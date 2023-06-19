Amazon, Marriott and other companies vow to hire thousands of refugees in Europe
Multinational companies including Amazon, Marriott, Hilton are pledging to hire more than 13,000 Ukrainian women and other refugees in Europe over the next three years. Just ahead of World Refugee Day on Tuesday, more than 40 corporations said Monday that they will hire, connect to work or train a total 250,000 refugees, with 13,680 of them getting jobs directly in those companies. The U.N. says 110 million people have been displaced worldwide, with estimated 12 million from Ukraine in the largest movement of refugees in Europe since World War II. The hiring push in Europe has been organized by the Tent Partnership for Refugees, a nonprofit founded by the CEO of Chobani.
Verdict in Oregon wildfires case highlights risks utilities face amid climate change
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury verdict that found power company PacifiCorp liable for devastating wildfires in Oregon in 2020 is highlighting the legal and financial risks utilities face if they fail to take proper precautions for climate change. Utilities say they're taking steps to update, replace and even bury thousands of miles of powerlines. Experts say utilities should've started that work long ago. Power companies are now on the back foot. Wildfires have grown more destructive. And lawsuits over electrical equipment malfunctions have ballooned. Analysts say power customers are the ones who will end up footing the bill.
Cruising to Nome: The first U.S. deep water port for the Arctic to host cruise ships, military
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Climate change is opening up the Arctic, and a $600 million-plus expansion will make Nome on Alaska's western coast the nation’s first deep-water Arctic port. The expansion is expected to be operational by the end of the decade,. The port will accommodate not just larger cruise ships of up to 4,000 passengers, but cargo ships to deliver additional goods for the 60 Alaska Native villages in the region, and military vessels to counter the presence of Russian and Chinese ships in the Arctic. While Nome may be the first deep-water draft for the Arctic, Nome's mayor says it likely won't be the last because of global warming.
Government shutdown warnings rise as Republicans seek deeper cuts in budget battle
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s bid to appease hard-liners in his caucus and get the House moving again has some Democratic worried about the road ahead when it comes time to passing legislation to keep the government running. Republicans left Washington in early June unable to approve a routine procedural measure. This past week, GOP leadership teed up a gun-related vote and a vote to censure one of former President Donald Trump’s most high-profile critics. Those votes helped get the House moving again. But the most far-reaching move was the announcement the GOP would pursue appropriations bills that contain less spending than top-line numbers agreed to in a deal with the White House to avoid a debt default.
Consumption soft even amid deep discounts during major China shopping festival, analysts say
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese consumers have been snapping up billions worth of items in China’s first major online shopping festival after emerging from the pandemic as merchants slash prices, but analysts say that consumer confidence still remains weak as China re-emerges from the pandemic. Chinese merchants offered customers steep discounts during the 618 shopping festival in the hopes of shoring up sales amid a weaker-than-expected recovery in consumption. Analysts say consumer confidence remains soft as consumers are more price-conscious amid economic uncertainty. However, unexpected winners of the shopping festival are luxury brands, some of whom are selling online for the first time and offering discounts to boost sales after the sector contracted in China for the first time last year.
Stalled contract jeopardizes relations between new Disney governing body and firefighters
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took over Walt Disney World’s governing district earlier this year, its firefighters were among the few employees who publicly welcomed them with open arms. But that warm relationship is in jeopardy as a new administrator has reopened negotiations on an updated contract promising pay raises and manpower increases for the more than 200 unionized firefighters and other first responders. The contract isn’t on the agenda for an upcoming board meeting of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and was absent from the previous meeting in May.
Stock market today: Asia follows Wall St lower as US, Chinese foreign ministers meet
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street lower after the top U.S. and Chinese diplomats agreed to cooperate during a meeting held at a low point in relations. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Sydney gained. Oil prices fell by almost $1. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4% after the Federal Reserve warned it might raise interest rates two more times this year if needed to cool inflation. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang indicated willingness to cooperate on major issues but gave no sign of progress on disputes over Taiwan, human rights, technology and security.
Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in some cities as rents rise
ATLANTA (AP) — Eviction filings are far above pre-pandemic levels in many cities across the country as pandemic relief disappears and inflation causes rents to spike. According to the latest data from the Eviction Lab, filings in some cities are running as much as 50% above levels seen prior to the pandemic. Those numbers are especially stark, given that many tenants experienced a reprieve during the pandemic when eviction moratoriums were in place and billions of dollars in federal rental assistance was plentiful. Most of the moratoriums are now gone and many of the larger cities have exhausted their rental assistance.
Wages are finally rising in Japan, as inflation eats away at consumer gains
TOKYO (AP) — Wages are rising in Japan more than they have in decades, at least for some workers. But so are prices, leaving many people feeling they must scrimp more than ever. A government survey found real wages taking into account the impact of higher prices fell 3% from the a year ago in April, marking the 13th straight month of declines. All major companies have raised wages this year, with large labor union members landing a 4% hike, the highest in 30 years. Some got even bigger boosts to their pay. But a quarter of small and medium-size businesses — who employ more than two-thirds of all workers —gave scant or no pay raises at all.
Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks
BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft says the early June disruptions to its Microsoft’s flagship office suite — including the Outlook email apps — were denial-of-service attacks by a shadowy new hacktivist group. In a blog post published Friday evening after The Associated Press sought clarification on the sporadic but serious outages, Microsoft confirmed that that they were DDoS attacks by a group calling itself Anonymous Sudan, which some security researchers believe is Russia-affiliated. The software giant offered few details on the attack. It did not comment on how many customers were affected.
