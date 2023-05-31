CEOs got smaller raises. It would still take a typical worker two lifetimes to make their annual pay
After ballooning for years, CEO pay growth is finally slowing. The typical compensation package for chief executives who run S&P 500 companies rose just 0.9% last year, to a median of $14.8 million, according to data analyzed for The AP by Equilar. It was the smallest increase since 2015. Still, that’s unlikely to quell mounting criticism that CEO pay has become excessively high and the imbalance between company bosses and rank-and-file workers too wide. The median pay for workers at companies included in the AP survey was $77,178, up 1.3%. That means it would take that worker 186 years to make what a CEO making the median pay earned just last year.
For the few women who sit atop S&P 500 companies, thinner paychecks as median compensation slips
NEW YORK (AP) — Last year was a mixed bag pay-wise for the women who run companies in the S&P 500 -- compensation increased for more than half of them, but the median pay package fell 6%. Of the 343 CEOs in the compensation survey of S&P 500 companies done by the AP and Equilar, only 20 were women. Because they are a small group, changes in pay for only a few can easily skew the overall figures. The drop comes after a 26% jump in pay for female CEOs in 2021, a year when pay packages reflected a recovering economy and soaring stock prices and profits.
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles and set tougher standards
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency plans to require that all new passenger cars and light trucks include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking and meet stricter safety standards within three years. The announcement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration represents its latest move toward regulating electronic systems that take on certain tasks that drivers themselves have normally done. NHTSA has been reluctant in the past to impose regulations, saying the technology will change during the time it takes to enact new rules. The safety agency’s chief counsel says 90% of new passenger vehicles already include the braking technology. But she says NHTSA wants to make the braking systems more effective at higher speeds and better at avoiding pedestrians.
House OKs debt ceiling bill to avoid default, sends Biden-McCarthy deal to Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved the debt ceiling and budget cuts package, sending it to the Senate. President Joe Biden negotiated the deal with Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avert a U.S. default crisis. They worked to assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to approval over blowback from conservatives and some progressives. The U.S. was facing a potentially disastrous default in less than a week if Congress failed to act. Despite deep disappointment from hard-right Republicans that budget cuts don't go far enough, it was approved on a bipartisan House vote with Democrats. The Senate is expected to act quickly by the end of the week.
Changes to food aid in debt bill would cost money, far from savings GOP envisioned
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican attempt to expand work requirements for federal food aid in debt legislation moving through Congress would increase federal spending by $2.1 billion over 10 years. That's far from the cuts GOP lawmakers had envisioned. A compromise on the food aid requirements between House Republicans and President Joe Biden as the nation nears a disastrous government default appears to have backfired for GOP lawmakers, who won the new work requirements in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for some able-bodied recipients in exchange for dropping work requirements for some more vulnerable recipients such as veterans and homeless people.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says he never heard of Jeffrey Epstein until after his 2019 arrest
NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says he never heard of Jeffrey Epstein until his 2019 arrest. Dimon made the revelation during a videotaped deposition Friday in connection with lawsuits filed against the nation's largest bank. The lawsuits on behalf of victims and the U.S. Virgin Islands in Manhattan federal court seek to hold the bank financially liable for Epstein's decadeslong abuse of teenage girls and young women. The deposition, portions of which were redacted, was released publicly Wednesday.
Federal Reserve likely to skip interest rate hike at next meeting in June, officials signal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Leading Federal Reserve officials are sending out stronger signals that they will forego an interest rate increase at the central bank’s next meeting in June. But they indicate hikes could resume later this year. Three leading Fed officials have expressed support for the idea of skipping a rate hike in June. That has come despite a slew of tough talk from other Fed policymakers and a disappointing inflation report last week. Fed Governor Philip Jefferson said in a speech Wednesday that skipping a rate hike at the June meeting would give Fed policymakers time to see more data before making decisions on rates.
Sweden close to becoming first 'smoke free' country in Europe as daily use of cigarettes dwindles
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Summer is in the air, cigarette smoke is not, in Sweden's outdoor bars and restaurants. Sweden, which has the lowest rate of smoking in the Europe Union is now close to declaring itself “smoke free” — defined as having fewer than 5% daily smokers in the population. Some experts give credit to decades of anti-smoking campaigns and legislation, while others point to the prevalence of “snus,” a smokeless tobacco product that is banned elsewhere in the EU but is marketed in Sweden as an alternative to cigarettes. The 5% milestone is now within reach. Statistics from the Public Health Agency of Sweden show the daily smoking rate reached 5.6% last year.
American Airlines says it will appeal a ruling that would break up a partnership with JetBlue
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines says it will appeal a court ruling that would break up a partnership with JetBlue. CEO Robert Isom announced the decision to appeal during an investor conference Wednesday. Last week, a federal judge said an alliance between American and JetBlue to work together in New York and Boston violates antitrust law. Isom says he disagrees with the ruling, and he says the partnership is helping consumers by creating more competition against Delta and United in the Northeast. That's an argument that the judge rejected.
Judge dismisses criminal charges against California energy company in 2020 fatal wildfire
REDDING, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has dismissed all charges against Pacific Gas & Electric for its role in a 2020 fatal wildfire that destroyed hundreds of homes and killed four people. Officials announced on Wednesday that the utility also reached a $50 million settlement agreement with the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. The wind-whipped blaze began on Sept. 27, 2020, and raged through rugged terrain and small communities west of Redding, killing four people, burning about 200 homes and blackening about 87 square miles of land in Shasta and Tehama counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.