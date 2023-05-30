Elizabeth Holmes enters Texas prison to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is in custody at the Texas prison where she will spend the next 11 years serving her sentence for overseeing an infamous blood-testing hoax. Holmes could be seen Tuesday from outside the prison’s gates walking into the a federal women’s prison camp located in Bryan, Texas. She wore jeans, a brown sweater and was smiling as she spoke with two prison employees accompanying her. Her arrival comes more than a year after a jury convicted Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022. She was sentenced to prison time in November.
Minnesota governor signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana starting in August
ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) — Minnesota’s governor has legalized recreational marijuana for people over 21 starting in August. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill on Tuesday, making Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize the drug. Former Gov. Jesse Ventura spoke at the signing ceremony. He served as the state’s governor from 1999 to 2003 and has been a longtime advocate for marijuana legalization. Ventura said the new law is a dream he’s had for over 20 years, and it has finally happened. By August 1, marijuana will be legal to possess, use and grow at home in the state. People who have marijuana-related convictions can also get their records expunged.
China factory activity slows, adding to economic strains
BEIJING (AP) — A survey shows China’s factory activity has decelerated in May, adding to signs its economic rebound after the end of anti-virus controls is slowing. A monthly purchasing managers’ index issued Wednesday by the national statistics agency and an industry group declined to 48.4 from April’s 49.2 on a 100-point scale. Numbers below 50 show activity is declining. Chinese manufacturers have been hurt by weakening global demand after central banks in the United States, Europe and Asia raised interest rates to cool inflation. At home, Chinese consumer spending revived after anti-virus curbs on travel and business activity were lifted in December. But the recovery has been weaker than expected.
Debt limit deal is in place, but budget deficit is still a multi-decade challenge for US government
WASHINGTON (AP) — Even with new spending restraints included in the congressional debt limit deal, the U.S. government’s deficits are still on course to keep climbing to record levels over the next few decades. The projections are a sign that the two-year truce between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy might be only a pause before a far more wrenching set of showdowns over the federal budget. Why will the debt likely keep rising? It is due to the growing costs of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says. But both Biden and McCarthy ruled out any Social Security and Medicare cuts before this round of budget negotiations really got going.
Private flight with 2 Saudi astronauts returns from space station with Gulf of Mexico splashdown
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A private crew is back on Earth after a nine-day trip to the International Space Station. The SpaceX capsule carrying two Saudis and two Americans parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico late Tuesday night, just off the Florida panhandle. The Saudi government picked up the multimillion-dollar tab for its two astronauts, including the first Saudi woman in space. And a Tennessee businessman bought his own ticket. They were accompanied by a retired NASA astronaut who now works for the Houston company that chartered the flight. Axiom Space plans to send up more clients by year's end.
MLB takes over Padres broadcasts Wednesday after Bally misses payment
Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday after Diamond Sports missed a rights fees payment and let the grace period expire. Diamond Sports owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner. The Padres become the first team that MLB will take over production of its broadcasts. MLB set up a local media department during the offseason in case that scenario happened after Diamond Sports filed for bankruptcy in March. Distribution plans for Padres games have not been announced, but it is likely games would air locally via MLB Network or streamed on MLB.TV. San Diego began a three-game series at the Miami Marlins Tuesday night.
The easiest way to get a $7,500 tax credit for an electric vehicle? Consider leasing.
DETROIT (AP) — Thanks to a boost from the government, leasing — not buying — is becoming the most affordable way to get your hands on an electric vehicle. Last year’s Inflation Reduction Act provided a federal tax credit of up to $7,500 to use toward an EV. A dealer can apply that credit to any leased electric vehicle, no matter where it’s made, to reduce a customer’s monthly payment. Not so for people who buy an EV. For buyers, only EVs made in North America qualify for the full tax credit. And only 10 of the 49 electric vehicles for sale in the United States this year meet that requirement.
Artificial intelligence raises risk of extinction, experts say in new warning
Scientists and tech industry leaders, including executives at Microsoft and Google, have issued a new warning about the perils that artificial intelligence poses to humankind. The statement posted online Tuesday says that “mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war." Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist known as the godfather of artificial intelligence, are among the hundreds of leading figures who signed the statement. Worries about artificial intelligence systems outsmarting humans and running wild have intensified with the rise of a new generation of highly capable AI chatbots such as ChatGPT.
Debt limit deal heads to vote in full House while McCarthy scrambles for GOP approval
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under fire from conservatives, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is hunting for votes from fellow Republicans for the debt ceiling deal. The Republican speaker urged GOP skeptics Tuesday to look at “the victories” in the package he negotiated with President Joe Biden. Hard-right conservatives are criticizing the deal, while liberals decry new work requirements for older Americans in the food aid program. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says the package reduces deficits by $1.5 trillion over the decade, although food stamp changes end up costing $2.1 billion. The House Rules Committee voted 7-6 Tuesday to advance the bill to the full House, which is expected to vote Wednesday.
