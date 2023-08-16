Federal Reserve minutes: Too-high inflation, still a threat, could require more rate hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Federal Reserve officials last month still regarded high inflation as an ongoing threat that could require further interest rate increases, according to the minutes of their July 25-26 meeting. At the same time, the officials saw “a number of tentative signs that inflation pressures could be abating.” It was a mixed view that echoed Chair Jerome Powell’s noncommittal stance about future rate hikes at a news conference after the meeting. According to the minutes, the Fed’s policymakers also said that despite signs of progress on inflation, it remained well above their 2% target. They “would need to see more data ... to be confident that inflation pressures were abating” and on track to return to their target.
Biden marks 1-year anniversary of climate, health law, says 'we're investing in all of America'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden proclaims that his administration is “turning things around” for Americans when it comes to the economy. He says his signature climate, health care and tax package is giving people “more breathing room” on prices and investing anew in clean energy jobs. The White House is ramping up efforts to illustrate the real-world impact of Biden’s economic agenda. But polls show a majority of voters consistently disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy.
Stock market today: Asia follows Wall Street lower after Fed's notes dent hopes of rate hikes ending
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks have followed Wall Street lower after notes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting dented hopes interest rate hikes are finished. Hong Kong and Tokyo lost more than 1%. Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney also retreated. Oil prices declined. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.8% after minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting suggested board members are unsure what to do after raising their key lending rate to a two-decade high. Traders had hoped they would decide inflation was under control and last month’s rate hike was the last. Bond yields widened after the Fed notes increased expectations of another possible rate hike.
Teamsters add their heft to dozens of Amazon delivery drivers picketing around the country
NEW YORK (AP) — The Teamsters flexed their muscles during contract negotiations with UPS last month, securing pay hikes for drivers and scoring other wins. But at Amazon, the picture looks much different. Since late June, dozens of Amazon drivers and dispatchers who work for a California-based delivery firm organized by the Teamsters have been picketing company warehouses as far out as Michigan and Massachusetts. They've been calling on the e-commerce behemoth to come to the table and bargain over pay and working conditions. Amazon has essentially said no. The dispute signals the next battlefront in Amazon’s efforts to fend off organized labor and the Teamsters’ years-long aim to take on one of their most formidable opponents.
Judge declines to approve Hyundai/Kia class action settlement, noting weak proposed remedies
A federal judge on Wednesday declined to approve a proposed settlement in a class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts, saying it fails to provide “fair and adequate” relief to vehicle owners. The settlement, announced in May, could be valued at $200 million and covers about 9 million 2011-2022 model year Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S., the companies said at the time. But federal district Judge James Selna noted concerns raised by state attorneys general about the adequacy of a software update the automakers want to provide for the cars in question.
Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots again as a foreign ship tries out Kyiv's new Black Sea corridor
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Russia has resumed its targeting of grain infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, using drones in overnight strikes on storage facilities and ports along the Danube River. Kyiv has increasingly used those terminals for grain transport to Europe after Moscow broke off a key wartime export deal through the Black Sea. Also on Wednesday, a loaded container ship stuck at the port of Odesa since Russia’s full-scale invasion more than 17 months ago set sail and is heading through the Black Sea. It is using a temporary corridor established by Ukraine for merchant shipping. Ukraine’s economy is heavily dependent on farming. Its agricultural exports, like those of Russia, are also crucial for world food supplies.
Who wants to fly over Taliban-held Afghanistan? New FAA rules allow it, but planes largely avoid it
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two years after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the United States has begun easing rules that could allow commercial airlines to fly over the country in routes that cuts time and fuel consumption for East-West travel. But those flights shortening routes for India and Southeast Asia raise questions never answered during the Taliban’s previous rule from the 1990s to the months after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Of particular concern internationally is the Taliban's treatment of women. Before the takeover, each flight paid $700 to overfly the country. The Taliban insist they still get money for overflights, though an international trade association handling the payments say it hasn't transacted them since the 2021 takeover.
Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88
Music industry giant Jerry Moss has died at age 88. Moss teamed with Herb Alpert to co-found A&M Records and rise from a Los Angeles garage to wealth and fame with hits by Alpert, the Police, the Carpenters and hundreds of other performers, He and Alpert were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. A&M Records released such blockbuster albums as Alpert’s “Whipped Cream & Other Delights,” Carole King’s “Tapestry” and Peter Frampton’s “Frampton Comes Alive!” His music connections also led to a lucrative horse racing business that he owned with his first wife, Ann. A statement from his family said he died Wednesday at his home in Bel Air, California.
UK inflation falls to 17-month low of 6.8% but unlikely to derail another interest rate rise
LONDON (AP) — The rate of inflation in the U.K. fell sharply in July to a 17-month low largely on the back of lower energy prices. It's a welcome development for hard-pressed households struggling during the cost of living crisis. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the annual rate of inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, was 6.8% in July, its lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and sent energy prices surging. The decline from June’s 7.9% rate was in line with economists’ expectations. It’s unlikely to derail market expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates again next month, especially as wages are rising at a record high.
Aldi to buy 400 Winn-Dixie, Harveys groceries in Southern US
Discount grocer Aldi says it's acquiring 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets in the Southern U.S. Under a proposed merger agreement, Aldi will acquire all outstanding shares of Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Harveys. If the deal is approved by regulators, it's expected to close in the first half of 2024. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Both Southeastern Grocers and Aldi are private companies. Aldi is based in Germany with its U.S. headquarters in Batavia, Illinois. Aldi said it will convert some locations to its own brand and format but will operate some stores under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys brands.
