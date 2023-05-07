Yellen: 'No good options' if Congress fails to act on debt
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says there are “no good options” for the United States to avoid an economic “calamity” if Congress fails to raise the nation’s $31 trillion-plus borrowing limit in the coming weeks. In a TV interview Sunday, she didn't rule out President Joe Biden acting on his own to try to avert a first-ever federal default. Her comments added even more urgency to a high-stakes meeting Tuesday between Biden and congressional leaders from both parties. An increase in the debt limit wouldn't authorize new federal spending. It would only allow borrowing to pay for what Congress has already approved. Without an increase, Yellen says the U.S. could default on its debt as early as June 1.
Ukraine farmers surrounded by risks, from mines to logistics
POTIOMKYNE, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's war has forced Ukraine's grain farmers into a vicious dilemma. Those in areas now free from Russian occupation wonder if they should risk their lives to strip land of explosives before the critical spring planting season. They have soaring production and transportation costs caused by Russia’s blockade of many Black Sea ports, and some neighboring European countries imposed import restrictions on Ukrainian grain to avoid gluts. The dual crisis is causing many farmers to cut back on sowing crops. Experts predict losses, a reduction in output and potentially thousands of bankruptcies. The head of the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization in Ukraine says a drastic cutback in grain crops potentially threatens global food security.
Engineers frustrated with rails even as others get sick time
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tens of thousands of engineers remain frustrated with the lack of paid sick time and the demands railroads like BNSF are making in negotiations despite the progress that has been made this year with sick time deals for most of the other rail unions. The lack of paid sick time and concerns about demanding schedules took center stage during last fall's contract talks. Several railroads have made deals this year to give some of their workers sick time. But the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen say the railroads are still asking for too much in return for giving sick time, and most railroads still want to penalize workers if they do take sick time.
Nuclear watchdog's worries grow over Ukraine plant safety
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog is expressing growing anxiety about the safety of a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant near the front lines of fighting in Ukraine. He cited a growing threat to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after a Moscow-installed regional official ordered the evacuation of a nearby city and 17 other communities. Ukraine has regularly fired at the Russian side of the lines, while Russia has repeatedly shelled Ukrainian-held communities across the Dnieper River. The fighting has intensified as Ukraine prepares to launch a long-promised counteroffensive. Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that a 72-year-old woman was killed when Russian forces fired more than 30 shells at a town opposite the plant.
Buffett shares good news on profits, AI thoughts at meeting
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company said its first-quarter profits soared along with the paper value of its investment portfolio. That gave some good news to thousands of shareholders filling an arena to listen to Buffett spend hours answering questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting. Berkshire said it earned $35.5 billion, or $24,377 per Class A share, during the quarter. This year’s first quarter was relatively quiet compared to a year ago when Buffett revealed a $51 billion spending spree at the start of 2022. He also says that while artificial intelligence may change the world, new technology won’t take away opportunities for investors.
Biden hopes strong job market means soft landing for economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — For President Joe Biden, the past few days have raised hopes that the U.S. economy can stick a soft landing—possibly avoiding a recession as the 2024 election nears. Most U.S. adults have downbeat feelings about Biden’s economic leadership, as high inflation has overshadowed a strong jobs market. It’s long been economic orthodoxy that efforts to beat back inflation by the Federal Reserve would result in unemployment rising and the country sinking into recession. But to the president and some economists, the April jobs report issued Friday challenged that theory with its 3.4% unemployment rate and 253,000 jobs gained.
April hiring gains reflect a still-resilient US job market
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a healthy 253,000 jobs in April, evidence of a labor market that still shows surprising resilience despite rising interest rates, chronically high inflation and a banking crisis that could weaken the economy. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, matching a 54-year low. The jobless rate fell in part, though, because 43,000 people left the labor force, the first drop since November, and were no longer counted as unemployed. While hiring was solid in April, it was much weaker in February and March than the government had previously estimated. Job gains for those months was downgraded by a combined 149,000.
Stock market today: Apple-juiced rally closes bruising week
NEW YORK (AP) — Apple was at the head of a widespread rally on Wall Street after the stock market’s most influential company reported a better profit than expected. Stocks of beaten-down banks also leapt Friday to recover a smidgen of their sharp losses from a brutal week. The S&P 500 rose 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 550 points and the Nasdaq composite tacked on 2.2%. Treasury yields jumped in the bond market after a report showed hiring accelerated across the economy by much more than expected last month. The government’s jobs report also showed workers won bigger pay raises than expected.
Yeezy shoes still stuck in limbo after Adidas split with Ye
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas still hasn't figured out what to do with $1.3 billion worth of high-end Yeezy sneakers after splitting with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The shoes have been sitting in warehouses for nearly seven months since the German sportswear company ended ties with Ye over his antisemitic and other offensive remarks. CEO Bjorn Gulden said Friday that Adidas is “getting closer and closer to making a decision." He's declined to say if destroying the shoes had been ruled out, but the company is “trying to avoid that.” Adidas reported that the breakup cost it $441 million in lost sales at the start of the year.
Botticelli's Venus is an 'influencer' and Italy is not happy
ROME (AP) — Sandro Botticelli's iconic goddess of love in his 15th-century masterpiece “Birth of Venus” has now become a “virtual influencer” in a new Italian tourism campaign. The campaign has sparked a widespread backlash — with critics arguing that the project plays into Italian stereotypes and disrespects the country’s cultural heritage. Some also point to the campaign's poor execution, including a promotional video that features a winery in Slovenia instead of Italy. Tourism officials have pushed back to defend the project, noting the significant attention it's received.
