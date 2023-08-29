See which drugs Biden is targeting first for Medicare price-lowering talks
WASHINGTON (AP) — A pharmaceuticals lobbying group is criticizing the list of drugs President Joe Biden says he’s targeting for price negotiations to cut Medicare costs. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America says the drug list announced Tuesday stems from “a rushed process focused on short-term political gain rather than what is best for patients.” Biden says the cost of one drug can be “the difference between life and death.” The popular diabetes treatment Jardiance and the blood thinner Eliquis are on the list of 10 drugs. The federal government will negotiate the drugs’ prices directly with manufacturers. The Democratic president’s move faces litigation from drugmakers and criticism from Republican lawmakers.
US commerce secretary rejects Chinese appeal to ease export controls
BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says she rebuffed an appeal by Chinese leaders to reduce U.S. export controls on technology with possible military uses. But Raimondo says the two governments agreed to have experts meet to discuss disputes over protecting trade secrets. During a visit to revive frosty relations, Raimondo said she conveyed complaints to officials including China’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang, about Chinese restrictions on U.S. technology companies. Raimondo joined a series of American officials including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who have visited Beijing in the past three months. They are trying to restore relations that are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over technology, security, Taiwan and other issues.
US consumer confidence wanes with prices still high and signs of a cooling job market
American consumers are feeling less confident as summer comes to a close as high prices and interest rates weigh on their willingness to spend. The Conference Board, a business research group, said its consumer confidence index tumbled to 106.1 in August from a revised 114 in July. The index measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months. Both measures saw significant declines in August. Consumers’ view of current conditions fell to 144.8 from 153, and the index for future expectations slid to 80.2 from 88 in July. A reading below 80 historically signals a recession within a year.
Job vacancies, quits plunge in July in stark sign of cooling trend in the US labor market
WASHINGTON (AP) — Businesses posted far fewer open jobs in July and the number of Americans quitting their jobs fell sharply for the second straight month, clear signs that the labor market is cooling in a way that could reduce inflation. The number of job vacancies dropped to 8.8 million last month, the Labor Department said Tuesday, the fewest since February 2021 and down from 9.2 million in June. Yet the drop appeared to be even steeper because June’s figure was initially reported as 9.6 million. That figure was revised lower Tuesday.
Stock market today: Wall Street rises following updates on consumer confidence, job openings
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising on Wall Street as two economic reports suggest the economy is cooling enough for the Federal Reserve to pause hiking interest rates. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% in late morning trading on Tuesday. The Dow rose 135 points and the Nasdaq rose 1.4%. The Conference Board, a business research group, reported that consumer confidence tumbled in August, surprising economists that were expecting levels to hold steady around the strong July reading. Job openings in July fell more than economists expected. Best Buy rose after the consumer electronics retailer beat Wall Street forecasts.
When it comes to the Hollywood strikes, it's not just the entertainment industry that's being hurt
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s been more than 100 days since members of the Writers Guild of America stopped working and more than a month since the actors union joined them. The financial ripples that the strikes have caused are wide-reaching. It's affected the obvious industries like studio rentals, set construction, props and makeup to things like coffee shops near studios and dry cleaning for costumes. All across Los Angeles, companies large and small are feeling the effects. The last writers strike took three months to resolve and is conservatively estimated to have cost $2.1 billion. This time around, the number will be harder to measure.
3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from U.S. service members
NEW YORK (AP) — Chemical and consumer product manufacturer 3M has agreed to pay $6 billion to settle numerous lawsuits from U.S. service members who say they experienced hearing loss or other serious injuries from using earplugs made by the company. Over recent years, hundreds of thousands of veterans and current service members have reportedly sued 3M and Aearo Technologies, a company that 3M acquired in 2008, over their Combat Arms Earplug products. The service members alleged that a defective design allowed the products to loosen slightly and cause hearing damage, according to one of the law firms representing plaintiffs. In Tuesday’s announcement, 3M maintained that the agreement was not an admission of liability — and said the products are safe when used properly.
The 122-year-old US Steel is reviewing "numerous" buyout offers
After receiving two bids to acquire it in the past month, U.S. Steel told its shareholders Tuesday that it is in the process of reviewing multiple offers for the storied company and symbol of American industrialization. U.S. Steel rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland-Cliffs two weeks ago. Following that, industrial conglomerate Esmark offered $7.8 billion for the Pittsburgh steelmaker, whose shares soared more than 30% on speculation that a deal was imminent. In a letter to shareholders Tuesday, U.S. Steel said it had entered into confidentiality agreements with “numerous” third parties and was starting to share due diligence information with suitors.
All assembly lines at Toyota's auto plants in Japan have been shut down by computer problems
TOKYO (AP) — All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 auto plants in Japan have shut down over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts. The Japanese automaker said it doesn’t believe the problem on Tuesday was caused by a cyberattack, but the cause is still under investigation. Toyota later said production will be back up Wednesday. Toyota declined to say what models being produced might have been affected.
Best Buy and the reluctant shopper. Sales fall as Americans pull back on spending
NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy sales and profits slid in the second quarter as the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain continues to wrestle with a pullback in spending on gadgets after Americans splurged during the pandemic. The decline in sales was smaller than what Wall Street had anticipated, however, and profits were better than expected. The U.S. job market has remained resilient, but Americans are facing higher prices and more expensive credit. It’s more expensive to take out loans for appliances, cars and houses, or to use a credit card. Consumers have become reluctant to spend unless there is a sale. They’re being more selective with what they will buy and, in many cases, trading down to buy cheaper stuff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.