The EPA's ambitious plan to cut auto emissions to slow climate change runs into skepticism
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s most ambitious plan ever to slash planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from passenger vehicles faces skepticism about how realistic it is and whether it goes far enough. The Environmental Protection Agency in April announced new strict emissions limits that it says are vital to slowing climate change. The EPA says the industry could meet the limits if 67% of new-vehicle sales are electric by 2032. The auto industry says that pace is unrealistic. Even if the industry boosts EV sales to EPA recommendations, any reduction in pollution could prove more modest than the agency expects. The Associated Press estimates that nearly 80% of vehicles being driven in the U.S. would still run on gasoline or diesel fuel.
Polish operator starts repairs on pipeline carrying oil from Russia to Europe after detecting a leak
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s oil pipeline operator says that it has temporarily shut down a pipeline carrying oil from Russia to Germany after discovering a leak. The operator, PERN said Sunday the pipeline is expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday. PERN said the leak was detected Saturday evening near Chodecz, central Poland, on one of the two lines of the western section of the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline. The company said it immediately halted pumping through the leaky pipe and that the second line was operating normally.
Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed live on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face-off in late June. Must wrote in a post Sunday that the “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X.” He added that “all proceeds will go to charity for veterans.” Zuckerberg is trained in mixed martial arts. Whether or not Musk and Zuckerberg actually make it to the ring in Las Vegas has yet to be seen, especially as Musk often tweets about action prematurely or without following through.
Stock market today: Asian benchmarks mostly slip after Wall Street's losing week
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are trading mostly lower after U.S. employment data had Wall Street close out a losing week. Investors are also closely watching earnings reports due later this week, including from Disney in the U.S., Alibaba Group in China and Sony and SoftBank in Japan. Benchmarks fell in morning trading in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Although a strong job market is generally a positive sign for the economy, if wage growth is particularly strong, the U.S. Federal Reserve could see it as putting upward pressure on inflation. Oil prices fell slightly.
Recalling a wild ride with a robotaxi named Peaches as regulators mull San Francisco expansion plan
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An Associated Press reporter recalls the first time he took a ride in a car without sitting in the driver’s seat. It happened one night last September when a Chevy Bolt named Peaches picked up the reporter outside a San Francisco bar. The half-hour ride was going fine until he neared his destination and the car started going in a different direction. He eventually made it out. The experience provided a snapshot of the often mysterious ways robotaxis have been malfunctioning in San Francisco, triggering a local backlash as state regulators prepare to vote on a proposed citywide expansion of the driverless vehicles this Thursday.
Apple's earnings top analysts' forecasts, but year-over-year sales drop for third straight quarter
Apple eked out slightly higher profit even though sales dipped during its latest quarter. The period included the iPhone maker becoming the first publicly held U.S. company to be valued at $3 trillion. Results released Thursday cover April through June and mark the third consecutive quarter that Apple has posted a year-over-year decline in revenue. That’s the company’s longest stretch of falling sales in nearly seven years. Apple indicated revenue is likely to fall again in the current July-to-September quarter, contributing to 2% decline the company's shares in extended trading. If the stock behaves similarly in Friday's regular trading session, Apple's market value will fall below $3 trillion.
Amazon reports better-than-expected revenue and profits for 2Q, sending its stock higher
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Thursday posted better-than-expected revenue and profits for the second quarter, sending its stock higher in after-hours trading. The e-commerce giant earned $6.7 billion, or 65 cents per share, for the three-month period ended June 30. Its revenue came out to $134.4 billion, up 11% from the same period last year. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement that it was a “strong quarter of progress” for the company. The Seattle-based company's profitable cloud unit AWS's growth continued to slow. Executives have blamed companies cutting back on costs for the slowdown.
Daimler Truck finance chief Jochen Goetz, credited with its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz maker, dies
Daimler Truck says its chief financial officer Jochen Goetz has died. He worked more than three decades at the Daimler Group, the German automotive giant known as the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars. Daimler Truck said he was “decisively responsible” for the spinoff in 2021 of Daimler’s truck division from the rest of the company that renamed itself Mercedes-Benz Group AG. The company’s statement said Goetz died in a “tragic incident” on Saturday but didn’t give details. He was 52. The Daimler Truck board chairman said Goetz's death was a tremendous loss for the company, personally and professionally.
Fewer Americans got jobs in July than expected. But a steady market suggests US may avoid recession
WASHINGTON (AP) — The job market has cooled over the summer. But it’s still strong enough to defy predictions that higher interest rates would tip the United States into recession. U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs last month, fewer than expected, as the higher interest rates continued to weigh on the economy. But the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in a sign that the job market remains resilient. Hiring was up from 185,000 in June, a figure that the Labor Department revised down from an originally reported 209,000. Economists had expected to see 200,000 new jobs in July.
Global food prices rise after Russia ends grain deal and India restricts rice exports
LONDON (AP) — Global prices for food commodities like rice and vegetable oil have risen for the first time in months after Russia ended a deal allowing Ukraine ship grain and India restricted some rice exports. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday that its index of food prices increased 1.3% in July over June. The increase was driven by higher costs for rice and vegetable oil. It was the first uptick since April when higher sugar prices bumped up the reading slightly for the first time in a year. Commodity prices have been falling but the trade restrictions and grain deal's demise threaten to increase food insecurity and the prices people pay to eat in developing nations.
