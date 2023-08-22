UPS workers approve 5-year contract, capping contentious negotiations that threatened deliveries
The union representing 340,000 UPS workers says its members voted to approve the tentative contract agreement reached last month. The vote results announced Tuesday put a final seal on contentious labor negotiations that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide. The Teamsters said that 86% of the votes casts were in favor of ratifying the national contract. Voting on the new five-year contract began Aug. 3 and concluded Tuesday. After negotiations broke down in early July, UPS reached a tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters just days before an Aug. 1 deadline.
Have home prices bottomed? While low housing inventory stymies sales, bidding wars prop up prices
LOS ANGELES (AP) — While sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell again last month, the national median home sales price rose to $406,700, marking its first annual increase since January, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. Elevated mortgage rates and a stubbornly low home inventory have been a drag on sales, but prices are being propped up as buyers who can afford to do so compete for homes. So, where do prices go from here? Homebuyers hoping for a big decline may be disappointed. Many experts see a greater chance of an increase in prices versus a decline in the coming months.
Digital clones and Vocaloids may be popular in Japan. Elsewhere, they could get lost in translation
TOKYO (AP) — Kazutaka Yonekura dreams of a world where everyone will have their very own digital “clone,” an online avatar that's updated in real time with information about a person's tastes and habits. His startup is developing a digital double that can be used, for example, by a company recruiter to carry out preliminary job interviews, or by a physician to screen patients ahead of checkups. INCS toenter Co., another Tokyo-based startup, has been successful with so-called Vocaloids — computerized music simulating a singer' voice, often with manga-like characters as visuals. But while such technology may be popular in a nation that gave the world Pokemon, karaoke and Hello Kitty, Yonekura and others wonder if it will translate overseas.
Europe's sweeping rules for tech giants are about to kick in. Here's how they work
LONDON (AP) — Google, Facebook, TikTok and other Big Tech companies operating in Europe are facing one of the most far-reaching efforts to clean up what people encounter online. The first phase of the European Union’s groundbreaking new digital rules will take effect this week. The Digital Services Act is part of a suite of tech-focused regulations crafted by the 27-nation bloc. The biggest platforms must start following the DSA starting Friday. The law is designed to keep users safe online and stop the spread of harmful content that’s either illegal or violates a platform’s terms of service. Some online platforms have already started making changes, and they could have worldwide effects.
Microsoft budges on video game streaming rights in push for UK to approve Activision Blizzard deal
LONDON (AP) — British competition regulators have opened a new investigation into Microsoft’s revamped bid to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard. It represents the last major hurdle to closing one of the biggest deals in tech history. The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that it has until Oct. 18 to decide whether to approve the deal or do a deeper investigation. That's also the deadline for the transaction to close. Xbox maker Microsoft has been on a quest to acquire the maker of the popular Call of Duty game franchise since announcing the $69 billion deal in January 2022. It's secured approvals from antitrust authorities covering 40 countries but has been held up in Britain.
Macy's had to discount spring goods to entice cautious consumers and sees more warning signs ahead
NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s heavily discounted spring goods to make room for fall and holiday merchandise in the face of customers’ cautious spending in a challenging economy. Still, the retailer's adjusted profits and sales beat Wall Street expectations. Macy’s reaffirmed its annual sales and profits forecasts, while still noting uncertainty about the economy in the second half of its fiscal year. Macy’s also said it would open new small-format stores in the West and Northeast in a bid to increase customer visits and attract new shoppers.
Dick's 2Q profit falls, and the retailer lowers its full-year outlook on worries about theft
Dick’s Sporting Goods profit slipped in its second quarter and missed Wall Street’s expectations as the retailer cut its full-year profit outlook, citing worries over theft at its stores. For the period ended July 29, Dick’s earned $244 million, or $2.82 per share. A year earlier the company earned $319 million, or $3.68 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted earnings of $3.81 per share.
Dubai International Airport sees 41.6 million passengers in first half of year, more than in 2019
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, says it served 41.6 million passengers in the first half of this year. That exceeds figures for the same period in 2019 as travelers return to the air after the lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic. The airport made the announcement Tuesday. The new figures at the airport known as DXB reflect figures offering by the International Air Transport Association that traffic worldwide is at 94% of pre-COVID levels. The Dubai airport, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates, long has served as a barometer for the aviation industry worldwide.
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed ahead of Fed Chair speech and Nvidia earnings
TOKYO (AP) — Asian markets are trading mixed ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s highly anticipated speech later in the week. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and Sydney, while falling in Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Powell is set to speak Friday at an event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the site of several major policy announcements by the Fed. Attention is also on what the People’s Bank of China might do next on monetary policy. Meanwhile, investors are awaiting the earnings report from U.S. chipmaker Nvidia, one of Wall Street’s most influential stocks. Wall Street drifted to a mixed close.
Jailed Sam Bankman-Fried can't prepare for trial without vegan diet and adequate meds, lawyers say
NEW YORK (AP) — Defense lawyers say FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried can't adequately prepare for trial in six weeks while in jail without proper access to computers, necessary medications to help him concentrate, and a better diet than bread, water and peanut butter. The lawyers made their complaints Tuesday to a magistrate judge in Manhattan federal court after Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to seven charges he is expected to face at an October 3 trial. The California man was making his first court appearance in a drab prison uniform since his $250 million bail was revoked 10 days ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.