It's Google versus the US in the biggest antitrust trial in decades
WASHINGTON (AP) — Google will confront a threat to its dominant search engine beginning Tuesday when federal regulators launch an attempt to dismantle its internet empire in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century. Over the next 10 weeks, federal lawyers and state attorneys general will try to prove Google rigged the market in its favor by locking its search engine in as the default choice in a plethora of places and devices.
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before 'Monday Night Football' season opener
NEW YORK (AP) — Disney and Charter Communications announced a deal to settle a dispute that had cut some 15 million cable TV customers off from ESPN and other Disney-owned stations. The two businesses faced a pressing deadline — the year's first ‘Monday Night Football’ game, that would have left a lot of angry football fans if they weren't able to watch the game. It matches the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills, and many of the affected customers with the Charter-owned Spectrum TV are in the New York area. The companies were seeking to nail an agreement for Spectrum to carry Disney's stations, made difficult by cord-cutting that has cut into cable's audience.
California lawmakers approve the nation’s most sweeping emissions disclosure rules for big business
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have approved legislation requiring major companies to disclose a sweeping range of greenhouse gas emissions. The bill would make companies making more than $1 billion annually report their direct and indirect emissions. That includes emissions from activities like business travel and waste disposal. The proposed mandate would be the widest in scope of its kind in the country. The federal government is also considering emissions disclosure rules for public companies. Proponents of the California bill say it will offer transparency and encourage companies to evaluate how they can cut emissions. Groups that oppose it worry it will be too burdensome and expensive for companies.
Hostess is being acquired by JM Smucker in a deal valued at $5.6B after coming back from the brink
Hostess, the maker of snack classics like Twinkies and HoHos, is being sold to J.M. Smucker in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $5.6 billion. Smucker, which makes everything from coffee to peanut butter and jelly, will pay $34.25 per share in cash and stock, and it will also pick up approximately $900 million in net debt. In addition to Twinkies, Hostess makes CupCakes, DingDongs and Zingers, and also Voortman cookies.
US approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators have approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, shots aimed at revving up protection this fall and winter. The Food and Drug Administration's decision Monday is part of a shift to treat fall COVID-19 vaccine updates much like getting a yearly flu shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off. Its advisers meet Tuesday to recommend how to best use this round of vaccinations. The shots could begin later this week. Both the COVID-19 and flu shot can be given at the same time.
Stellantis reports progress in talks with auto workers and plans to make another offer Monday
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is reporting progress in talks with the United Auto Workers union with just three days left before contracts expire with Detroit’s three automakers. Human resources chief Tobin Williams told employees in an email that the union made counteroffer to its economic proposal on Sunday Stellantis plans to respond to that on Monday morning. He also says both sides have reached agreement in a number of areas including health and safety, and that both sides are on a path to reach a deal without a strike. UAW President Shawn Fain on Friday called counter offers from Stellantis, General Motors and Ford inadequate. He warned of strikes against any company without a deal when contracts expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Sunday night he reported progress but said things are moving slowly.
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly slide despite Big Tech rally on Wall Street
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower despite a Big Tech rally on Wall Street, as investors look ahead to data on U.S. consumer prices set for later in the week. Shares rose in Tokyo in Tuesday morning trading, but fell elsewhere in Asia, including in Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai. The U.S. government will offer the latest monthly update on prices consumers are paying across the economy on Wednesday. The forecast is that they were 3.6% higher in August than a year earlier. The Fed has already hiked its main interest rate to the highest level in more than two decades to try to tame rising prices.
Spicy food challenges have a long history. Have they become too extreme?
NEW YORK (AP) — A tortilla chip maker’s decision to pull its extremely spicy product sold as a “One Chip Challenge” from store shelves following the death of a Massachusetts teen has renewed attention on the popularity — and risks — of similar dares marketed by brands and spread widely online. Spicy food challenges have been around for years. From local chile pepper eating contests to restaurant walls of fame for those who finished extra hot dishes, people around the world have been daring each other to eat especially fiery foods. But extremely spicy products created and marketed solely for the challenges — and possible internet fame — is a more recent phenomenon, and teens are particularly exposed to them because of social media.
US sets record for billion-dollar weather disasters in a year — and there's still 4 months to go
The deadly firestorm in Hawaii and Hurricane Idalia’s watery storm surge helped push the United States to an annual record for the number of weather disasters that cost at least $1 billion. And there’s still four months to go on what’s looking more like a calendar of calamities. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday there have been 23 weather extreme events in America that cost at least $1 billion this year through August. That breaks the annual record of 22 set in 2020. So far disasters this year have cost more than $57.6 billion and claimed at least 253 lives.
Ukraine claims to recapture Black Sea oil platforms seized during Crimea's annexation
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian military says it recaptured strategic gas and oil drilling platforms from Russia in the Black Sea. The military reported Monday that it was also making gains in occupied areas near Bakhmut. That's a city in eastern Ukraine that was left in ruins after the war’s longest and deadliest fighting. Ukraine says the recapture of the Boyko Towers platforms that Russia seized in 2015 provides a foothold toward taking back Crimea. The deputy defense minister said Ukrainian forces also liberated part of a Donetsk province town and advanced on two other towns south of Bakhmut. The reported gains come as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un heads to Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin
