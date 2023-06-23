Stock market today: Wall Street drops again as oil prices and stocks worldwide slide
NEW YORK (AP) — Another drop for stocks has Wall Street on track to close out its first losing week in the last six. The S&P 500 was 0.5% lower Friday, pulling back further from last week when it reached its highest level in more than a year. The Dow was off 149 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%. Overseas markets also fell. Europe’s economy appears to be weaker than expected, according to a preliminary report measuring manufacturing and services. That’s adding to this week’s hesitance in markets following more increases in interest rates by central banks around the world.
Fed's Powell reinforces likelihood of more rate hikes because of persistently high inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates at least once more this year because of persistently high inflation in the economy’s service sector and the surprisingly tight job market. Speaking to the Senate Banking Committee, Powell noted that “inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year.” Still, the Fed chair stressed, “inflation pressures continue to run high.″ In May, consumer prices were up 4% in May compared with 12 months earlier, down from a year-over-year peak of 9.1% in June 2022, but still double the Fed’s 2% target.
Canada will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news under bill set to become law
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law. The Senate passed the bill Thursday amid a standoff between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government and Silicon Valley tech giants. Ottawa has said the law creates a level playing field between online advertising giants and the shrinking news industry. Meta confirmed Thursday that it plans to comply with the bill by ending news availability on Facebook and Instagram for its Canadian users, as it had previously suggested. Meta would not offer details about the timeline for that move.
UK recession fears mount after Bank of England hikes borrowing rates by more than expected
LONDON (AP) — Fears that the British economy is heading for recession have mounted sharply after the Bank of England raised borrowing costs by more than anticipated. Thursday's move to combat stubbornly high inflation will hit borrowers hard, particularly homeowners who have to refinance over the coming months. On a busy day for central bank action in Europe, the Bank of England decided to lift its main interest rate by half a percentage point to a fresh 15-year high. The size of the bank’s 13th hike in a row was somewhat of a surprise, with most economists predicting a smaller quarter-point increase.
NASA opposes lithium mining at tabletop flat Nevada desert site used to calibrate satellites
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The latest challenge to lithium mining in Nevada in the push for cleaner energy comes from a place where no opposition has arisen before: space. At NASA's request, U.S. land managers have withdrawn about 36 square miles of federal land from potential mineral exploration and mining at a desert site 250 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The U.S. space agency says the unusually flat desert tract above the lithium deposit must be left undisturbed because the unique topography is used to calibrate razor-sharp measurements for hundreds of satellites orbiting overhead. A Nevada congressman has introduced legislation opposing the removal of the tract as a potential lithium mining site.
Ukraine's president tells other nations to act before Russia attacks the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine wants other countries to heed its warning that Russia may be planning to attack an occupied nuclear power plant to cause a radiation disaster. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says members of his government briefed international representatives on the possible threat to the shutdown Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Zelenskyy said in his nightly address late Thursday that the “world must know what the occupier is preparing. Everyone who knows must act” to prevent a catastrophe. The potential for a life-threatening release of radiation has been a concern since Russian troops invaded Ukraine last year and seized the plant. The head of the U.N.’s atomic energy agency spent months unsuccessfully trying to negotiate for a safety perimeter.
Lean green flying machines take wing in Paris, heralding transport revolution
LE BOURGET, France (AP) — There has been much dreamy and not always credible talk of skies filled with flying and nonpolluting electric taxis. But now their developers are preparing to deliver a future they say is just around the corner. They came this week to the France to unleash visions of momentous change in the skies. The Paris region is planning for a small fleet of electric flying taxis to operate on multiple routes when it hosts the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games next summer. The French capital’s prospective operator is Volocopter of Germany which could be the first to fly taxis commercially if European regulators give their OK. It hopes the first passenger will be none other than French President Emmanuel Macron himself.
Starbucks union calls strike over Pride displays, but the company calls it a misinformation campaign
Workers at 150 Starbucks locations will strike in the coming week over what their union says is a clash over decor supporting LGBTQ+ causes, but the company denies it's banned any such displays and accused the union of using misinformation as a tactic in labor talks. Starbucks Workers United says 3,500 workers will be on strike over the next week. The union has tried to establish a foothold at Starbucks and at least 358 Starbucks stores have petitioned to hold union elections. Those efforts have slowed in recent months with pushback from some workers and Starbucks says the union is using misinformation about its support for LGBTQ+ causes as part of ongoing contract negotiations.
3M reaches $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of water systems with 'forever chemicals'
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Chemical manufacturer 3M has agreed to pay at least $10.3 billion to settle lawsuits over contamination of many U.S. public drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS. The deal was announced Thursday by the company based in St. Paul, Minnesota, and an attorney representing hundreds of public water systems. 3M is a leading maker of PFAS chemicals used widely in firefighting foams and many nonstick and grease-resistant consumer products. They're described as “forever chemicals” because they don’t degrade naturally in the environment. PFAS compounds been linked to a variety of health problems, including liver and immune-system damage and some cancers.
Is Twitter ready for Europe's new Big Tech rules? EU official says it has work to do
Twitter needs to do more work to comply with the European Union’s tough new digital rulebook. That's according to a top EU official who has overseen a “stress test” of the company’s systems. European Commissioner Thierry Breton said late Thursday that he noted the “strong commitment of Twitter to comply” with the Digital Services Act. The world’s biggest online platforms all must obey the sweeping new standards in just two months. However, Breton said “work needs to continue” after reviewing the results of the voluntary test at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with owner Elon Musk and new CEO Linda Yaccarino.
