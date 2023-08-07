Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles
NEW YORK (AP) — Trucking company Yellow Corp. has declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt. It marks a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filed Sunday arrives just three years after Yellow received $700 million in pandemic-era loans from the federal government. But the company was in financial trouble long before that. Industry analysts have pointed to poor management and strategic decisions dating back decades. Experts say former Yellow customers and shippers will face higher prices as they take their business to competitors, including FedEx or ABF Freight. Yellow historically offered the cheapest price points in the industry.
Saudi oil giant Aramco reports $30B in profits, down nearly 40% from last year due to lower prices
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi state-run oil giant Aramco has made $30 billion in profit in the second quarter, a nearly 40% decline from the same period the previous year. It attributed the decline to lower crude oil prices. The company said on Monday that total sales were about $106 billion, down from $150 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Aramco is one of the biggest companies in the world, and Saudi Arabia is looking to oil revenues to fund ambitious plans to overhaul its economy. The company reported a profit of over $160 billion in 2022, the largest ever recorded by a publicly traded firm.
Stock market today: Asia mixed after Wall St rallies ahead of US inflation update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks are mixed after Wall Street rallied and Japanese wages rose ahead of a U.S. inflation update that might influence Federal Reserve plans for more possible interest rate hikes. Tokyo advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Oil prices gained. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.9%, recovering one-third of last week’s loss. Forecasters expect Thursday’s data to show consumer prices rose by 3.3% in July over a year ago, an acceleration from June. Investors hope the Federal Reserve will decide price pressures are under control and no more interest rate hikes are needed to cool inflation, which peaked above 9% last year.
Meme stocks are back as investors buy shares of beaten-down companies such as Yellow and Tupperware
NEW YORK (AP) — A new class of meme stocks has sprung up during the stock market’s surprise recent rally, raising concerns about investors’ willingness to take on bigger risks amid a still uncertain economy. Meme stocks are typically weak companies on the verge of failing, but that still manage to garner attention from individual investors willing to take on risky bets and drive the stock price higher. Investors recently drove up shares of trucking giant Yellow Corp., which on Sunday filed for bankruptcy, and Tupperware, which earlier this year warned that it was in dire financial shape.
Beyond Meat revenue plummets in the second quarter due to flagging US demand
Beyond Meat said its revenue plunged 30.5% in the second quarter as consumer demand for its plant-based meat substitute fell despite price cuts. The El Segundo, California-based company lowered its full-year revenue forecast as a result. For the April-June period, Beyond Meat reported revenue of $102.1 million, which was lower than Wall Street forecast. Beyond Meat President and CEO Ethan Brown said the company is struggling to appeal to new customers because of perceptions that its products are unhealthy and overly processed. Brown said Beyond Meat hopes to change that with a new ad campaign that launched last week.
More people are opting for early dinners since the pandemic, says OpenTable CEO Debby Soo
When OpenTable CEO Debby Soo joined the restaurant reservation company in 2020, the industry was struggling through the pandemic. These days, she is focused on growing the 25-year-old company, which was acquired by Amsterdam-based Booking Holdings in 2014. OpenTable manages reservations for 55,000 restaurants worldwide and seats more than 1 billion diners per year. Soo has noticed some shifts in dining trends over the years. For instance, there had been a surge of early dinner dining during the pandemic that still remains today, with more people opting to make dinner reservations at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. instead of the previously more popular 7 p.m. slot.
Simon & Schuster purchased by private equity firm KKR for $1.62 billion
NEW YORK (AP) — Simon & Schuster has been sold to the private equity firm KKR, months after a federal judge blocked its purchase by rival publisher Penguin Random House because of concerns that competition would shrink the book market. The private equity giant will buy Simon & Schuster for $1.62 billion in cash, according to Paramount Global, the parent company of the storied book publisher. An executive for KKR is calling the deal a chance to work with “one of the most effective” book publishers. It says Simon & Schuster will retain editorial independence and operate as a standalone entity.
People are losing more money to scammers than ever before. Here's how to keep yourself safe
NEW YORK (AP) — Business for scammers is booming. The most recent Federal Trade Commission data from 2022 shows that reported consumer losses to fraud totaled $8.8 billion. That's a 30 percent increase from 2021. The biggest losses were to investment scams, including cryptocurrency schemes, which cost people more than $3.8 billion. Younger adults ages 20-29 reported losing money more often than older adults ages 70-79. But when older adults did lose money, they lost more. With the rise of the digital economy, scammers now reach targets by social media and text, as well as phone and email. Online payment platforms, apps, and marketplaces have also increased opportunities for fraudsters.
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
Tyson Foods Inc. is closing four chicken processing plants as it looks to lower costs. The company said Monday that the plants being closed are located in North Little Rock, Arkansas; Corydon, Indiana; Dexter, Missouri and Noel, Missouri. Tyson said that it will shift production to other facilities and halt operations at the four plants in the first two quarters of fiscal 2024. The company also reported its fiscal third-quarter financial results. Tyson posted a loss of $417 million, or $1.18 per share, for the period ended July 1. A year earlier it earned $750 million, or $2.07 per share. Sales fell 3% to $13.14 billion.
Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn steps down, but will remain with company through year's end
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn has left the company after 13 years with the electric vehicle and solar panel maker. The Austin, Texas, company says he stepped down from the post on Friday but will stay with Tesla through the end of the year to “support a seamless transition.” The company says in a regulatory filing Monday that Vaibhav Taneja was named CFO, in addition to his current role as chief accounting officer. Kirkhorn has been CFO for the past four years and was a consistent participant in the company’s quarterly earnings conference calls. The filing gave no reason for the departure but said Tesla has seen tremendous growth during Kirkhorn’s tenure.
