Microsoft agrees to keep Call of Duty on Sony Playstation after it buys Activision Blizzard
NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft has signed an agreement with Sony to keep the Call of Duty video game series on PlayStation after the tech giant buys video game maker Activision Blizzard. The announcement was made Sunday in a Twitter post by Phil Spencer, who heads Microsoft’s Xbox division. Activision Blizzard makes the best-selling Call of Duty lineup. Microsoft is buying the company to expand its video game imprint beyond Xbox. The deal has been loudly criticized Sony, which is afraid of losing access to what it describes as a “must-have” game title. Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.
Diversify or die: San Francisco’s downtown is a wake-up call for other cities
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After a three-year exile driven by the pandemic, San Francisco’s downtown has waited for the crowds, the commuters and electric ambience to return. Instead, it has become a prime example of what downtowns shouldn’t look like: vacant, crime-ridden and in decay. Retailers are exiting en masse, office workers and tourists are staying away and hotels are shuttering. It’s one of many cities in the U.S. whose downtowns are reckoning with a wake-up call: diversify or die. So what’s a city to do? Like other metropolises, San Francisco is turning its attention to housing and commercial development and reimagining how downtown can be a center of innovation, entertainment and recreation.
European Union and Tunisia announce progress in building economic and trade ties, and on migration
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — European leaders and Tunisia’s president have announced progress in the building of hoped-for closer economic and trade relations and on measures to combat the often lethal smuggling of migrants across the Mediterranean Sea. The leaders of Italy, the Netherlands and the European Commission on Sunday made their second visit to Tunis in just over a month. They expressed hope that a memorandum newly signed with Tunisia during the trip would pave the way for a comprehensive partnership. The leaders also visited in June. They held out the promise at the time of more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in financial aid to rescue Tunisia’s teetering economy and better police its borders.
China's economy grew a lower than expected 6.3% in the second quarter, as post-COVID recovery slowed
HONG KONG (AP) — China has reported its economy grew at a 6.3% annual pace in the second quarter, much lower than analysts had forecast. The pace of growth in April-June was still robust, and the fastest in the past year, due to weak economic activity last year during major outbreaks of COVID-19. Analysts had expected the economy to expand at an annual pace of more than 7%. Growth in the last quarter was faster than the 4.5% annual expansion seen in January-March. The world’s second-largest economy is expected to grow at a still slower pace in coming months given slack consumer demand in China and weaker demand for Chinese exports in other economies as their post-pandemic recoveries lose momentum.
Teamsters president says he's asked the White House not to intervene if UPS workers go on strike
NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the Teamsters said Sunday that he has asked the White House not to intervene if unionized UPS workers end up going on strike. Negotiations between the delivery company and the union representing 340,000 of its workers have been at a standstill for more than a week. And the union has vowed it would strike if an agreement is not reached by the July 31 deadline. Asked during a webcast with union members Sunday on whether the White House could force a contract on the union, Teamsters President Sean O’Brien said he has asked the White House on numerous occasions to stay away.
Editorial cartoonists' firings point to steady decline of opinion pages in newspapers
NEW YORK (AP) — Even in a year when media layoffs seem a daily part of the news, the firing of three Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonists in a single day was a gut punch. The McClatchy chain of 30 newspapers said it would no longer run editorial cartoons. Experts say that while economics are partly to blame, timidity also plays a role. Many managers don't want to offend readers, and a biting satirical cartoon is bound to set off sparks. It comes in an environment when many news outlets are cutting back on opinion in general.
Hong Kong's seafood businesses brace for a sales slump as Japan plans to discharge radioactive water
HONG KONG (AP) — As Tokyo plans to discharge treated radioactive wastewater into the sea, Hong Kong’s Japanese restaurants and seafood suppliers are bracing for a slump in business under a potential ban by Hong Kong on aquatic products from 10 Japanese regions. Business owners fear the release of wastewater — and the subsequent ban — will dampen consumers’ confidence in the safety of seafood, and they're scrambling to come up with contingency plans. A catering industry leader estimated the 10 affected prefectures provided about 15% of imported aquatic products to Hong Kong from Japan.
Washington legal pot farms get back to work after pesticide concerns halted operations
SEATTLE (AP) — Some legal cannabis growers in Washington state who were ordered to halt operations in April over concerns about pesticide contamination are getting back to business. State regulators recently lifted the restrictions against five licensees whose products were determined to have unapproved levels of a chemical related to DDT, a pesticide banned in the U.S. in 1972. The growers didn't use DDT themselves, but their crops sit on old fruit orchards where it was used decades ago. Pesticides in cannabis are a concern in legal pot states nationwide, especially because the plant is typically smoked or concentrated, a process that can intensify contamination in the final product.
Musk says Twitter is losing cash because advertising is down and the company is carrying heavy debt
Elon Musk says Twitter is losing cash because advertising is still down sharply and the social media company is carrying heavy debt. Musk tweeted about the company's condition on Saturday. He says Twitter has to generate positive cash flow before it can do anything else. Twitter has struggled to hang on to advertisers since Musk bought the company for $44 billion last fall. Advertisers have been concerned about widespread layoffs and changes in the site's content moderation. Twitter has a new competitor after Facebook owner Meta launched a text-focused app called Threads.
Britain officially joins an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Britain has officially joined an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations during a meeting in New Zealand. The trade bloc covers more than 500 million people and 15% of the world’s economy. For Britain, it represents the largest trade deal it has struck since leaving the European Union more than three years ago. Britain is the first new member to join the bloc, which was created in 2018. Called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, it also includes New Zealand, Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.
