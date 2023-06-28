Is it a 'richcession'? Or a 'rolling recession'? Or maybe no recession at all?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The warnings have been sounded for more than a year: A recession is going to hit the United States. If not this quarter, then by next quarter. Or the quarter after that. Or next year. Yet what might be the most-anticipated recession in modern U.S. history still hasn’t arrived. Despite much higher borrowing costs, thanks to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive streak of interest rate hikes, consumers keep spending, and employers keep hiring. The economy keeps managing to grow. And so does the belief among some economists that the United States might manage to avoid a recession and instead achieve an elusive “soft landing."
Top central bankers assert need for higher interest rates to tackle persistent inflation
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Several of the world's top central bankers got together, and their message was clear: interest rates are expected to go even higher to combat inflation. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Gov. Andrew Bailey underlined their determination on Thursday to bring inflation under control come what may. They pointed to strong labor markets that are helping push up prices. The message came during a panel at the ECB's annual policy conference in Sintra, Portugal. The outlier is the Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda, who says inflation didn't justify rate hikes yet.
President talks up 'Bidenomics' though new poll shows just 34% approve his handling of the economy
CHICAGO (AP) — President Joe Biden had a tough sell Wednesday, trying to convince voters that the U.S. economy is flourishing. The president showcased on what he now touts as “Bidenomics” in a speech in Chicago. But a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that just 34% of U.S. adults approve of his economic leadership. That figure is slightly lower than his overall approval rating of 41%. And many of the Democrats Biden needs to marshal in 2024 are comparatively unenthusiastic about his economic record. Seventy-two percent within his own party say they approve of his handling of his job overall but just 60% say they approve of his handling of the economy.
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick defends Microsoft's planned takeover of game-maker in court
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is in court defending Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion takeover of his video game company. Kotick told a federal judge in San Francisco Wednesday that there’s no incentive to deprive Microsoft gaming rivals like Sony of the popular Activision game Call of Duty. Kotick says it’s not in his company’s interest to make the game exclusive to Microsoft's Xbox console or to offer subpar versions on other systems, like Sony's Playstation. Antitrust enforcers at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission fear the acquisition will undermine competition. The hearing could make or break the most expensive acquisition in the technology sector's history.
New York cracks down on unlicensed pot shops, but closing them might take time
NEW YORK (AP) — New York started new inspections this month at the unlicensed pot shops that are troubling the state’s fledgling legal marijuana market. But anyone who expects to see the stores shape up or shut down might need patience. The enforcement push debuted with inspections, violation notices and confiscation of contraband weed at 11 Manhattan storefronts. Two weeks later, an Associated Press reporter found two stores appeared to have closed, two others were no longer selling marijuana products — and it was business as usual at the rest. Legally, inspections are just a first step toward hefty fines and, potentially, closure and even criminal prosecution. Still, regulators hope this will be a turning point in weeding out illegal sellers.
41% of US adults approve of Biden. Here's what a new poll tells us about the president
WASHINGTON (AP) — An improved U.S. economy has done little so far to improve support for President Joe Biden. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Only 34% of U.S. adults approve of how Biden has handled the U.S. economy, a figure that was essentially unchanged from May. Biden’s overall approval rating is 41%. The figures are a reflection of today’s polarized politics with the 2024 presidential election on the horizon.
Airline delays and cancellations are bad. Ahead of the holiday weekend, they're getting worse
Air travelers have been putting up with widespread delays all month, and it's continuing again, as bad weather rakes the Northeast. As or early Wednesday afternoon, about 3,000 flights have been delayed in the U.S., according to FlightAware. Another 800 have been canceled. Those are troubling numbers heading into the July 4 holiday weekend, when even more people will be traveling. The delays are being compounded by thunderstorms that pounded the Northeast, crew-scheduling problems, and even a belly landing that disrupted flights at a major East Coast airport.
Still hiring: Big Tech layoffs give other sectors an opening
The recent mass layoffs at companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta came as a shock the thousands of workers who’d never experienced upheaval in the tech sector. Now they are being courted by long-established employers whose names aren’t typically synonymous with tech work. Hotel chains, retailers, investment firms, railroad companies and even the IRS have signaled on recruiting platforms that they are hiring software engineers, data scientists and cybersecurity specialists. It’s a chance for them to level the playing field against tech giants that have long had their pick of the top talent. No employer is making a more aggressive push than the country’s largest: the federal government, which aims to hire 22,000 tech workers in fiscal 2023.
Your DoorDash driver? He's the company's co-founder
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When DoorDash began, its three co-founders did all the deliveries themselves. A decade later, they're still at it. DoorDash Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Andy Fang makes DoorDash deliveries for about an hour each month, which helps him fix problems quickly and better understand drivers and customers. Fang says those insights are important, which is why DoorDash requires salaried employees in the U.S., Canada and Australia to do at least four deliveries a year. Fang is one of a growing number of executives occasionally doing hourly work. Starbucks' new CEO works once a month as a barista, while the CEOs of Uber and Lyft put in ride-sharing shifts.
Superfund town's health clinic accused of submitting false asbestos claims
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A major railroad company is trying to convince a federal jury that a Montana clinic submitted hundreds of asbestos claims for people who weren’t sick and bilked taxpayer funds. BNSF Railway was earlier found liable for spreading hazardous asbestos that officials say killed hundreds of people in the Montana community of Libby. The new case focuses on the Center For Asbestos Related Disease. The clinic has certified more than 3,400 people with asbestos-related diseases since 2003. BNSF alleges more than half the certifications were based on false medical submissions. The railway shipped asbestos-tainted vermiculite through Libby from a nearby mine for decades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.