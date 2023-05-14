Biden, congressional leaders likely to meet Tuesday for talks on raising the debt limit
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he and congressional leaders will likely resume talks on Tuesday at the White House over the debt limit as the nation continues to edge closer to its legal borrowing authority with no agreement in sight. The meeting was initially supposed to occur Friday, but was abruptly postponed to let the staff-level talks continue a bit longer before bringing it back to the president and the four leaders. Administration and congressional officials said Sunday that a meeting has not been finalized. Biden told reporters that he remains optimistic that he and the Republicans will reach agreement on the debt limit.
Philadelphia Inquirer hit by cyberattack causing newspaper's largest disruption in decades
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Inquirer has experienced the most significant disruption to its operations in 27 years due to what the newspaper calls a cyberattack. The newspaper's website reports that the company is working to restore print operations after the cyber incursion that prevented the printing of the newspaper’s Sunday print edition. The Inquirer reports its news website is still operational, although updates are slower than normal. Inquirer publisher Lisa Hughes says the company is not immediately able to provide an exact timeline for full restoration of its systems. The cyberattack has caused the largest disruption to the publication of Pennsylvania’s largest news organization since a massive blizzard in January 1996.
Stock market today: Asian markets, oil lower as recession fears, debt ceiling darken outlook
Asian shares are mostly lower though Tokyo's benchmark has gained after a decline Friday on Wall Street driven by renewed worries over a possible recession. U.S. futures and oil prices also fell. This week will bring major updates on the Chinese and Japanese economies. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% Friday while the Dow ended barely lower. The Nasdaq gave up 0.4%. A preliminary survey said consumer confidence in the economy is tumbling. Treasury yields rose because indicators also suggested the Federal Reserve may need to keep interest rates high to undercut rising expectations for inflation. Worries persist about a possible default on the U.S. government's debt.
Child social media stars have few protections. Illinois aims to fix that
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois lawmakers aim to make their state what they say will be the first in the country to create protections for child social media influencers. A bill that was approved unanimously by the state Senate in March and is scheduled to be considered by the House this week would entitle child influencers under the age of 16 to a percentage of earnings based on how often they appear on video blogs or online content. Family-style vlogs can feature children as early as birth and recount milestones and family events. But experts say the commercialized “sharenthood” industry, which can earn content creators tens of thousands of dollars per brand deal, is underregulated and can even cause harm.
Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
DETROIT (AP) — A Tennessee company could be heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request to recall millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding that ARC Automotive of Knoxville recall 67 million inflators because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. The agency says at least two people have been killed in the U.S. and Canada, and six others have been hurt as a result of defective ARC inflators. The recall would cover about one-quarter of the vehicles now on U.S. roadways. In a letter posted late Friday, the agency told ARC that it has tentatively concluded a that the inflators have a safety defect. But ARC responded that no defect exists.
AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thanks to recent advances in artificial intelligence, tools that can create lifelike photos, video and audio are now cheap and readily available. AI experts and political scientists say these new programs will have significant implications for next year's U.S. elections, as campaigns will be able to create targeted emails, texts and videos quickly and effectively. But these tools could also be used to mislead voters, impersonate candidates and undermine trust in elections. When combined with the powerful algorithms of social media, political misinformation generated using AI has the potential to spread farther and faster than ever before.
Kerry challenges oil industry to prove its promised tech rescue for climate-wrecking emissions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oil and gas producers talk up technological breakthroughs they say will soon allow the world to drill and burn fossil fuels without worsening global warming. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry says the time is here for the industry to prove it can make the technology happen — at scale, affordably and quickly — to stave off climate disaster. He has “serious questions” whether it can. Kerry says the ideal solution is a fast global switch to renewable energy, but oil and gas states and companies have a right to give their claim of technological rescue a try. His comments came in an interview with The Associated Press.
Zelenskyy meets Pope Francis at Vatican and seeks backing for Ukraine's peace plan
ROME (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, saying later he sought the pontiff's support for Ukraine's peace plan. The pontiff has previously offered his efforts to try to end the war that Russia began with its invasion of Ukraine a year ago. Francis has previously said the Vatican has launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war. Earlier on Saturday, Zelenskyy received assurances from Italian leaders of continued military and financial support. Premier Giorgia Meloni, who staunchly supports military aid for Ukraine, said Italy would back the country “360 degrees for all the time necessary and beyond.”
Ambitious agenda for Biden on upcoming three-nation Indo-Pacific trip as debt default looms at home
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has an ambitious agenda when he sets off this week on an eight-day trip to the Indo-Pacific. He’s looking to tighten bonds with longtime allies, make history as the first sitting U.S. president to visit the tiny island state of Papua New Guinea and spotlight his administration’s commitment to the Pacific. The three-country journey also presents the 80-year-old Biden, who recently announced he’s running for reelection, with the opportunity to demonstrate that he still has what it takes to handle the grueling pace of the presidency. But as he heads west, Biden finds himself in a stalemate with Republican lawmakers over raising the debt limit that threatens to spark an economic downturn.
Twitter's new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties
Elon Musk has confirmed that the new CEO for Twitter, will be NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, an executive with deep ties to the advertising industry. Musk said that Yaccarino “will focus primarily on business operations” while he plans to center on product design and new technology at the company, which is now called X Corp. Despite the shift in leadership, experts note that Musk is unlikely to step back from making decisions about Twitter’s technology and policies. Still, some say Yaccarino could help restore advertisers’ faith in Twitter — as the platform's advertising business has taken a hit under Musk’s mercurial rule.
