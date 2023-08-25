Powell at Jackson Hole: Economy's solid growth could require additional Fed hikes to fight inflation
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — The continued strength of the U.S. economy could require further interest rate increases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a closely watched speech that also highlighted the uncertain nature of the economic outlook. Powell noted that the economy has been growing faster than expected and that consumers have kept spending briskly — trends that could keep inflation pressures high. Speaking at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell reiterated the Fed’s determination to keep its benchmark rate elevated until inflation is reduced to its 2% target. “Although inflation has moved down from its peak — a welcome development — it remains too high,” he said.
Stock market today: Wall Street wobbles as the Fed is still uncertain about more hikes to rates
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is wobbling after the head of the Federal Reserve said it’s still uncertain where interest rates are heading. The S&P 500 was 0.4% higher Friday after flipping between small gains and losses a few times. The Dow was up 205 points, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% higher. In a highly anticipated speech, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said again that it will make upcoming decisions on interest rates based on what incoming data reports say about inflation and the economy, and he made no promises about what’s coming next. Treasury yields rose, with the 10-year yield pushing to 4.27%.
Europe is cracking down on Big Tech. This is what will change when you sign on
LONDON (AP) — Starting Friday, Europeans will see their online life change. People in the 27-nation European Union can alter some of what shows up when they search, scroll and share on the biggest social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook and other tech giants like Google and Amazon. That’s because Big Tech companies are now subject to a pioneering new set of EU digital regulations. The Digital Services Act aims to protect European users when it comes to privacy, transparency and removal of harmful or illegal content. They can now turn off AI-recommended videos, know why a post was taken down and report fake products. It's also easier to flag harmful content, and kids won't be targeted by digital ads.
Fire breaks out at Louisiana refinery; no injuries reported
GARYVILLE, La. (AP) — Residents within two miles of a south Louisiana refinery were ordered to evacuate Friday after a fire broke out that sent huge plumes of black smoke into the sky. No injuries were reported. St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard ordered the mandatory evacuation of those living near the Marathon Petroleum facility in Garyville as a precaution. She says the company assures them that the fire is contained to the facility. According to the company, a storage tank at the facility released naphtha — a partially refined product used as feed stock to make gasoline — and a fire ignited shortly before 7 a.m. A company spokesman told reporters they're doing everything possible to extinguish the blaze but could not say when that might occur.
Auto workers vote overwhelmingly to let union leaders to call strikes against Detroit companies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Auto workers have voted overwhelmingly to give union leaders the authority to call strikes against Detroit car companies if a contract agreement isn’t reached. The United Auto Workers union said Friday that results are still being tallied, but so far 97% have voted in favor of authorizing one or more strikes against Stellantis, General Motors and Ford. Such votes are almost always approved by large margins. Contracts between the union representing about 146,000 workers at Stellantis, General Motors and Ford expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14.
George Soros' Open Society Foundations intend to cut programs in Europe, worrying grantees
Open Society Foundations plan to significantly curtail their work in Europe and lay off much of their staff there. That's according to an internal email and several current employees, who say the decision is painful and perplexing. The planned European cuts would represent a historic break with the roots of billionaire philanthropist George Soros’ support for civil society starting in his native Hungary. Soros' son, Alex, took over as head of the foundations board of directors in December. The board then announced a shift to a new operating model in June. An OSF spokesperson said the “recalibration of our work in the European Union” is part of larger organizational changes.
Dutch brewer Heineken sells its Russian operations for 1 euro, taking a 300-million-euro hit
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch brewer Heineken says it has completed its withdrawal from Russia, 18 months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The company announced Friday the sale of its business in Russia for just 1 euro. Heineken says it will incur a total loss of 300 million euros ($325 million) for the sale to Russian manufacturing giant the Arnest Group. Heineken had faced criticism for the slow pace of its exit in the wake of the outbreak of war, but insisted it was seeking to look after its local employees in Russia.
Democrats accuse tax prep firms of undermining new IRS effort on electronic free file tax returns
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are accusing big tax preparation firms including Intuit and H&R Block of undermining the federal government’s upcoming electronic free file tax return system. Letters obtained by The Associated Press show the lawmakers accuse the tax prep companies of lobbying against the new program, hiring former government workers to sway public interest against free file for all, and deliberately sabotaging a government program that offered free tax prep services. The Democratic lawmakers on Thursday demanded lobbying, hiring and revenue data to determine what’s going on. The tax prep companies say taxpayers already have the ability to file taxes free of charge and an IRS system is redundant.
Trump returns to site formerly known as Twitter, posts his mug shot shortly after Georgia surrender
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has returned to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. He fired off his first message in more than two and a half years, just hours after he surrendered at an Atlanta jail on charges he conspired to overturn his election loss. He posted a photo of his mug shot and the words “Election interference. Never surrender!” along with a link to his website, which directs to a fundraising page. It was Trump’s first post since Jan. 8, 2021, when Twitter suspended his account after the storming of the Capitol. His account was reinstated last November shortly after Elon Musk took over the company.
Europe's sweeping rules for tech giants have kicked in. Here's how they work
LONDON (AP) — Google, Facebook, TikTok and other Big Tech companies operating in Europe must comply with one of the most far-reaching efforts to clean up what people see online. The European Union’s groundbreaking new digital rules took effect Friday for the biggest platforms. The Digital Services Act is part of a suite of tech-focused regulations crafted by the 27-nation bloc. The law is designed to keep users safe online and stop the spread of harmful content that’s either illegal or violates a platform’s terms of service. Some online platforms already have made changes, and they could have worldwide effects.
