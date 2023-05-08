Debt options abound, but can Biden, McCarthy strike a deal?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Congress could strike a deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling in exchange for budget cuts. Or they could agree to a stopgap measure to keep paying America's bills while negotiations continue. They could also do nothing, sending the economy into chaos. As President Joe Biden prepares to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and leaders of Congress on Tuesday, the options for easing the debt ceiling standoff are many. But the political incentive for compromise is harder to come by. There's no easy endgame ahead of a June 1 deadline to raise the debt ceiling or risk default.
Chaos? Kumbaya? How the debt limit standoff might end
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just how does this debt limit standoff end? Plenty of scenarios are being publicly and privately gamed out, but no one knows for sure. The possibilities range from kumbaya to total economic chaos with plenty of options in between. So far, neither President Joe Biden nor House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is giving ground ahead of talks slated for Tuesday. Time is short: The Treasury Department warns the U.S. could default as soon as June 1 if there is no deal. Potential outcomes include an extension of the deadline and Biden taking action on his own.
China exports up 8.5% in April in unexpected climb
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese exports grew in April by 8.5% to $295.4 billion compared with a year earlier, despite weakening global demand. However, imports shrank with the total slumping 7.9% to $205.2 billion compared to the same time last year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.
Lawsuit: Yellen should ignore 'unconstitutional' debt limit
WASHINGTON (AP) — A union of government employees has sued Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and President Joe Biden to try to stop them from complying with the law that limits the government’s total debt, which the lawsuit contends is unconstitutional. The lawsuit comes just weeks before the government could default on the federal debt if Congress fails to raise the borrowing limit. Financial markets have become increasingly nervous about the potential for default, with economists warning that a failure to raise the debt limit could trigger a global financial crisis. On Tuesday, Biden will meet with the top Republicans and Democrats in Congress to seek a potential breakthrough. The two sides remain far apart..
Congress eyes new rules for tech: What's under consideration
WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Democrats and Republicans agree that the federal government should better regulate the biggest technology companies, particularly social media platforms. But there is very little consensus on how it should be done. Tech regulation is gathering momentum on Capitol Hill as concerns skyrocket about China’s ownership of TikTok and as parents navigating a post-pandemic mental health crisis have grown increasingly worried about what their children are seeing online. Lawmakers have introduced a slew of bipartisan bills, boosting hopes of compromise. But any effort to regulate the mammoth industry would face major obstacles as technology companies have fought interference.
Facebook has 3 billion users. Many of them are old.
Facebook says it is not dead. It’s not even just for “old people,” as young people have been saying for years. The social media platform born before the iPhone is approaching two decades in existence. But even with nearly 3 billion monthly users, for years it has struggled to stay relevant as newer, younger, more addictive rivals — at the moment, TikTok — emerge. And the portion of people under 30 who use it is declining. Without this trend-setting demographic, Facebook, still the main source of revenue for parent company Meta, risks fading into the background — like email.
Dubai main airport sees over 21.2M passengers in early 2023
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport had over 21.2 million passengers pass through its terminals in the first quarter of this year. It might near the totals it had before the coronavirus pandemic grounded air traffic globally. The Dubai airport is the world’s busiest for international travel and a bellwether for the aviation industry. With China further easing travel restrictions and Saudi Arabia lifting all pandemic restrictions for the yearly hajj pilgrimage, Dubai International Airport likely will see millions more passengers come through the key East-West transit point. The airport said Tuesday it had increased its 2023 travel forecast to 83.6 million. It served 86.4 million passengers in 2019.
Australia forecasts first annual budget surplus in 15 years
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government has forecast the nation’s first balanced annual budget in 15 years but warns that economic pressures such as inflation will push the country into deeper debt in future years. Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced the forecasted surplus Tuesday before releasing the government’s economic blueprint for next year. Chalmers did not say how big the surplus will be, but media reported a $2.7 billion surplus was expected. High prices for commodities including iron ore, coal and gas plus income tax revenue helped deliver the surplus, which was also buoyed by an extraordinarily low jobless rate. The government's budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year aims to ease financial hardships of the most needy without stoking stubbornly high inflation.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried seeks dismissal of indictment
NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is seeking a dismissal of criminal charges against him, saying prosecutors have improperly turned civil and regulatory issues into federal crimes. Lawyers for the onetime head of a multibillion dollar cryptocurrency exchange that was promoted by famous athletes and actors said in papers filed late Monday in Manhattan federal court that the U.S. government had a “dramatic — and troubling” response to a broad market crash in cryptocurrency last year that affected every corner of the market. They said Bankman-Fried's non-U.S. FTX company lasted far longer than others in the industry before it entered bankruptcy in November.
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
President Joe Biden says his administration will write new rules to expand the rights of airline passengers. Biden said Monday that the rules will require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they are stranded for reasons within the airline's control. It's the Democratic administration's latest salvo at the airlines, and it comes just weeks before the busy summer travel season. Airlines for America, which represents the biggest carriers, says that airlines have no incentive to delay or cancel flights. The trade group blames weather and air traffic control outages for most delays.
