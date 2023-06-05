Apple unveils sleek 'Vision Pro' goggles. Will it be what VR has been looking for?
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple has unveiled a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter’s ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public’s imagination. After years of speculation, Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday hailed the arrival of the sleek goggles — dubbed "Vision Pro” — at the the company’s annual developers conference held on a park-like campus in Cupertino, California, that Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs helped design. A price for the headset wasn't immediately revealed, but it's expected to cost in the $3,000 range.
Pride becomes a minefield for big companies, but many continue their support
Dozens of big companies from Delta and Coca-Cola to Walmart are sponsoring LGBTQ+ Pride events and displaying racks of Pride-themed merchandise. But this year, the rainbow has lost some shine. Longtime Pride sponsors like Bud Light and Target have come under attack by conservatives for their LGBTQ-friendly marketing. Calls to boycott Kohl’s, Lego and Southwest Airlines for their LGBTQ-friendly marketing have also popped up in recent days. Nonetheless, many big companies are still backing Pride celebrations. Some say they want to support their LGBTQ+ employees. They also don't want to turn their back on a population with significant spending power.
Hundreds of journalists strike to demand leadership change at biggest US newspaper chain
NEW YORK (AP) — Journalists at two dozen local newspapers across the U.S. walked off the job Monday to demand an end to painful cost-cutting measures and a change of leadership at Gannett, the country’s biggest newspaper chain. The mostly one-day strike coincided with Gannett’s annual shareholder meeting, during which the company’s board was duly elected despite the NewsGuild-CWA union urging shareholders to withhold their votes from CEO and board chairman Mike Reed as an expression of no confidence in his leadership. The strike includes journalists from Arizona Republic, the Austin American-Statesman, the Bergen Record, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, and the Palm Beach Post. Gannett has said there would be no disruption to its news coverage during the strike.
Is it real or made by AI? Europe wants a label for that as it fights disinformation
LONDON (AP) — The European Union is pushing online platforms like Google and Meta to step up efforts to fight false information by adding labels to text, photos and other content generated by artificial intelligence. A top EU Commission official said Monday that the ability of a new generation of AI chatbots to create complex content and visuals in seconds raises “fresh challenges for the fight against disinformation.” The 27-nation bloc has asked Google, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok and other tech companies that have signed up to the voluntary EU agreement on combating disinformation to work to tackle the AI problem. The official says companies should roll out technology to recognize AI-generated content and “clearly label this to users."
Binance mishandled funds and violated securities laws, according to SEC lawsuit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao are accused of misusing investor funds, operating as an unregistered exchange and violating a slew of U.S. securities laws in a lawsuit filed by the SEC. Filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit on Monday lists thirteen charges against the firm — including commingling and divert customer assets to an entity Zhao owned called Sigma Chain. Binance is a Cayman Islands limited liability company founded by Zhao.
European Central Bank chief signals more rate hikes ahead with inflation still 'strong'
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde says inflation pressures are “strong." She made clear Monday that the central bank will keep raising interest rates to bring down inflation to its goal of 2%. That means there is a ways to go after inflation clocked in at 6.1% in May. Falling energy prices helped, but Lagarde has warned that is only part of the story but “there is no clear evidence that underlying inflation has peaked.” She stressed the burden that inflation puts on ordinary people, particularly those who are low income. Analysts expect the ECB to raise rates again at its meeting June 15.
Wild blueberry production takes a dip in the face of drought
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The nation’s production of wild blueberries slipped a bit last year as some growers contended with drought. Wild blueberries are smaller than their cultivated cousins and are widely used in frozen and processed products such as smoothie mixes. Maine is the only state in the U.S. where the blueberries are harvested commercially. Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture says the 2022 harvest of the blueberries fell a little more than 25% to 77.5 million pounds. That was still a relatively strong year, and the third-most since 2017.
Dozens of dangerous rail crossings will be eliminated with $570 million in grants
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Biden administration is handing out more than $570 million in grants to help eliminate railroad crossings in 32 states just as the industry is increasingly relying on longer and longer trains to cut costs. The grants announced Monday will help eliminate more than three dozen crossings that delay traffic and sometimes keep first responders from where help is desperately needed. There have been examples of ambulance delay resulting in a death and homes burning down while firefighters wait at a blocked crossing. In addition, roughly 2,000 collisions are reported at railroad crossings every year. Nearly 250 deaths were recorded last year in those car-train crashes.
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts after tepid report on economy
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting to begin what could be a quiet stretch following several weeks of gains. The S&P 500 was mostly unchanged in afternoon trading Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 117 points, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%. Treasury yields fell after a report said U.S. services industries grew by less than economists expected last month. It's the latest mixed report on the U.S. economy. The S&P 500 is close to ending the day 20% above where it was in mid-October. If it does, that would mark the end of its bear market.
Ukraine trying to end battlefield stalemate; Russia says it repelled some attacks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are making a major effort to punch through Russian defensive lines in southeast Ukraine for a second day. Kyiv authorities say their forces are increasing offensive operations and making gains but suggest some of the Russian announcements were misinformation as speculation grows about a widely anticipated counteroffensive after more than 15 months of war. A Russia-backed official says fighting resumed on the border of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk provinces after Russian defenses beat back a Ukrainian advance Sunday. Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had pushed back a “large-scale” assault at five places in Donetsk. The announcement couldn’t be independently verified, but Ukrainian officials reporting fighting in the area.
