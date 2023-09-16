Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
DETROIT (AP) — Nearly one in 10 of America’s unionized auto workers went on strike Friday at Detroit’s three automakers. They are seeking higher wages in an era of big profits, and as the industry makes a costly switch from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles. By striking simultaneously at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the United Auto Workers union is trying to inflict maximum pain. The strikes were limited to three assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri. Union President Shawn Fain says more plants will be added if the companies don’t deliver better contracts. The workers are seeking 36% higher wages over four years.
The Senate's bipartisan approach to government funding is putting pressure on a divided House
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is at risk of another damaging government shutdown, potentially as soon as the end of September. So what's happening on Capitol Hill? On the Senate side, top Democrats and Republicans have steered funding legislation clear of partisan fights, creating a path for appropriations bills to pass with bipartisan momentum. In the House, things couldn’t be more different. House Republicans are trying to win support from the far-right wing of the party. They've loaded funding packages with cuts and conservative policy wins, drawing strong Democratic objections. The contrary approaches aren't unusual for such fights. But the differences are especially stark this time and the gulf between the chambers could prove difficult to bridge.
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says 'record profits' should be shared
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s dispatching two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers. Biden expressed sympathy Friday for the union by suggesting the Big 3 automakers should share their “record profits.” The Democratic president says “no one wants to strike.” The United Auto Workers announced a targeted strike at three factories in Missouri, Michigan and Ohio after talks broke down with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Biden says he's sending acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and senior aide Gene Sperling to Detroit to help reach a “win-win” contract for the companies and their employees.
What's at stake as 13,000 workers go on strike at major US auto makers
DETROIT (AP) — About 13,000 auto workers have walked off the job at three targeted factories after their union leaders couldn’t reach a deal with Detroit’s automakers. The United Auto Workers are seeking big raises and better benefits from General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. They want to get back concessions that the workers made years ago, when the companies were in financial trouble. The UAW is using a strategy in which a small percentage of the union’s 146,000 members walked off the job at factories in Missouri, Michigan and Ohio. UAW president Shawn Fain says the targeted strikes will give the union leverage in contract talks and keep the auto companies guessing about its next move. They could also help the union’s $825 million strike fund last much longer.
TikTok is hit with $368 million fine under Europe's strict data privacy rules
LONDON (AP) — European regulators have slapped TikTok with a $368 million fine for failing to protect children's privacy. It's the first time that the popular short video-sharing app has been punished for breaching Europe’s strict data privacy rules. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said Friday that it's fining TikTok and reprimanding the platform for the violations that occurred in the second half of 2020. TikTok said in a statement that it disagrees with the decision, “particularly the level of the fine imposed.” The company pointed out that the Irish watchdog’s criticisms focused on features and settings dating back three years.
UAW strike exposes tensions between Biden's goals of tackling climate change and supporting unions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United Auto Workers strike has exposed tensions between President Joe Biden's goals of fighting climate change and supporting unions. He's trying to turbocharge the electric vehicle market, but the union is afraid that the transition will result in fewer jobs for its members. Although battery factories may create new opportunities, they're generally not unionized. Biden acknowledged the challenge on Friday by saying the shift to electric vehicles “should be fair and a win-win for autoworkers and auto companies.” He's sent top aides to Detroit to prod negotiations along. The strike could damage the economy ahead of next year's election.
Apple will update iPhone 12 in France after regulators said it emitted too much radiation
PARIS (AP) — Apple has agreed to install updates for iPhone 12 smartphones in France after French regulators ordered the company to stop selling the model. The regulators said it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company insists the phones are safe, and that the problem raised by France is related to a specific testing protocol. France’s government asked Apple to issue a software update to address the problem or face a recall. Apple said in a statement Friday that it will issue a software update for users in France. The iPhone 12’s radiation levels are still much lower than what scientific studies consider potentially harmful to users.
Russia raises key interest rate again as inflation and exchange rate worries continue
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's central bank has raised its key lending rate by one percentage point to 13%, a month after imposing an even larger hike. Concerns about inflation persist and the ruble continues to struggle against the dollar. The increase comes as annualized inflation rose in September to 5.5%. The bank says it expects inflation will reach 6%-7% by the end of the year. In August, the central bank increased the lending rate to 12% — a jump of 3.5 percentage points — as the ruble fell to 100 against the dollar. Although the ruble’s exchange rate improved mildly after the rate hike, it remains around 95 to the dollar, significantly weaker than a year ago when it was trading at around 60 to the U.S. currency.
Around 3,000 jobs at risk at UK's biggest steelworks despite government-backed package of support
LONDON (AP) — Around 3,000 workers at Britain’s biggest steelworks face the prospect of losing their jobs as part of a government-backed package to make the plant “greener.” In an announcement Friday, the British government confirmed widespread speculation that it will pump up to 500 million pounds ($620 million) into the loss-making Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales. Tata, the Indian conglomerate that owns the steelworks, will use the funding to help switch the plant’s two coal-fired blast furnaces to electric arc versions that can run on zero-carbon electricity. Tata warned last year that its U.K. operations were under threat unless it secured Government funding to help it move to less carbon-intensive electric arc furnaces.
Hollywood strikes enter a new phase as daytime shows like Drew Barrymore's return despite pickets
NEW YORK (AP) — “The Drew Barrymore Show” will begin airing fresh episodes on Monday but a lot of off-air controversy will be clinging to its typically bubbly host. Barrymore — a daughter of a proud acting dynasty — is making new batches of her syndicated talk show despite picketers outside her studio, as daytime TV becomes the latest battlefield in the ongoing Hollywood labor strife. As long as the hosts and guests don’t discuss or promote work covered by television, theatrical or streaming contracts, they’re not technically breaking the strike. That’s because talk shows are covered under a separate contract from the one actors and writers are striking.
