Biden declares 'America will not default,' says he's confident of budget deal with GOP lawmakers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he's confident the U.S. will avoid an unprecedented debt default, saying talks with congressional Republicans have been productive. Biden made his remarks as he left for a global summit in Japan. He'll return Sunday in hopes of approving a final deal. “I’m confident that we’ll get the agreement on the budget and America will not default,” Biden said at the White House. He said he and lawmakers will come together “because there’s no alternative.” Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed, though he was more combative, saying Biden had “finally backed off” and come to the negotiating table. Top negotiators continued talks late into the evening at the Capitol.
Who's who in the debt limit fight: Meet the four negotiators who could save the US from default
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are turning to a select group of negotiators to help broker a deal to increase the nation’s borrowing authority and avoid the economic carnage that would ensue if a deal is not reached soon. Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana will represent House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Those representing Biden are presidential counselor Steve Ricchetti, legislative director Louisa Terrell and Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget. The four have been tapped as the hopeful closers on a debt-limit deal.
Twitter is purging inactive accounts including people who have died, angering those still grieving
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk announced last week Twitter would be “purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years.” The move caused outrage among people fearing they could lose tweets from now-inactive accounts, including those belonging to users who have died. Some users reported seeing profiles of late loved ones disappear — or have an “account suspended” message listed on it. Musk said that impacted accounts would be archived, and that pointed to freeing up abandoned handles as a reason behind removing the accounts. But most details remain unknown. In 2019, Twitter tried to implement a similar policy and received the same backlash.
Oil project near Amazon River mouth blocked by Brazil's environment agency
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s environmental regulator has refused to grant a license for a controversial offshore oil drilling project near the mouth of the Amazon River, prompting celebration from environmentalists who had warned of its potential impact. The agency’s president highlighted environmental concerns in announcing Wednesday's decision to reject the state-run oil company Petrobras’ request to drill the FZA-M-59 block. The unique and biodiverse area is home to little-studied swaths of mangroves and a coral reef. Activists and experts had said that the project risked leaks that imperiled the sensitive environment.
Target wrestles with pullback in spending and theft that may cost retailer more than $1B this year
NEW YORK (AP) — Target has reported another quarterly profit decline and issued a cautious sales and profit outlook for the current period. The discounter is dealing with rising costs and consumers who are more cautious about their spending. Still, Target's fiscal first-quarter results Wednesday beat Wall Street expectations and the company reiterated its annual sales and profit forecasts. Target is among the first major U.S. retailers to report first-quarter earnings. Retail industry analysts will be looking to see how stubbornly high inflation and tightening credit are impacting shoppers.
G-7 Hiroshima summit: Who's attending, what will be discussed?
TOKYO (AP) — Leaders of seven of the world’s most powerful democracies will gather this weekend for the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, the location of the world’s first atomic attack at the end of World War II. The leaders are expected to strongly condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine while pledging their continuing support for Ukraine. They will also focus on Beijing’s escalating threats against Taiwan and ways to reduce economic and supply chain dependency on China. To address the rise of developing nations, including many former colonies of Western powers, they will offer more support in health, food security and infrastructure to develop closer ties.
Biden administration invests in carbon capture, upping pressure on industry to show results
The Biden administration is announcing an investment of $251 million in carbon capture and storage projects in seven states. The aim is to reduce pollution that drives climate change. The announcement comes a week after the Environmental Protection Agency released new limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that could force them to deploy carbon capture and storage to decrease emissions. Though the EPA has said carbon capture has been “adequately demonstrated” to control pollution, some still question whether the technology can work at scale, including U.S. climate envoy John Kerry.
Americans urged to cancel surgeries in Mexico border city after meningitis cases, 1 death
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — State and federal health officials are warning U.S. residents to cancel planned surgeries in a Mexico border city after five people from Texas developed suspected cases of fungal meningitis. One of those people died. The Texas Department of State Health Services said Tuesday that the five people who became ill traveled to Matamoros for surgical procedures that included the use of an anesthetic injected near the spinal column. Matamoros is across the border from Brownsville, Texas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory Tuesday for U.S. residents seeking medical care in Matamoros. Meningitis is the swelling of the protective covering of the brain and spinal cord.
Japan's leader welcomes investment, exchanges to strengthen computer chip supply chain
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a meeting with computer chip makers has stressed that investment and international exchanges to strengthen the supply chain were welcome. A recent shortage of chips was a sore point for Japan’s manufacturers when the pandemic became a wake-up call that solid access to production must be ensured. Computer chips are used in an array of products, and next-generation chips are going to be crucial for artificial intelligence and other advanced technology. Japan is eager to strengthen its domestic chip production. Analysts say the uncertain future of U.S.-China relations also could put supplies from China at risk. Japan's trade minister said executives at the meeting Thursday responded positively.
Stock market today: Wall Street rises with hopes US may avoid default
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rallied on hopes the U.S. government can avoid a potentially disastrous default on its debt. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% Wednesday, and the Dow added 408 points. Much of the gain came after President Joe Biden said he’s confident of reaching a deal with Republicans. Washington faces a June 1 deadline when the U.S. government could run out of cash. Also boosting confidence was Target, which reported stronger profit than expected. That eased worries about the financial strength of U.S. households. Several beaten-down banks also climbed to recover some of their big losses from earlier in the year.
