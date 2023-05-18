More than 30 million US drivers don't know if they're at risk from a rare but dangerous airbag blast
DETROIT (AP) — More than 33 million people in the United States are driving vehicles that contain a potentially deadly threat: Airbag inflators that in rare cases can explode in a collision and spew shrapnel. Few of them know it. And because of a dispute between federal safety regulators and an airbag parts manufacturer, they aren’t likely to find out anytime soon. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding that the manufacturer, ARC Automotive of Knoxville, Tennessee, recall 67 million inflators that could explode with such force as to blow apart a metal canister and expel shrapnel. But ARC is refusing to do so, setting up a possible court fight with the agency.
False claims of a stolen election thrive unchecked on Twitter even as Musk promises otherwise
NEW YORK (AP) — Election falsehoods are thriving on Twitter after former President Donald Trump dug in on those claims during a recent CNN town hall. That's going on despite Twitter owner Elon Musk insisting that stolen-election claims on the platform “will be corrected.” An analysis for The Associated Press shows the 10 most widely shared tweets promoting a “rigged election” narrative in the five days after the town hall have not been labeled or removed. Tech accountability experts say monitoring content on such a large scale is difficult. But they say Musk has reinstated notorious election deniers, overhauled the site's verification system and gutted much of the staff that had moderated such posts.
TikTok content creators file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Five TikTok content creators have filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana. They argued in a legal complaint filed in federal court in Missoula on Wednesday that the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights. They also say the state doesn’t have authority over matters of national security. Republican Governor Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law Wednesday and said it would protect Montana residents’ private data and personal information from being harvested by the Chinese government. The ban is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
California lawmakers block bill allowing people to sue oil companies over health problems
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California legislative committees in the Assembly and Senate blocked two big climate bills Thursday. One would have made the state's greenhouse gas emission reduction targets more ambitious. Another would have allowed people to sue oil companies over health problems if they meet certain criteria. Those were among dozens of bills that did not survive hearings in the chambers' public finance committees. That means they not likely to be passed this year. Other proposals that were blocked include legislation to ban people under 21 from using cellphones while driving and a bill to allow people struggling with suicidal thoughts to voluntarily register themselves on a “do not sell” list for firearms.
Hike again? Take a pause? Fed officials are split about what to do next to fight inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The stubbornness of high inflation is dividing the Federal Reserve over how to manage interest rates in the coming months, leaving the outlook for the Fed’s policies cloudier than at any time since it unleashed a streak of 10 straight rate hikes in March 2022. Many Fed watchers have expected the officials to forgo another increase in their benchmark rate when they next meet in mid-June. Yet recent warnings from several of them about the continuing inflation threat suggest that that outcome is far from certain. On Thursday, Lorie Logan of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said she believes that the economic data so far doesn’t support a pause in the central bank’s rate hikes next month.
Twitter accuses Microsoft of misusing its data, foreshadowing a possible fight over AI
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A lawyer for Twitter owner Elon Musk accused Microsoft of misusing the service’s data and demanded an audit from the software giant. While the letter addresses a seemingly narrow use of information from Twitter's database of tweets, the move could foreshadow more serious developments. Musk has previously accused Microsoft and its partner OpenAI in a tweet of “illegally” using Twitter data to develop AI systems. “Lawsuit time,” the Twitter owner wrote in an April tweet.
Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus as fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis continues
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. says it's scrapping plans to build a new campus in central Florida and relocate 2,000 employees from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development. Thursday's announcement follows a year of attacks from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature, with Disney filing a First Amendment lawsuit against him and other officials last month. Disney had planned to build the campus about 20 miles from the giant Walt Disney World theme park resort. But a company official says in a memo employees that “new leadership and changing business conditions” prompted Disney to abandon those plans.
Debt ceiling negotiators pushing for weekend deal, but much work remains
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top negotiators from the White House have met over the debt limit with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s emissaries at the Capitol. They were grinding through more head-to-head talks on Thursday, trying to strike a budget deal. President Joe Biden and McCarthy both tapped their top representatives to press for results ahead of a deadline as soon as June 1. That's when the U.S. could run out of funds to pay its obligations, sparking an economic crisis. Upbeat, McCarthy said it was important to have an “agreement in principle” this weekend to get to a House vote next week. Biden is being updated while he is at the Group of Seven summit in Japan.
Stock market today: Wall Street rises, adding to a winning week
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose again after more companies reported better profits than expected. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% and added to its rally from the day before as hopes rise further that the U.S. government can avoid a potentially disastrous default on its debt. The Nasdaq led the market with a 1.5% gain, while the Dow rose 115 points. Walmart was one of the companies helping to lift the market after reporting stronger results for the start of the year than expected. Bond yields rose after a Federal Reserve official cautioned the end to its interest-rate hikes may not come as soon as investors hoped.
Deutsche Bank to pay $75 million to settle lawsuit from Epstein victims, lawyers say
LONDON (AP) — Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit claiming the German lender should have seen evidence of sex trafficking by Jeffrey Epstein when he was a client. That's according to lawyers for women who say they were abused by the financier who killed himself in prison awaiting criminal charges. A woman only identified as Jane Doe sued the bank in federal district court in New York and sought class-action status to represent other victims of Epstein. Two law firms representing victims are calling it a “groundbreaking settlement” following a decadelong investigation. acknowledging its mistake in taking on Epstein as a client.
