Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads
LONDON (AP) — Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter, marking a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. It's billed as a “text-based conversation app” that's linked to Instagram. The listing teases a Twitter-like microblogging experience. Instagram users will be able to keep their user names and follow the same accounts on the new app. Threads could be the latest headache for Musk, who has faced backlash over new daily limits on the number of tweets that users can read.
Stock market today: Asia sinks after survey shows China activity weakening
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are lower after a survey showed Chinese industrial activity weakening. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated Wednesday. Oil prices were mixed. U.S. markets were closed Tuesday for a holiday. A survey of service industry activity by a leading Chinese business magazine, Caixin, weakened sharply in June. Growth in factory activity also slowed. Caixin’s purchasing managers’ index for services fell to 53.9 from May’s 57.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing. It was the weakest reading since China’s economy rebounded after anti-virus controls on business and travel were lifted in December. China is the biggest trading partner for all of its Asian neighbors.
Retailers, beware: Resumption of student loan payments could lead some buyers to pull back
WASHINGTON (AP) — The reprieve is over. Just as the American economy is struggling with high inflation and interest rates, the coming resumption of student loan payments poses yet another potential challenge. The restart of those payments will force many people to start paying hundreds of dollars in loans each month — money they had been spending elsewhere for the past three years. Their pullback in spending on goods and services won’t likely make a serious dent in the $26 trillion U.S. economy, the world’s largest. Any pain instead will likely be concentrated in a few industries, notably e-commerce companies, bars and restaurants and some major retailers.
Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie due to an illustration showing China's territorial claim
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — State media have reported that Vietnam has banned distribution of the popular "Barbie" movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. The newspaper Vietnam Express reported that posters advertising the movie, which was supposed to open in Vietnamese theaters on July 21, were removed from websites of Vietnamese movie distributors after Monday's decision. It cited Vi Kien Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department, as saying the National Film Evaluation Council made the decision. It said a map in the film shows China's “nine-dash line,” which extends Beijing's territorial claims far into waters that fall within areas claimed by Vietnam and other countries.
China restricts exports of high-tech metals in a slap at Washington ahead of Yellen's visit
BEIJING (AP) — China has imposed export curbs on two metals used in computer chips and solar cells, expanding a squabble with Washington over high-tech trade ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing this week. The Commerce Ministry said the restrictions on gallium and germanium are intended to “safeguard national security." It said exports will require official permission once the rules take effect Aug. 1 but did not say what restrictions might be applied. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government is frustrated by U.S. restrictions on access to advanced processor chips and other technology on security grounds but has been slow to retaliate, possibly to avoid disrupting China’s fledgling tech industries.
Facebook faces legal setback in EU court decision on data privacy and ads
LONDON (AP) — Facebook has lost a legal challenge at the European Union’s top court over a groundbreaking German antitrust decision that limited the way the company uses data for advertising. The European Court of Justice said Tuesday that competition watchdogs can consider whether companies like Facebook comply with the continent’s strict privacy rules, which are normally enforced by national data privacy regulators. The court ruled that antitrust authorities can take into account any violations of data privacy rules as they investigate whether tech giants are abusing their dominance in the market by boxing out competitors. Facebook parent Meta says it's evaluating the decision.
UK mortgage rates spike to highest level since Truss tax plan spooked markets
LONDON (AP) — Homeowners and renters in the U.K. are facing further grim news as mortgage rates hit levels not seen since unfunded tax cuts announced by the government last fall spooked investors. Financial information company Moneyfacts says the average rate for a five-year fixed rate mortgage in the U.K. hit 6.01% on Tuesday from 5.97% the previous day. It comes after the Bank of England has raised interest rates to a 15-year high to battle high inflation. The worry is that mortgage rates could keep rising in the coming months because the bank is expected to keep hiking rates.
UAE announces plans to invest $54B in energy and triple renewable sources
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates plans to triple its supply of renewable energy and invest up to $54 billion over the next seven years to meet its growing energy demands. The plans also include investments in low-emission hydrogen fuel and developing infrastructure for electric vehicles. The UAE’s vice president announced the plans on Monday following a Cabinet meeting. The major oil-producing nation has pledged to be carbon-neutral by 2050, without fully explaining how, and is hosting the COP28 climate summit later this year.
French court upholds freezing of assets of Lebanon's embattled central bank chief
BEIRUT (AP) — A French court has upheld the freezing of assets of Lebanon’s embattled central bank governor rejecting his appeal to have them released. An official close to the investigation made the announcement Tuesday. Riad Salameh has repeatedly denied charges of corruption. He had requested that his assets be unfrozen. France, Germany and Luxembourg in March 2022 froze more than $130 million in assets linked to the investigation. Salameh was once hailed as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability. He since has been heavily blamed for Lebanon’s financial meltdown. Many say he precipitated the nearly four-year economic crisis which has plunged three-quarters of Lebanon’s population of 6 million into poverty.
First Brexit, now Orxit? Politicians on Scotland's Orkney Islands vote to explore more autonomy
LONDON (AP) — Officials on the Orkney Islands have voted to explore ways of seeking more autonomy or even independence from neglectful U.K. governments. Orkney Islands Council voted to study “alternative models of governance” for the archipelago which has a population of 22,000. The proposal from council leader James Stockan grabbed international headlines with its mention of potentially restoring Orkney’s “Nordic connections." Orkney was under Norwegian and Danish control for centuries until 1472 when the islands were taken by the Scottish crown as part of a royal wedding dowry. Stockan said Tuesday that his proposal “is not about us joining Norway” but about countering “discrimination" from governments in Edinburgh and London.
