that did work for the highest levels of the Kremlin, was convicted in February of wire and securities fraud. Authorities say he pocketed more than $33 million in the scheme, which involved stealing earnings-related filings for hundreds of companies, including Microsoft and Tesla. Four alleged co-conspirators remain at large.
