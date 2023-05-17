Biden declares 'America will not default,' says he's confident of budget deal with GOP lawmakers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is declaring he's confident the U.S. will avoid an unprecedented and potentially catastrophic debt default, saying talks with congressional Republicans have been productive. Biden made his remarks as he left for a global summit in Japan. He'll return Sunday in hopes of approving a final deal. “I’m confident that we’ll get the agreement on the budget and America will not default,” Biden said from the Roosevelt Room of the White House. He said he and lawmakers will come together “because there’s no alternative.” Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed, though he was more combative, saying Biden had “finally backed off” and come to the negotiating table.
Twitter is purging inactive accounts including people who have died, angering those still grieving
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk announced last week Twitter would be “purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years.” The move caused outrage among people fearing they could lose tweets from now-inactive accounts, including those belonging to users who have died. Some users reported seeing profiles of late loved ones disappear — or have an “account suspended” message listed on it. Musk said that impacted accounts would be archived, and that pointed to freeing up abandoned handles as a reason behind removing the accounts. But most details remain unknown. In 2019, Twitter tried to implement a similar policy and received the same backlash.
Target wrestles with pullback in spending and theft that may cost retailer more than $1B this year
NEW YORK (AP) — Target has reported another quarterly profit decline and issued a cautious sales and profit outlook for the current period. The discounter is dealing with rising costs and consumers who are more cautious about their spending. Still, Target's fiscal first-quarter results Wednesday beat Wall Street expectations and the company reiterated its annual sales and profit forecasts. Target is among the first major U.S. retailers to report first-quarter earnings. Retail industry analysts will be looking to see how stubbornly high inflation and tightening credit are impacting shoppers.
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground with hopes US may avoid default
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is gaining ground, and the S&P 500 is up 0.7% in afternoon trading. The Dow and Nasdaq were also up modestly Wednesday. Markets got a lift on rising hopes that the U.S. government may avoid a first-ever default on its debt, but the S&P 500 remains stuck in the tight range where it's been for a month and a half. Target eased some worries about the strength of spending by U.S. households after reporting stronger profit than expected. Stocks of smaller and mid-sized banks also rose to recover some of their huge losses from earlier in the year.
Elizabeth Holmes requests May 30 as new date to report to prison after losing her bid to remain free
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has asked a federal judge to allow her to remain free through the Memorial Day weekend before surrendering to authorities on May 30. That would be the start of her more than 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in a blood-testing scam. Holmes’ lawyers submitted the proposed reporting date in a filing Wednesday. It came after a federal appeals court late Tuesday rejected her bid to remain out of prison while she attempts to overturn her conviction on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. The punishment also includes a $452 million restitution. The 39-year-old Holmes will leave behind her two young children when she reports to prison.
Russia agrees to extend Ukraine grain deal in a boost for global food security
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Russia has agreed to extend a deal that has allowed Ukraine to ship grain through the Black Sea to parts of the world struggling with hunger. Erdogan said Wednesday that the deal would be extended for two months. The breakthrough accord brokered by the U.N. and Turkey last summer came with a separate agreement to ease shipments of Russian food and fertilizer that Moscow insists hasn’t been applied. Russia had set a Thursday deadline for its concerns to be ironed out or had threatened to bow out. Russian officials confirmed the extension but neither they nor Erdogan immediately commented on any concessions Moscow may have received.
Automaker warns over UK operations and calls for Brexit trade deal renegotiation
LONDON (AP) — The world’s fourth-biggest carmaker by sales has warned of a potential existential threat to large parts of the British car industry unless the government moves to alter the terms of its post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union. In a submission to a parliamentary inquiry into the supply of batteries for electric vehicles released Wednesday, the parent company of Citroen, Fiat, Peugeot and Vauxhall said it may not be able to keep its commitment to manufacture them in the U.K. without changes to the terms of the deal. Stellantis said the deal represented a “threat” to its export business and the “sustainability” of its manufacturing operations.
Hungary blocks military aid to Ukraine over listing of Hungarian bank
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's government says it will continue to block the disbursement of a new tranche of European Union military support to Ukraine until Kyiv removes a Hungarian bank from a list of international sponsors of Russia’s war. Hungary’s foreign minister said Wednesday that Ukraine’s recent listing of OTP Bank was “scandalous and unacceptable.” He said that Hungary wouldn't approve the release of 500 million euros ($543 million) to Kyiv until the bank is removed from the list. Relations between Hungary and Ukraine have been strained by Budapest’s refusal to supply Kyiv with weapons or to allow their transfer across the countries’ shared border. Hungary's foreign minister suggested that the government would move to block further EU sanctions on Russia unless Ukraine delists OTP Bank.
Exceptional rains in drought-struck northern Italy kill 8, cancel Formula One Grand Prix
CASTEL BOLOGNESE, Italy (AP) — Officials say eight people are now confirmed dead in northern Italy following floods from rain-swollen rivers. The flooding forced Formula One to cancel this weekend's Grand Prix in Emilia-Romagna. Officials are warning the rivers could again burst their banks as rain continues. The rainfall has also stretched across the Balkans. Flooding, landslides and evacuations were reported in Croatia, Bosnia and Slovenia. The mayor of Cesena warned residents Wednesday that continued heavy rains in the Emilia-Romagna region could again flood the Savio river and smaller tributaries. The Civil Protection agency says rescue operations were particularly difficult given the affected flood zone covered a broad swath of four provinces that until the heavy rains had been parched by a prolonged drought.
South Africa minister denies extensive ANC corruption at power utility, concedes 'naughty' few
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A senior South African government minister denied Wednesday there was extensive corruption within the ruling African Nations Congress party in relation to the country’s financially-crippled power utility. But Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gorhan did concede a “few” in the ANC might have engaged in “naughty activity.” Gordhan was answering questions from lawmakers in Parliament at a hearing focusing on the graft at the state-owned national electricity supplier that’s contributed to Africa’s most developed country facing a power crisis and daily blackouts. The utility's failures have raised fears that the electricity supply could collapse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.