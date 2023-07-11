Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules
A federal judge has handed Microsoft a major victory by declining to block its looming $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard. Regulators are seeking to ax the deal because they say it will hurt competition. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said in a ruling that the Federal Trade Commission “has not shown a likelihood it will prevail.” The case was an important test for the FTC’s heightened scrutiny of the technology industry under Chairperson Lina Khan, who was installed by President Joe Biden in 2021 because of her tough stance on what she sees as monopolistic behavior by tech giants such as Amazon, Google and Facebook parent Meta.
BofA hit with $250 million in fines, penalties, refunds for 'double-dipping' fees, fake accounts
Bank of America must reimburse customers more than $100 million and pay $150 million in fines for “double-dipping” on overdraft fees, withholding reward bonuses on credit cards and opening accounts without customer consent. It is one of the highest financial penalties in years against Bank of America, which has largely spent the last 15 years trying to clean up its reputation and market itself to the public as a bank focused on financial health and not on overdraft fee income.
Amazon pushes back against Europe's pioneering new digital rules
LONDON (AP) — Amazon is disputing its status as an online platform subject to stricter scrutiny under European Union digital rules taking effect next month. It's the first Silicon Valley tech giant to push back on the pioneering new standards by filing a legal challenge with a top European Union court. The online retailer argues it’s being treated unfairly by being designated a “very large online platform” under the 27-nation bloc’s Digital Services Act. The law imposes new obligations on the biggest tech companies to keep users safe from illegal content and dodgy products. The rules will help Europe maintain its place as standard setter in global efforts to rein in the power of social media companies and other digital platforms.
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher ahead of this week's inflation report
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher as Wall Street waits for updates later in the week on inflation and corporate profits. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% Tuesday and looks to be on track for another quiet day after a listless Monday. The Dow was up 141 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% higher. The week’s main event arrives Wednesday when the government offers the latest update on inflation in consumer prices. The hope on Wall Street is that a continued easing in inflation will convince the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates.
Threats of a strike heating up even before UAW begins negotiations with automakers
DETROIT (AP) — Whenever the United Auto Workers union begins negotiating a new contract with Detroit’s three automakers, threats of a strike are typically heard among union members. This year, the talk is a little louder. Besides the usual haggling over wages, pensions and health care, the union has set its sights on a more consequential goal: It's determined to secure a foothold in the plants that will manufacture electric vehicle batteries in the years ahead. As the industry undergoes a historic transition from internal combustion engines to EVs, the automakers will likely need many thousands of workers to staff electric-battery plants. The UAW sees this year’s contract as an opportunity to ensure representation in the industry’s jobs of the future.
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion will headline Global Citizen Festival
NEW YORK (AP) — Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion will headline this year’s Global Citizen Festival, as the anti-poverty nonprofit looks to focus attention on increasing inequality for girls and young women around the world. Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said the Sept. 23 event at New York’s Central Park will be the centerpiece of his group’s campaign to encourage supporters, especially those in Gen Z, to take action on gender inequality, climate change and other issues. Studies show that half of Gen Z “feel disillusioned and powerless to make a positive impact,” Evans told The Associated Press in an interview.
UK wages are rising at a record pace. That makes higher interest rates more likely
LONDON (AP) — Wages in the U.K. are rising at a record high rate amid stubbornly high inflation. That's bolstered expectations that interest rates will increase again — to the worry of many homeowners who are seeing their mortgage payments spike. The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday that wages, excluding bonuses, rose by 7.3% in the three months to May. That matches the highest rate since records began in 2001. For months, workers have been seeking pay that keeps pace with high inflation, which is running at 8.7% despite declines in energy prices and a series of interest rate increases from the Bank of England.
Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor's staff prodded colleges and libraries to buy her books
WASHINGTON (AP) — For colleges and libraries seeking a big name for a guest lecturer, few come bigger than Sonia Sotomayor, the Supreme Court justice who rose from poverty in the Bronx to the nation’s highest court. But emails show officials frequently found that an appearance by Sotomayor came with an additional benefit — namely the purchase of hundreds, sometimes thousands, of copies of her books. Sotomayor’s staff has repeatedly prodded public institutions to buy her memoir or children’s literature. Details about such events were obtained by The Associated Press through open records requests to public institutions. The documents handed over offer a rare look at the behavior of Sotomayor and fellow justices beyond their official duties.
White House lays out effort against animal sedative xylazine but doesn't call for new restrictions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are calling for more testing and research on xylazine, the powerful animal sedative that’s spreading through the nation’s illicit drug supply. But the officials stop short of recommending new restrictions on the veterinary drug. The White House's top drug control official on Tuesday said the Biden administration aims to scale up testing, treatments and efforts to intercept illegal shipments of xylazine. The administration declared xylazine-laced fentanyl an “emerging threat” in April. The drug has increasingly been detected among fatal overdoses. Drug czar Dr. Rahul Gupta says administration officials will “explore” making xylazine a scheduled drug but haven't recommended that step. Several states have already restricted the drug.
US is sanctioning the pro-Russian head of Serbian intelligence for alleged corruption
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has imposed sanctions on the pro-Russian head of Serbian intelligence. The Treasury Department says Aleksander Vulin is accused of involvement in illegal arms shipments, drug trafficking and misuse of public office. Vulin serves as spy chief for the Balkan state. He previously served as interior minister. In that role, he visited Moscow last August. It was a rare visit by a European state official that underscored Belgrade’s refusal to join Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.