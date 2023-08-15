Japanese economic growth surges on strong exports and tourism
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economic growth jumped at an annual pace of 6% in the April-June period, marking the third straight quarter of growth as exports and inbound tourism recovered. Real gross domestic product, which measures the sum value of a nation’s products and services, grew 1.5% in the fiscal first quarter for the world’s third largest economy, according to the Cabinet Office. The annualized pace shows what the growth would have been if what was marked during the quarter had continued for a year. The rate outpaced what analysts had forecast at 3.1% growth. It was the strongest growth since October-December 2020.
Biden heads to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is stopping in the battleground state of Wisconsin to discuss how policies he calls “Bidenomics” are boosting the economy. It’s a trip on Tuesday timed one day before the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, a major economic bill Biden signed into law. Biden's visit to a state he narrowly won in 2020 also comes a week before Republicans descend on Milwaukee for the party’s first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. Biden's visit, his first since February, showcases the importance of Wisconsin in 2024. Wisconsin voted narrowly for Republican Donald Trump in 2016 but flipped to Democrat Biden in 2020.
Biden says auto workers need 'good jobs that can support a family' in union talks with carmakers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking the major U.S. automakers and their workers’ union to reach an agreement that takes “every possible step to avoid painful plant closings” as the sector transitions to electric vehicles. He said in a Monday statement that the transition away from gasoline-powered vehicles should not hurt existing workers. The president has not yet been endorsed by the United Auto Workers as he seeks reelection. But he has broad support from organized labor going into the 2024 campaign. The UAW represents 146,000 workers at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, which are commonly known as the big three automakers. The workers’ contracts expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.
Environmentalists sue Puerto Rican government over location of renewable energy projects
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Activists and environmental groups including the Sierra Club are suing Puerto Rico’s government over the planned location of dozens of renewable energy projects meant to ease the U.S. territory’s power woes. The lawsuit filed Monday claims the projects would be built on lands that are ecologically sensitive and of high agricultural value, a violation of local laws. The groups requested that a judge prohibit local government agencies from approving projects on such lands. They note such projects should instead be built on roofs, parking lots, landfills in disuse and previously contaminated grounds. A spokeswoman for Puerto Rico's Justice Department said the agency did not have immediate comment.
UBS to pay $1.44 billion to settle 2007 financial crisis-era mortgage fraud case, last of such cases
NEW YORK (AP) — UBS will pay U.S. authorities $1.44 billion to settle the last lingering legal case over Wall Street’s role in the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which ultimately led to the 2008 financial crisis and Great Recession. The Swiss bank agreed to pay a civil penalty over how it handled the sale of 40 mortgage-backed securities issued in 2006 and 2007. The settlement argues that UBS bankers gave false and misleading statements about the health of the mortgages in those bonds to the buyers in violation of federal securities law.
Privately held Esmark makes offer for US Steel, sets up bidding contest for iconic steelmaker
NEW YORK (AP) — Industrial conglomerate Esmark says it has made an all-cash bid to buy U.S. Steel that values the iconic steelmaker at $7.8 billion. That tops an earlier offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs. On Sunday, U.S. Steel said it rejected a cash and stock offer from Cleveland-Cliffs that was valued at $7.3 billion as of the close of trading Friday. U.S. Steel also said it had received several offers for all or parts of the company and was evaluating its options. Pittsburg-based Esmark is run by James Bouchard, a former vice president in U.S. Steel’s European operations.
Wendy McMahon and Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews take lead news executive roles at CBS
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS has appointed Wendy McMahon to a new top role supervising CBS News, its local stations and syndicated programming. For the past two years, McMahon has served as co-head of CBS News and Stations with Neeraj Khemlani. Khemlani announced on Sunday that he was taking a production deal with the network. One of McMahon's first steps on Monday was to appoint 30-year CBS News veteran Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews to lead the storied network news division. That appointment means that women are in the top executive role at television's big news divisions — CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox News and MSNBC. CNN is searching for a new leader.
Russia's ruble hits its lowest level since early in the war. The central bank plans to step in
LONDON (AP) — The Russian ruble has reached its lowest value since the early weeks of the war in Ukraine as Moscow increases military spending and Western sanctions weigh on its energy exports. It led Russia's central bank to announce an emergency meeting for Tuesday to review its key interest rate. The Russian currency had passed 101 rubles to the dollar Monday, continuing a more than one-third decline in its value since the beginning of the year. But it recovered slightly after the central bank’s announcement. President Vladimir Putin’s economic adviser blamed the weak ruble on “loose monetary policy.” In a piece for news agency Tass, he said it “complicates economic restructuring and negatively affects people’s real incomes.”
Lebanon's interim central bank governor freezes assets of former chief and close associates
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s interim central bank governor has frozen the accounts of the banks embattled former chief and close relatives and associates. The move comes days after the United States, United Kingdom and Canada slapped sanctions on them. Wassim Mansouri’s decision was made public Monday following a meeting of the central bank’s Special Investigation Commission that is in charge of fighting money laundering and terrorism financing. It named former central bank Gov. Riad Salameh, his son, brother, a close associate and former partner. Mansouri ordered all accounts in Lebanese banks and financial institutions of the five individuals frozen.
For Mark Zuckerberg's Threads, the real rival is still TikTok — not the former Twitter
Threads, the simple, bare-bones text-based social network created by Facebook owner Meta, burst onto the scene during a particularly bad week for the rival then still known as Twitter. It quickly amassed 100 million signups — a huge feat for a newcomer in the space — and was dubbed as a “Twitter killer.” By week two, though, signups began to drop off. Is Mark Zuckerberg’s latest venture just a flash in the pan? That depends on whether it can hold its own against its biggest rival. And no, that’s not X, the former Twitter. It’s TikTok.
